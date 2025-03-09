Omaha won't be playing for the Summit League Conference Tournament title until Sunday, but the Mavericks assured themselves of a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament late Saturday night. Omaha's opponent in the Summit League Tournament final is No. 2 seed St. Thomas, which is in the final year of its four-year transition period from Division III to Division I. Due to NCAA rules, the Tommies won't be eligible for the NCAA Tournament until next season, thus clearing the path for Omaha to make its first-ever Big Dance appearance regardless of what happens in the tournament title game.

Earlier Saturday SIU Edwardsville clinched the first automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, as the No. 2 seed Cougars toppled No. 1 seed Southeast Missouri State in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship game. It is SIUE's first appearance in the Big Dance during its 17 years at the Division I level.

Southeast Missouri State was seeking to make its second NCAA Tournament appearance of the past three seasons after winning both meetings with SIUE en route to a regular-season title. But the Redhawks couldn't overcome an abysmal shooting night as they finished just 3 of 24 from beyond the arc.

Ray'Sean Taylor led SIUE with 20 points as he became the program's all-time scoring leader during the game. He hit 13 of 16 free throws, led the Cougars with four assists and tied a team-high with seven rebounds.

The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion will be crowned Sunday when No. 1 seed Drake and No. 2 seed Bradley square off with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line. The teams split their regular season series and will be settling the score with a high-stakes showdown on CBS.

Both had to overcome double-digit deficits in the semifinals to reach this point. Drake trailed No. 4 seed Belmont by 12 before roaring back with a 36-20 edge in the second half to beat the Bruins 57-50. Bradley rallied from an 11-point deficit to edge No. 11 seed Valparaiso 70-65.

Elsewhere, No. 1 seed High Point will take on No. 3 seed Winthrop in the Big South Tournament final, and No. 1 seed Lipscomb will host No. 2 seed North Alabama in the ASUN Tournament title game. The Summit League will also crown a tournament champion Sunday as the postseason continues heating up.

SportsLine conference tournament odds, picks: Proven experts share best bets for every tourney

Saturday's conference tournament scoreboard

2025 conference tournaments