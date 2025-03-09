SIU Edwardsville clinched the first automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, as the No. 2 seed Cougars toppled No. 1 seed Southeast Missouri State in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship game. It is SIUE's first appearance in the Big Dance during its 17 years at the Division I level.
Southeast Missouri State was seeking to make its second NCAA Tournament appearance of the past three seasons after winning both meetings with SIUE en route to a regular season title. But the Redhawks couldn't overcome an abysmal shooting night as they finished just 3 of 24 from beyond the arc.
Ray'Sean Taylor led SIUE with 20 points as he became the program's all-time scoring leader during the game. He hit 13 of 16 free throws, led the Cougars with four assists and tied a team-high with seven rebounds.
The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion will be crowned Sunday when No. 1 seed Drake and No. 2 seed Bradley square off with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line. The teams split their regular season series and will be settling the score with a high-stakes showdown on CBS.
Both had to overcome double-digit deficits in the semifinals to reach this point. Drake trailed No. 4 seed Belmont by 12 before roaring back with a 36-20 edge in the second half to beat the Bruins 57-50. Bradley rallied from an 11-point deficit to edge No. 11 seed Valparaiso 70-65.
Elsewhere, No. 1 seed High Point will take on No. 3 seed Winthrop in the Big South Tournament final, and No. 1 seed Lipscomb will host No. 2 seed North Alabama in the ASUN Tournament title game. The Summit League will also crown a tournament champion Sunday as the postseason continues heating up.
SportsLine conference tournament odds, picks: Proven experts share best bets for every tourney
Saturday's conference tournament scoreboard
- America East: First round
- Big Sky: First round
- Big South: Semifinals
- CAA: Second round
- Missouri Valley: Semifinals
- Northeast: Semifinals
- Ohio Valley: Final
- Southern: Quarterfinals
- Summit League: Semifinals
- Sun Belt: Fifth round
- WCC: Third round
2025 conference tournaments
|Conference
|Location
|Dates
| Championship game /
Tournament champion
|ACC
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 8,11,15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 11 a.m. | ESPN2
|American
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 3:15 p.m. | ESPN
|ASUN
|Campus sites
|March 2,3,6,9
|Sun., Mar. 9, 2 p.m. | ESPN2
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | CBS
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | ESPN
|Big East
|New York City
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 6:30 p.m. | Fox
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 8-12
|Wed., Mar. 12, 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
|Big South
|Johnson City, Tennessee
|March 5,7-9
|Sun., Mar. 9, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
|Big Ten
|Indianapolis
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 3:30 p.m. | CBS
|Big West
|Henderson, Nevada
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 9:40 p.m. | ESPN2
|Coastal Athletic
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
|Conference USA
|Huntsville, Alabama
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
|Horizon League
|Campus sites
|March 4,6,10,11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN
|Ivy
|Providence, Rhode Island
|March 15-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 13-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 7:40 p.m. | ESPN2
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Virginia
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 1 p.m. | ESPN2
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 6-9
|Sun., Mar. 9, 2:10 p.m. | CBS
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | CBS
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 5,8.11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Indiana
|March 5-8
|SIUE (22-11)
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|March 4,6,9,12
|Wed., Mar. 12, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
|SEC
|Nashville
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | ESPN
|Southern
|Asheville, North Carolina
|March 7-10
|Mon., Mar. 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN
|Southland
|Lake Charles, Louisiana
|March 9-12
|Wed., Mar. 12, 5 p.m. | ESPN2
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|March 5-9
|Sun., Mar. 9, 9 p.m. | CBSSN
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Florida
|March 4-10
|Mon., Mar. 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
|SWAC
|Atlanta
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU
|WAC
|St. George, Utah / Las Vegas
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 11:40 p.m. | ESPN2
|WCC
|Las Vegas
|March 6-11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 9 p.m. | ESPN