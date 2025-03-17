The 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket has been announced and so the oddsmakers have returned to the drawing board to reset the national title odds that have been adjusted throughout the season in reaction to each week's results. As of Sunday night, it is Duke, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, that is currently the betting favorite to win it all as the Blue Devils face what many believe to be an advantageous path to the Elite Eight even if they might have to do it dealing with a significant ankle injury to national player of the year frontrunner Cooper Flagg.

While Duke being the betting favorite to win it all should come as no surprise, given that the Blue Devils are arguably the best team in the country according to multiple metrics, the big surprise might come with how oddsmakers have reacted to the bracket draw. After seeing the bracket announced, it was Florida, not No. 1 overall seed Auburn, that checks in next after Duke on the odds board and the price difference between the Gators and the Blue Devils is closer than the Tigers are to either team.

March Madness® is better with friends, especially when you beat them! Get your bracket pools ready now and invite your friends, family and co-workers to play.

Auburn and Houston are the only teams to join Duke and Florida with 10/1 odds or better to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament title, as there is a steep drop-off beyond those four No. 1 seeds to Alabama (18/1), Tennessee (21/1), Texas Tech (24/1) and more. The odds are heavily tilted towards the favorites, as there are just nine teams with odds of 30/1 or better and then plenty of mid-bracket teams that offer heavy payouts if they were to go on a deep run in the Big Dance.

2025 NCAA Tournament odds, lines: Game spreads for every First Four, first-round matchup in March Madness Chip Patterson

Who will win every college basketball game today, and which favorites should be on upset alert? Visit SportsLine now to get picks and predictions for every college basketball game, all from a model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Odds to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament