Is your 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket already busted? Thursday's first-round results may have tanked your chances at perfection, but there are still opportunities to win, and our experts are here to help with their picks.

Friday's first-round slate will bring attention to the other two No. 1 seeds with Duke in the East Region and Florida in the West Region. North Carolina also looks to continue its run after a controversial inclusion as the last team in the field. It's wall-to-wall basketball from midday until the early hours of the morning, and we have a handful of our best bets to enhance your viewing experience.

Best bets for Friday's NCAA Tournament first-round games

1:30 p.m. on TNT | March Madness Live: There might be some consternation about backing the Cyclones to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament with the loss of Keshon Gilbert. They were simply not the same team after his injury. And while I agree with those big-picture projections, the Cyclones will absolutely disrupt everything that Lipscomb wants to do with its physicality on defense. Iowa State is hopeful for the return for point guard Tamin Lipsey (groin injury), and that should help the Cyclones find their footing on offense to cover the double-digit spread. Pick: Iowa State -14.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno ATS LIP +14.5 IAST -14.5 IAST -14.5 IAST -14.5 IAST -14.5 LIP +14.5 LIP +14.5 Straight Up IAST IAST IAST IAST IAST IAST IAST





(6) Ole Miss vs. (11) North Carolina

4:05 p.m. on TNT | March Madness Live: Not only does North Carolina bring in the confidence and rhythm from winning big against San Diego State in First Four action, but the Tar Heels have drawn a matchup that could actually work in their favor. Ole Miss' defense rates in the top 30 nationally thanks to a rotation filled with experience. Rebels coach Chris Beard has a knack for putting his team in the best position to be disruptive and get stops. However, the Rebels aren't particularly big or great on toe boards, both of which are qualities that could present real problems for North Carolina. The Tar Heels are the hotter team, riding a 9-1 mark against the spread in their last 10 games, and their ability to make plays on the perimeter will be the difference. Pick: North Carolina -1.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno ATS MISS +1.5 MISS +1.5 UNC -1.5 UNC -1.5 UNC -1.5 UNC -1.5 UNC -1.5 Straight Up MISS MISS UNC UNC UNC UNC UNC

7:25 p.m. on TBS | March Madness Live: Marquette finished the season 1-3 straight up and 0-4 against the spread. The late slump was part of a downward trend for a team that went 8-8 after a 15-2 start to the season. The Golden Eagles' offense stagnated, relying heavily on Kam Jones to create and score. Now Jones will go head-to-head with another elite guard in New Mexico's Donovan Dent. The key here is going to be who can keep the other guard from getting downhill, and that's where New Mexico's size and rim protectors will be a huge factor. Pick: New Mexico +3.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno ATS MARQ -3.5 UNM +3.5 UNM +3.5 UNM +3.5 UNM +3.5 MARQ -3.5 UNM +3.5 Straight Up MARQ UNM UNM UNM MARQ MARQ UNM

9:25 p.m. on TNT | March Madness Live: One of the reasons that UConn has taken a step back in 2025 a defense that is far from the form that anchored back-to-back national championship runs. The Huskies are missing the inside presence of Donovan Clingan, yes, but the perimeter defense has been much less effective as well. Given Oklahoma's offensive ceiling with standout freshman guard Jeremiah Fears there's definitely going to be opportunities for the Sooners to score. On the other side, Oklahoma's leaky defense should get exposed by UConn's patience and ball movement, creating some good looks for a team that's still good enough to capitalize on them. These pace battles -- UConn slow, Oklahoma fast -- can get tricky. But given the Huskies' defensive issues, I think the score will end up looking more like the high-scoring back-and-forth matchups we've seen from the Sooners this year. Pick: Over 147.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno ATS UCONN -5.5 OKLA +5.5 UCONN -5.5 OKLA +5.5 UCONN -5.5 UCONN -5.5 UCONN -5.5 Straight Up UCONN UCONN UCONN UCONN UCONN UCONN UCONN

10:10 p.m. on TruTV | March Madness Live: Dana Altman is an excellent postseason coach, and his Oregon teams have won at least one game in every postseason tournament they've competed in (NCAA, NIT, CBI) since he arrived in Eugene in 2010. The Ducks face a unique foe in Liberty, but have a couple of edges that create an opportunity to win big on Friday night in Seattle. The most basic advantage is travel, as Liberty has had to fly cross-country from Lynchburg, Virginia,. to Seattle while Oregon makes the short trip north, and there will likely be a strong fan presence for the Ducks in the arena. There's also Liberty's struggles against the bigger and more athletic teams on their schedule. Oregon should be able to overpower the flames with dynamic scoring threats like Nate Bittle and TJ Bamba. Pick: Oregon -7.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno ATS ORE -7.5 ORE -7.5 ORE -7.5 ORE -7.5 LIB +7.5 ORE -7.5 ORE -7.5 Straight Up ORE ORE ORE ORE ORE ORE ORE

