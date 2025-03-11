Two more automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament were punched Monday following the Sun Belt and SoCon Tournament title games. In the SoCon Tournament, Wofford defeated Furman 92-85 to advance to clinch the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019.

Wofford trailed by six points with just over 13 minutes remaining in the second half and closed the game on an 11-3 run after Furman took a brief lead with 1:49 to play. Troy defeated Arkansas State 94-81 in the Sun Belt Tournament to secure its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.

After trailing by as many as eight points in the second half, the Trojans closed the game on a massive run to win the second Sun Belt title in program history. Troy coach Scott Cross had won at least 20 games in each of the last four seasons, and this marks the first time he has guided the program to the Big Dance.

But the chaos didn't stop there. In the CAA Tournament semifinals, No. 12 seed Delaware stunned No. 1 seed Townson 82-72 to advance to Tuesday's championship game. Delaware entered the conference tournament with a 15-19 record and had lost six consecutive games before becoming the first double-digit seed to advance to the CAA semifinals since 2002. The Blue Hens are seeking their third appearance in the NCAA Tournament this century and second since 2022.

Four more automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are on the line Tuesday, with the headliner of the slate being the WCC Tournament final. The Northeast Conference and Horizon League will crown their respective champions, and the Big 12 and ACC will be the first Power Five conferences to kick off their respective tournaments.

