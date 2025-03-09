SIU Edwardsville clinched the first automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, as the No. 2 seed Cougars toppled No. 1 seed Southeast Missouri State in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship game. It is SIUE's first appearance in the Big Dance during its 17 years at the Division I level.

Southeast Missouri State was seeking to make its second NCAA Tournament appearance of the past three seasons after winning both meetings with SIUE en route to a regular season title. But the Redhawks couldn't overcome an abysmal shooting night as they finished just 3 of 24 from beyond the arc.

Ray'Sean Taylor led SIUE with 20 points as he became the program's all-time scoring leader during the game. He hit 13 of 16 free throws, led the Cougars with four assists and tied a team-high with seven rebounds.

The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion will be crowned Sunday when No. 1 seed Drake and No. 2 seed Bradley square off with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line. The teams split their regular season series and will be settling the score with a high-stakes showdown on CBS.

Both had to overcome double-digit deficits in the semifinals to reach this point. Drake trailed No. 4 seed Belmont by 12 before roaring back with a 36-20 edge in the second half to beat the Bruins 57-50. Bradley rallied from an 11-point deficit to edge No. 11 seed Valparaiso 70-65.

Elsewhere, No. 1 seed High Point will take on No. 3 seed Winthrop in the Big South Tournament final, and No. 1 seed Lipscomb will host No. 2 seed North Alabama in the ASUN Tournament title game. The Summit League will also crown a tournament champion Sunday as the postseason continues heating up.

