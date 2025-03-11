troy.jpg
USATSI

Two more automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament were punched Monday following the Sun Belt and SoCon Tournament title games. In the SoCon Tournament, Wofford defeated Furman 92-85 to advance to clinch the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019.

Wofford trailed by six points with just over 13 minutes remaining in the second half and closed the game on an 11-3 run after Furman took a brief lead with 1:49 to play. Troy defeated Arkansas State 94-81 in the Sun Belt Tournament to secure its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.

After trailing by as many as eight points in the second half, the Trojans closed the game on a massive run to win the second Sun Belt title in program history. Troy coach Scott Cross had won at least 20 games in each of the last four seasons, and this marks the first time he has guided the program to the Big Dance.

But the chaos didn't stop there. In the CAA Tournament semifinals, No. 12 seed Delaware stunned No. 1 seed Townson 82-72 to advance to Tuesday's championship game. Delaware entered the conference tournament with a 15-19 record and had lost six consecutive games before becoming the first double-digit seed to advance to the CAA semifinals since 2002. The Blue Hens are seeking their third appearance in the NCAA Tournament this century and second since 2022.

Four more automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are on the line Tuesday, with the headliner of the slate being the WCC Tournament final. The Northeast Conference and Horizon League will crown their respective champions, and the Big 12 and ACC will be the first Power Five conferences to kick off their respective tournaments.

SportsLine conference tournament odds, picks: Proven experts share best bets for every tourney 

Monday's conference tournament scores

2025 conference tournaments

Conference Location Dates Championship game /
Tournament champion
ACCCharlotte, North CarolinaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
America EastCampus sites March 8,11,15Sat., Mar. 15, 11 a.m. | ESPN2
AmericanFort Worth, TexasMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 3:15 p.m. | ESPN
ASUNCampus sitesMarch 2,3,6,9Lipscomb (25-9)
Atlantic 10Washington D.C.March 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | CBS
Big 12Kansas CityMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | ESPN
Big EastNew York CityMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6:30 p.m. | Fox
Big SkyBoise, IdahoMarch 8-12Wed., Mar. 12, 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Big SouthJohnson City, TennesseeMarch 5,7-9High Point (29-5)
Big TenIndianapolisMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Big WestHenderson, NevadaMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 9:40 p.m. | ESPN2
Coastal AthleticWashington D.C.March 7-11Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Conference USAHuntsville, AlabamaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Horizon LeagueCampus sitesMarch 4,6,10,11Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN
IvyProvidence, Rhode IslandMarch 15-16Sun., Mar. 16, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
MAACAtlantic City, New JerseyMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
MACClevelandMarch 13-15Sat., Mar. 15, 7:40 p.m. | ESPN2
MEACNorfolk, VirginiaMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 1 p.m. | ESPN2
Missouri ValleySt. LouisMarch 6-9Drake (30-3)
Mountain WestLas VegasMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | CBS
NortheastCampus sitesMarch 5,8.11Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Ohio ValleyEvansville, IndianaMarch 5-8SIUE (22-11)
PatriotCampus sitesMarch 4,6,9,12Wed., Mar. 12, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
SECNashvilleMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | ESPN
SouthernAsheville, North CarolinaMarch 7-10Wofford (19-15)
SouthlandLake Charles, LouisianaMarch 9-12Wed., Mar. 12, 5 p.m. | ESPN2
SummitSioux Falls, South DakotaMarch 5-9Omaha (22-12)
Sun BeltPensacola, FloridaMarch 4-10Troy (23-10)
SWACAtlantaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU
WACSt. George, Utah / Las VegasMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 11:40 p.m. | ESPN2
WCCLas VegasMarch 6-11Tue., Mar. 11, 9 p.m. | ESPN