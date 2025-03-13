More teams clinched spots in the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday as championship week action continued heating up. McNeese is headed to the Big Dance for a second consecutive season after the No. 1 seed Cowboys beat No. 2 seed Lamar 63-54 in the Southland Conference title game.

Prior to the arrival of coach Will Wade before the 2023-24 season, McNeese had been dancing just twice before and not since 2002. But the former LSU coach has the Cowboys projected as a No. 12 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology.

American will represent the Patriot League in the NCAA Tournament after the No. 2 seed Eagles toppled No. 5 seed Navy 74-52 in the conference tournament final. It will be American's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 and first trip under second-year coach Duane Simpkins. Matt Rogers led the Eagles with 28 points in the victory.

Conference tournament action continues Thursday, as more of the nation's top dogs enter the postseason fray. It will also be a consequential day for teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble, including North Carolina. The No. 5 seed Tar Heels will take on No. 4 seed Wake Forest in an ACC Tournament quarterfinal battle between two teams desperately seeking March momentum.

Top-ranked Duke will also begin its postseason journey as the No. 1 seed Blue Devils take on No. 8 seed Georgia Tech. If Duke and North Carolina each win, they would meet each other in a semifinal game on Friday. Elsewhere, the Big East Tournament will ramp up with the top four seeds beginning play, including St. John's. The top-seeded Red Storm are seeking to add a conference tournament title to their regular season crown under second-year coach Rick Pitino.

