The hours leading up to Sunday's NCAA Tournament selection show on CBS were packed with drama and intrigue as the final conference tournament champions were crowned in the build-up to the 68-team bracket reveal.
Memphis and Michigan claimed the final titles of conference championship week in college basketball on Sunday in the hour leading up to the NCAA Tournament selection show on CBS. The top-seeded Tigers took down No. 3 seed UAB 84-72 in the AAC Tournament title game to prevent the Blazers from becoming a bid thief. Michigan rallied from an 11-point deficit to edge Wisconsin 59-53 in the Big Ten Tournament final. While that game will no have implications for who makes the field of 68, it will send the Wolverines into the Big Dance with momentum under first-year coach Dusty May.
Florida took control against Tennessee and won the SEC Tournament. The Gators are one of the hottest teams in college basketball entering the NCAA Tournament and may have done enough to lock up a No. 1 seed.
VCU took fate into its own hands on Sunday by defeating George Mason 68-63 in the Atlantic 10 Tournament title game. The top-seeded Rams would have faced an uncomfortable Sunday afternoon had they lost amid life on the wrong side of the bubble in Jerry Palm's Bracketology. But coach Ryan Odom's club is now guaranteed a spot in the Big Dance after improving to 2-0 against George Mason on the season.
Yale is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row and for the fifth time in the past nine seasons under coach James Jones. The top-seeded Bulldogs defeated No. 2 seed Cornell 90-84 in the Ivy League final. A year after upsetting No. 4 seed Auburn in the first round of the Big Dance, the Bulldogs will be a team no one wants to see in the first round.
SportsLine conference tournament odds, picks: Proven experts share best bets for every tourney
Sunday's conference tournament scores
- Ivy League final: No. 1 Yale 90, No. 2 Cornell 84
- Atlantic 10 final: No. 1 VCU 68, No. 2 George Mason 63
- SEC final: No. 2 Florida 86, No. 4 Tennessee 77
- American final: No. 1 Memphis 84, No. 3 UAB 72
- Big Ten final: No. 3 Michigan 59, No. 5 Wisconsin 53
2025 conference tournaments/champions
|Conference
|Location
|Dates
|Championship game / Tournament champion
|ACC
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|March 11-15
|Duke (31-3)
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 8,11,15
|Bryant (23-11)
|American
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 12-16
|Memphis (29-5)
|ASUN
|Campus sites
|March 2,3,6,9
|Lipscomb (25-9)
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 12-16
|VCU (28-6)
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 11-15
|Houston (30-4)
|Big East
|New York City
|March 12-15
|St. John's (30-4)
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 8-12
|Montana (25-9)
|Big South
|Johnson City, Tennessee
|March 5,7-9
|High Point (29-5)
|Big Ten
|Indianapolis
|March 12-16
|Michigan (25-9)
|Big West
|Henderson, Nevada
|March 12-15
|UC San Diego (30-4)
|Coastal Athletic
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-11
|UNCW (27-7)
|Conference USA
|Huntsville, Alabama
|March 11-15
|Liberty (28-6)
|Horizon League
|Campus sites
|March 4,6,10,11
|Robert Morris (25-8)
|Ivy
|Providence, Rhode Island
|March 15-16
|Yale (22-7)
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|March 11-15
|Mount St. Mary's (22-12)
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 13-15
|Akron (28-6)
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Virginia
|March 12-15
|Norfolk State (24-10)
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 6-9
|Drake (30-3)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 12-15
|Colorado State (25-9)
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 5,8.11
|Saint Francis (15-17)
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Indiana
|March 5-8
|SIUE (22-11)
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|March 4,6,9,12
|American (22-12)
|SEC
|Nashville
|March 12-16
|Florida (30-4)
|Southern
|Asheville, North Carolina
|March 7-10
|Wofford (19-15)
|Southland
|Lake Charles, Louisiana
|March 9-12
|McNeese (27-6)
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|March 5-9
|Omaha (22-12)
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Florida
|March 4-10
|Troy (23-10)
|SWAC
|Atlanta
|March 11-15
|Alabama State (19-15)
|WAC
|St. George, Utah / Las Vegas
|March 11-15
|Grand Canyon (26-7)
|WCC
|Las Vegas
|March 6-11
|Gonzaga (25-8)