Two more automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament were punched Monday following the Sun Belt and SoCon Tournament title games. In the SoCon Tournament, Wofford defeated Furman 92-85 to advance to clinch the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019.
Wofford trailed by six points with just over 13 minutes remaining in the second half and closed the game on an 11-3 run after Furman took a brief lead with 1:49 to play. Troy defeated Arkansas State 94-81 in the Sun Belt Tournament to secure its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.
After trailing by as many as eight points in the second half, the Trojans closed the game on a massive run to win the second Sun Belt title in program history. Troy coach Scott Cross had won at least 20 games in each of the last four seasons, and this marks the first time he has guided the program to the Big Dance.
𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗗 𝗗𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗦 𝗜𝗧 𝗜𝗡.— Sun Belt (@SunBelt) March 11, 2025
Thomas Dowd takes his defender to the basket, draws the foul and completes a three-point play to put @TroyTrojansMBB in front. #SunBeltMBB ☀️ pic.twitter.com/GTxvURQzrB
But the chaos didn't stop there. In the CAA Tournament semifinals, No. 12 seed Delaware stunned No. 1 seed Townson 82-72 to advance to Tuesday's championship game. Delaware entered the conference tournament with a 15-19 record and had lost six consecutive games before becoming the first double-digit seed to advance to the CAA semifinals since 2002. The Blue Hens are seeking their third appearance in the NCAA Tournament this century and second since 2022.
Four more automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are on the line Tuesday, with the headliner of the slate being the WCC Tournament final. The Northeast Conference and Horizon League will crown their respective champions, and the Big 12 and ACC will be the first Power Five conferences to kick off their respective tournaments.
SportsLine conference tournament odds, picks: Proven experts share best bets for every tourney
Monday's conference tournament scores
- Big Sky: Quarterfinals
- CAA: Semifinals
- Horizon: Semifinals
- Southern: (6) Wofford 92, (5) Furman 85
- Southland: Quarterfinals
- Sun Belt: (3) Troy 94, (4) Arkansas State 81
- WCC: Semifinals
2025 conference tournaments
|Conference
|Location
|Dates
| Championship game /
Tournament champion
|ACC
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 8,11,15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 11 a.m. | ESPN2
|American
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 3:15 p.m. | ESPN
|ASUN
|Campus sites
|March 2,3,6,9
|Lipscomb (25-9)
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | CBS
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | ESPN
|Big East
|New York City
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 6:30 p.m. | Fox
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 8-12
|Wed., Mar. 12, 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
|Big South
|Johnson City, Tennessee
|March 5,7-9
|High Point (29-5)
|Big Ten
|Indianapolis
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 3:30 p.m. | CBS
|Big West
|Henderson, Nevada
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 9:40 p.m. | ESPN2
|Coastal Athletic
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
|Conference USA
|Huntsville, Alabama
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
|Horizon League
|Campus sites
|March 4,6,10,11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN
|Ivy
|Providence, Rhode Island
|March 15-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 13-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 7:40 p.m. | ESPN2
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Virginia
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 1 p.m. | ESPN2
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 6-9
|Drake (30-3)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | CBS
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 5,8.11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Indiana
|March 5-8
|SIUE (22-11)
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|March 4,6,9,12
|Wed., Mar. 12, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
|SEC
|Nashville
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | ESPN
|Southern
|Asheville, North Carolina
|March 7-10
|Wofford (19-15)
|Southland
|Lake Charles, Louisiana
|March 9-12
|Wed., Mar. 12, 5 p.m. | ESPN2
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|March 5-9
|Omaha (22-12)
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Florida
|March 4-10
|Troy (23-10)
|SWAC
|Atlanta
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU
|WAC
|St. George, Utah / Las Vegas
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 11:40 p.m. | ESPN2
|WCC
|Las Vegas
|March 6-11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 9 p.m. | ESPN