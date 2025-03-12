usatsi-25637442-1.jpg
USATSI

Three automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament were secured Wednesday, as championship week in college basketball continued to ramp up. Among those who punched their tickets was Saint Francis, which will be going to the Big Dance for the first time since 1991.

The No. 3 seed Red Flash upset No. 1 seed Central Connecticut State in the NEC Tournament title game 46-43. In the process, they snapped CCSU's nation-best 14-game winning streak. It wasn't all bad for No. 1 seeds on Wednesday, however. Robert Morris, the top seed in the Horizon League, beat No. 4 seed Youngstown State 89-78 to secure the program's first NCAA Tournament trip since 2015.

In the CAA title game, No. 2 seed UNCW ended No. 12 seed Delaware's remarkable tournament run. The Blue Hens won four games in four days but couldn't win a fifth as they fell 76-72 in a thriller. UNCW will be playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

Three more conferences will determine their NCAA Tournament representatives on Wednesday, as the march to Selection Sunday continues with championship games in the Big Sky, Patriot League and Southland Conference.  

For the first time since 2018, a Patriot League team other than Colgate will make it to the Big Dance. No. 1 seed American knocked out No. 3 seed Colgate in the semifinals and will take on No. 5 seed Navy in the title game at 7 p.m. Eastern on CBS Sports Network.

Wednesday also marks a ramp-up day on the high-major front as the Big East, Big Ten and SEC join the fray with opening round games. All told, it's one of the busiest days of the year in college basketball as postseason play hits full throttle.

Tuesday's conference tournament scores

2025 conference tournaments/champions

Conference Location Dates Championship game /
Tournament champion
ACCCharlotte, North CarolinaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
America EastCampus sites March 8,11,15Sat., Mar. 15, 11 a.m. | ESPN2
AmericanFort Worth, TexasMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 3:15 p.m. | ESPN
ASUNCampus sitesMarch 2,3,6,9 Lipscomb (25-9)
Atlantic 10Washington D.C.March 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | CBS
Big 12Kansas CityMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | ESPN
Big EastNew York CityMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6:30 p.m. | Fox
Big SkyBoise, IdahoMarch 8-12Wed., Mar. 12, 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Big SouthJohnson City, TennesseeMarch 5,7-9 High Point (29-5)
Big TenIndianapolisMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Big WestHenderson, NevadaMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 9:40 p.m. | ESPN2
Coastal AthleticWashington D.C.March 7-11UNCW (27-7)
Conference USAHuntsville, AlabamaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Horizon LeagueCampus sitesMarch 4,6,10,11Robert Morris (25-8)
IvyProvidence, Rhode IslandMarch 15-16Sun., Mar. 16, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
MAACAtlantic City, New JerseyMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
MACClevelandMarch 13-15Sat., Mar. 15, 7:40 p.m. | ESPN2
MEACNorfolk, VirginiaMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 1 p.m. | ESPN2
Missouri ValleySt. LouisMarch 6-9 Drake (30-3)
Mountain WestLas VegasMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | CBS
NortheastCampus sitesMarch 5,8.11St. Francis (15-17)
Ohio ValleyEvansville, IndianaMarch 5-8 SIUE (22-11)
PatriotCampus sitesMarch 4,6,9,12Wed., Mar. 12, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
SECNashvilleMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | ESPN
SouthernAsheville, North CarolinaMarch 7-10 Wofford (19-15)
SouthlandLake Charles, LouisianaMarch 9-12Wed., Mar. 12, 5 p.m. | ESPN2
SummitSioux Falls, South DakotaMarch 5-9 Omaha (22-12)
Sun BeltPensacola, FloridaMarch 4-10 Troy (23-10)
SWACAtlantaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU
WACSt. George, Utah / Las VegasMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 11:40 p.m. | ESPN2
WCCLas VegasMarch 6-11Tue., Mar. 11, 9 p.m. | ESPN