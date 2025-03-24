After six days of nonstop action in the NCAA Tournament, we have reached the home stretch of the 2024-25 college basketball season. The fun of the NCAA Tournament started in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four and extended into the weekend. With just 16 teams left standing, the race toward the Final Four in San Antonio is in a full sprint.

The pressure of March is synonymous with legendary status around college campuses and fans that will remember certain moments for a lifetime. Maryland big man Derik Queen will learn that soon enough after knocking down a game-winner to help his team earn a 72-71 win over No. 12 seed Colorado State.

John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks and Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats are dancing to the Sweet 16. Less than 24 hours after Arkansas earned an upset win over No. 2 seed St. John's, Kentucky followed it up by eliminating No. 6 seed Illinois to get to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019. Somehow, the biggest storyline of the 2024 offseason in college basketball has carried over to this week.

CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter and Cameron Salerno dive into various topics in the sport they're buying or selling, starting with the Wildcats being under pressure to win in the second round.

Buy/Sell: Kentucky was under the most pressure to win in the second round

Trotter -- Sell: There would've been a litany of real excuses if Kentucky had not found a way to advance to the Sweet 16. Jaxson Robinson's season-ending injury, Lamont Butler's banged-up shoulder plus a date with a potent Illinois club? All of it would've been totally feasible roadblocks. Plus, Kentucky was not favored in its Round of 32 date. To me, a team like Auburn had more pressure than the 'Cats.

Salerno -- Buy: There's (almost) always a winner and loser in a breakup -- especially when talking about college coaches heading in a different direction. It seemed a significant chunk of Kentucky's fan base was ready to part ways with Calipari last offseason. That's why watching him lead Arkansas to the Sweet 16 in his first year -- while Kentucky was another first-weekend exit in the NCAA Tournament -- would have been a tough pill to swallow. The Wildcats were able to take care of business against Illinois and found a way to advance. Regardless of how the rest of the season goes, this should be labeled a successful year for Kentucky.

Buy/Sell: Duke should be the clear the favorite to win the title

Trotter -- Buy: Duke has been my national championship pick for a minute, and there's no reason to back down now. This team is just a wagon, and Cooper Flagg looks totally fine after an ankle sprain in the ACC Tournament. Khaman Maluach's continued development is such a huge X-Factor, too. His rim protection transforms the upside of an already-terrifying Duke club.

Salerno -- Buy: This isn't a tough sell because Duke was my pick to win the title. Cooper Flagg is the best player in the country, and if Tyrese Proctor keeps shooting like he did during the first week of the NCAA Tournament, the Blue Devils will be the toughest out of any team. Duke has the perfect blend of size, talent and experience to be the last team standing next month in San Antonio.

Tyrese Proctor may not become a lottery pick, but he's bloomed perfectly for Duke in March Madness Chip Patterson

Buy/Sell: Did a shaky first weekend change the outlook for Auburn?

Trotter -- Buy: I'm still bullish on Auburn making the Final Four, but the mojo with this group seems just a tad … off. Auburn found a bit of that secret sauce in the second half to run away from Creighton, and I think they snap out of it and advance to San Antonio. But, I totally blew off the 1-3 close to the regular season due to the games not mattering quite as much after locking up the SEC regular-season championship. But it feels like there's been a little bit of a slippage, lately.

Salerno -- Sell: The Tigers played like the best team in college basketball for most of the season, so to jump ship now would be foolish. Auburn has a tough matchup against Michigan in the Sweet 16 and then against the winner of Ole Miss vs. Michigan State in the Elite Eight (if they win). I'm still confident that Auburn will get to the Final Four, and Johni Broome will be back playing like his normal self.

Buy/Sell: Arkansas can continue its run even without Adou Thiero

Trotter -- Sell: Kansas rated outside the top-130 in halfcourt offensive efficiency. St. John's rated outside the top-200 in halfcourt offensive efficiency. Texas Tech is going to be a completely different challenge. The Red Raiders are one of the elite halfcourt offenses in college basketball. Arkansas has been one of the biggest stories in this NCAA Tournament. But I think the ride ends in the Sweet 16.

Salerno -- Buy: It's strange that No. 10 seed Arkansas is the "Cinderella" of this NCAA Tournament, but here we are. As much as I love JT Toppin and Texas Tech, it wouldn't surprise me to see Arkansas make this a game. Thiero's status appears to be up in the air heading into the week, and if Arkansas can get him back, it would be a scary sight. Regardless, Arkansas has enough firepower to keep this run going.

Buy/Sell: Seven teams in the Sweet 16 is a win for the SEC

Trotter -- Buy: It's not just a win, it's a slam dunk. The SEC's decision to heavily invest in college basketball is paying off at the most important time of the year. The SEC does not have to win the national championship to prove that it was the best league in the country. It showed it in November when it stuffed every other high-major league in a locker. It's already cemented it in March.

Salerno -- Buy: Trotter summed it up perfectly. This is a massive win for the SEC and part of the new shift in college athletics. With major realignment shuffling last summer, the best-of-the-best were bound to get stronger. The Big Ten and SEC both made history during the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Big Ten started 8-0, marking the best record of any conference in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, while the SEC had a record number of teams reach the second weekend. Love it or hate it, this is the new reality.

March Madness 2025: SEC sets NCAA Tournament record for Sweet 16 teams after banner opening weekend Kyle Boone

Buy/Sell: Texas is a top-10 job in college basketball

Trotter -- Sell: The buy-in and support at places like Duke, North Carolina, Indiana, Michigan State, Kansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama, BYU, Illinois, Purdue and maybe a few others put Texas just outside the top 10 right now. With the right leadership, Texas can certainly vault into that upper echelon. But it's not quite there yet.

Salerno -- Buy: I love to disagree with Trotter, so I'm going to play devil's advocate here. Texas is an elite job because of the resources it has. Sure, it's not a blue blood like North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, etc., but it's still a top-tier job and destination in the sport. Sean Miller should have instant success in Austin.