COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 08 MVC Tournament Drake vs Belmont
SIU Edwardsville clinched the first automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, as the No. 2 seed Cougars toppled No. 1 seed Southeast Missouri State in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship game. It is SIUE's first appearance in the Big Dance during its 17 years at the Division I level.

Southeast Missouri State was seeking to make its second NCAA Tournament appearance of the past three seasons after winning both meetings with SIUE en route to a regular season title. But the Redhawks couldn't overcome an abysmal shooting night as they finished just 3 of 24 from beyond the arc.

Ray'Sean Taylor led SIUE with 20 points as he became the program's all-time scoring leader during the game. He hit 13 of 16 free throws, led the Cougars with four assists and tied a team-high with seven rebounds.

The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion will be crowned Sunday when No. 1 seed Drake and No. 2 seed Bradley square off with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line. The teams split their regular season series and will be settling the score with a high-stakes showdown on CBS.

Both had to overcome double-digit deficits in the semifinals to reach this point. Drake trailed No. 4 seed Belmont by 12 before roaring back with a 36-20 edge in the second half to beat the Bruins 57-50. Bradley rallied from an 11-point deficit to edge No. 11 seed Valparaiso 70-65.

Elsewhere, No. 1 seed High Point will take on No. 3 seed Winthrop in the Big South Tournament final, and No. 1 seed Lipscomb will host No. 2 seed North Alabama in the ASUN Tournament title game. The Summit League will also crown a tournament champion Sunday as the postseason continues heating up.

Saturday's conference tournament scoreboard

2025 conference tournaments

Conference Location Dates Championship game /
Tournament champion
ACCCharlotte, North CarolinaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
America EastCampus sites March 8,11,15Sat., Mar. 15, 11 a.m. | ESPN2
AmericanFort Worth, TexasMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 3:15 p.m. | ESPN
ASUNCampus sitesMarch 2,3,6,9Sun., Mar. 9, 2 p.m. | ESPN2
Atlantic 10Washington D.C.March 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | CBS
Big 12Kansas CityMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | ESPN
Big EastNew York CityMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6:30 p.m. | Fox
Big SkyBoise, IdahoMarch 8-12Wed., Mar. 12, 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Big SouthJohnson City, TennesseeMarch 5,7-9Sun., Mar. 9, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Big TenIndianapolisMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Big WestHenderson, NevadaMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 9:40 p.m. | ESPN2
Coastal AthleticWashington D.C.March 7-11Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Conference USAHuntsville, AlabamaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Horizon LeagueCampus sitesMarch 4,6,10,11Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN
IvyProvidence, Rhode IslandMarch 15-16Sun., Mar. 16, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
MAACAtlantic City, New JerseyMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
MACClevelandMarch 13-15Sat., Mar. 15, 7:40 p.m. | ESPN2
MEACNorfolk, VirginiaMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 1 p.m. | ESPN2
Missouri ValleySt. LouisMarch 6-9Sun., Mar. 9, 2:10 p.m. | CBS
Mountain WestLas VegasMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | CBS
NortheastCampus sitesMarch 5,8.11Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Ohio ValleyEvansville, IndianaMarch 5-8SIUE (22-11)
PatriotCampus sitesMarch 4,6,9,12Wed., Mar. 12, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
SECNashvilleMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | ESPN
SouthernAsheville, North CarolinaMarch 7-10Mon., Mar. 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN
SouthlandLake Charles, LouisianaMarch 9-12Wed., Mar. 12, 5 p.m. | ESPN2
SummitSioux Falls, South DakotaMarch 5-9Sun., Mar. 9, 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Sun BeltPensacola, FloridaMarch 4-10Mon., Mar. 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
SWACAtlantaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU
WACSt. George, Utah / Las VegasMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 11:40 p.m. | ESPN2
WCCLas VegasMarch 6-11Tue., Mar. 11, 9 p.m. | ESPN