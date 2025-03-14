The race to claim automatic NCAA Tournament bids ratcheted up in conferences across college basketball on Thursday, as Selection Sunday crept closer and the stakes increased with more single-elimination tournament games. Action was particularly consequential in likely one-bid leagues around the landscape, including the MAC.

No. 4 seed Toledo edged No. 5 seed Toledo 90-85 in overtime, advancing to take on No. 1 seed Akron in Friday's semifinals. The top-seeded Zips made quick work of No. 8 seed Bowling Green in a 96-67 victory and will now face the challenge of trying to beat Toledo for a third time this season.

If Akron is able to survive the weekend, it would be making its third NCAA Tournament appearance of the past four seasons. But No. 2 seed Miami (Ohio) could also have a say in the matter after the Redhawks toppled No. 7 seed Eastern Michigan 81-75 in quarterfinal action. Third-year coach Travis Steele has Miami just two wins away from its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.

High-major conference tournament action will intensify even further on Friday as teams look to solidify their NCAA Tournament resumes just two days before Selection Sunday. Each of the five top leagues will either be in quarterfinal or semifinal action.

Perhaps the most consequential game will be in the ACC, where No. 1 seed Duke will play arch rival No. 5 seed North Carolina. The outcome could determine whether the Tar Heels are worthy of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Among the game's prominent plots will be an injury suffered by Duke star Cooper Flagg in the Blue Devils' quarterfinal win over Georgia Tech on Thursday.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer called it a "real long shot" that Flagg would suit up against the Tar Heels, which could make it easier for UNC to earn a much-needed second Quad 1 victory.

