COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 13 MAC Tournament Akron vs Bowling Green
Getty Images

The race to claim automatic NCAA Tournament bids ratcheted up in conferences across college basketball on Thursday, as Selection Sunday crept closer and the stakes increased with more single-elimination tournament games. Action was particularly consequential in likely one-bid leagues around the landscape, including the MAC.

No. 4 seed Toledo edged No. 5 seed Toledo 90-85 in overtime, advancing to take on No. 1 seed Akron in Friday's semifinals. The top-seeded Zips made quick work of No. 8 seed Bowling Green in a 96-67 victory and will now face the challenge of trying to beat Toledo for a third time this season.

If Akron is able to survive the weekend, it would be making its third NCAA Tournament appearance of the past four seasons. But No. 2 seed Miami (Ohio) could also have a say in the matter after the Redhawks toppled No. 7 seed Eastern Michigan 81-75 in quarterfinal action. Third-year coach Travis Steele has Miami just two wins away from its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.

High-major conference tournament action will intensify even further on Friday as teams look to solidify their NCAA Tournament resumes just two days before Selection Sunday. Each of the five top leagues will either be in quarterfinal or semifinal action.

Perhaps the most consequential game will be in the ACC, where No. 1 seed Duke will play arch rival No. 5 seed North Carolina. The outcome could determine whether the Tar Heels are worthy of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Among the game's prominent plots will be an injury suffered by Duke star Cooper Flagg in the Blue Devils' quarterfinal win over Georgia Tech on Thursday.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer called it a "real long shot" that Flagg would suit up against the Tar Heels, which could make it easier for UNC to earn a much-needed second Quad 1 victory.

SportsLine conference tournament odds, picks: Proven experts share best bets for every tourney 

Thursday's conference tournament scores

2025 conference tournaments/champions

Conference Location Dates Championship game /
Tournament champion
ACCCharlotte, North CarolinaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
America EastCampus sites March 8,11,15Sat., Mar. 15, 11 a.m. | ESPN2
AmericanFort Worth, TexasMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 3:15 p.m. | ESPN
ASUNCampus sitesMarch 2,3,6,9 Lipscomb (25-9)
Atlantic 10Washington D.C.March 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | CBS
Big 12Kansas CityMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | ESPN
Big EastNew York CityMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6:30 p.m. | Fox
Big SkyBoise, IdahoMarch 8-12Montana (25-9)
Big SouthJohnson City, TennesseeMarch 5,7-9 High Point (29-5)
Big TenIndianapolisMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Big WestHenderson, NevadaMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 9:40 p.m. | ESPN2
Coastal AthleticWashington D.C.March 7-11UNCW (27-7)
Conference USAHuntsville, AlabamaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Horizon LeagueCampus sitesMarch 4,6,10,11Robert Morris (25-8)
IvyProvidence, Rhode IslandMarch 15-16Sun., Mar. 16, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
MAACAtlantic City, New JerseyMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
MACClevelandMarch 13-15Sat., Mar. 15, 7:40 p.m. | ESPN2
MEACNorfolk, VirginiaMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 1 p.m. | ESPN2
Missouri ValleySt. LouisMarch 6-9 Drake (30-3)
Mountain WestLas VegasMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | CBS
NortheastCampus sitesMarch 5,8.11Saint Francis (15-17)
Ohio ValleyEvansville, IndianaMarch 5-8 SIUE (22-11)
PatriotCampus sitesMarch 4,6,9,12American (22-12)
SECNashvilleMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | ESPN
SouthernAsheville, North CarolinaMarch 7-10 Wofford (19-15)
SouthlandLake Charles, LouisianaMarch 9-12McNeese (27-6)
SummitSioux Falls, South DakotaMarch 5-9 Omaha (22-12)
Sun BeltPensacola, FloridaMarch 4-10 Troy (23-10)
SWACAtlantaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU
WACSt. George, Utah / Las VegasMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 11:40 p.m. | ESPN2
WCCLas VegasMarch 6-11Gonzaga (25-8)