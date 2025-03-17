NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinal - Florida vs Alabama
The 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket has been announced and so the oddsmakers have returned to the drawing board to reset the national title odds that have been adjusted throughout the season in reaction to each week's results. As of Sunday night, it is Duke, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, that is currently the betting favorite to win it all as the Blue Devils face what many believe to be an advantageous path to the Elite Eight even if they might have to do it dealing with a significant ankle injury to national player of the year frontrunner Cooper Flagg. 

While Duke being the betting favorite to win it all should come as no surprise, given that the Blue Devils are arguably the best team in the country according to multiple metrics, the big surprise might come with how oddsmakers have reacted to the bracket draw. After seeing the bracket announced, it was Florida, not No. 1 overall seed Auburn, that checks in next after Duke on the odds board and the price difference between the Gators and the Blue Devils is closer than the Tigers are to either team. 

Auburn and Houston are the only teams to join Duke and Florida with 10/1 odds or better to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament title, as there is a steep drop-off beyond those four No. 1 seeds to Alabama (18/1), Tennessee (21/1), Texas Tech (24/1) and more. The odds are heavily tilted towards the favorites, as there are just nine teams with odds of 30/1 or better and then plenty of mid-bracket teams that offer heavy payouts if they were to go on a deep run in the Big Dance. 

Odds to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament 

Duke+330
Florida+390
Auburn+500
Houston+750
Alabama+1800
Tennessee+2100
Texas Tech+2400
Michigan State+2900
Iowa State+3000
Arizona+3300
Gonzaga+3800
Wisconsin+5000
Kentucky+5000
Illinois+5000
Maryland+6000
Missouri+7000
Kansas+7000
Purdue+7500
Texas A&M+9500
Clemson+10000
Louisville+11000
BYU+11000
Ole Miss+12000
Saint Mary's+12000
Marquette+14000
UConn+15000
UCLA+15000
Baylor+15000
Michigan+17000
Creighton+20000
VCU+20000
Mississippi State+20000
Oregon+26000
North Carolina+30000
Vanderbilt+60000
New Mexico+70000
Colorado State+70000
Oklahoma+80000
UC San Diego+85000
Arkansas+95000
Memphis+95000
St. Francis (PA)+100000
Liberty+100000
High Point+100000
Utah State+100000
Norfolk State+100000
Xavier+100000
McNeese+100000
Omaha+100000
Mt. St. Mary's+100000
Montana+100000
UNC Wilmington+100000
Akron+100000
San Diego State+100000
Robert Morris+100000
American+100000
SIU-Edwardsville+100000
Bryant+100000
Alabama State+100000
Lipscomb+100000
Drake+100000
Texas+100000
Troy+100000
Georgia+100000
Wofford+100000
Yale+100000
Grand Canyon+100000