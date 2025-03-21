John Calipari and Rick Pitino will face off for the fifth time in the NCAA Tournament when No. 2 seed St. John's faces No. 10 seed Arkansas in on Saturday in a second-round game in the West Region, with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. St. John's cruised past No. 15 seed Omaha 83-53, and Arkansas upset No. 7 seed Kansas 79-72 in Providence, Rhode Island, to set up one of the most intriguing second-round games in recent tournament memory.

Pitino became just the second coach (joining Lon Kruger) to win at least one NCAA Tournament game at five different schools. Pitino is the only college basketball coach to guide six different programs to the NCAA Tournament. Calipari and Pitino are the only coaches who have led three different teams to a Final Four.

The last time Calipari faced Pitino in the NCAA Tournament was in 2014 when Kentucky defeated Louisville 74-69 in the Sweet 16. Two years before that, Calipari and Kentucky eliminated Louisville 69-61 in the Final Four en route to Calipari winning his last national championship as a coach.

March Madness 2025 scores, winners and losers: SEC off to slow start, ACC outright stumbles out of gate Kyle Boone

Pitino defeated Calipari twice in the NCAA Tournament when he was the coach at Kentucky and Calipari was at UMass in the Sweet 16 in 1992 and the Final Four in 1996.

CBS Sports HQ

After starting SEC play 0-5 in Calipari's first season with the program, Arkansas has won 10 of their last 16 games. The Razorbacks became the fourth team in at least the last 20 seasons to win an NCAA Tournament game after starting with five consecutive losses in conference play.

The Razorbacks are one win away from their fourth Sweet 16 appearance in the last five years, while St. John's is seeking its first Sweet 16 berth since 1999. The Red Storm won their first Big East Tournament title since 2000 earlier this month and reached the 30-win mark for the first time since 1986 in Pitino's second season with the program.