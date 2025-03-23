The final eight spots in the Sweet 16 will be awarded on Sunday as the opening weekend of the 2025 NCAA Tournament comes to a close with a day full of headline-worthy action across the country. Like many, you may be dealing with "Busted Bracket Syndrome" after seeing your supposed upset picks fall short in what was a fairly chalky first round. Luckily, you can always find another path to victory, and our college basketball analysts have pulled together some expert picks to help.

The day begins in Raleigh with No. 1 seed Florida going toe-to-toe with the two-time reigning national champion and No. 8 seed UConn. The Huskies' hopes for a three-peat are on the line, but so is Florida's desire to take over the mantle of the team to beat in the tournament.

At the moment, the team to beat is Duke, which only reasserted its status as the favorite to win it all with a 44-point drubbing of Mount St. Mary's in Cooper Flagg's return to action. The Blue Devils' next foe is expected to be tougher, though. Like Florida, they face coach with a title ring in Scott Drew and Baylor.

Next comes a high-octane thriller between No. 3 Kentucky and No. 6 Illinois in the Midwest Region, and two chances for the Mountain West to get a double-digit seed into the Sweet 16 as No. 2 Michigan State squares off against No. 10 New Mexico and No. 4 Maryland faces No. 12 Colorado State.

After scanning the full eight-game slate, our expert panel has picked a handful of best bets.

Odds via SportsLine | All times Eastern

(1) Duke vs. (9) Baylor

2:40 p.m. on CBS | March Madness Live: With no concern about Cooper Flagg's injury status following his return to action, Duke clicked back into full war machine mode in the opening round. The Blue Devils are disrupting on defense and do a great job of protecting the rim. Baylor has length at the perimeter positions, but is built around Norchad Omier as the primary interior player. It's going to be very tough for V.J. Edgecombe and the Bears to get downhill and make plays at the rim. If Baylor has some of the lapses it did against Mississippi State, Duke will make them pay with quick runs that can put a game away. Pick: Duke -11.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno ATS BAYL +11.5 DUKE -11.5 DUKE -11.5 DUKE -11.5 DUKE -11.5 DUKE -11.5 BAYL +11.5 Straight Up DUKE DUKE DUKE DUKE DUKE DUKE DUKE

(3) Kentucky vs. (6) Illinois

5:10 p.m. on CBS | March Madness Live: Let's start with the matchup before we get to principles. Illinois has the athletes to run with Kentucky, yes, but the Illini can also defend the Wildcats in an up-and-down game. And while Kentucky's season-long defensive profile isn't great, Mark Pope has his team doing a good job contesting 3-pointers and plays at the rim. On principle, this is a crazy total for a win-or-go-home contest between two teams each playing their fourth game in the last 10 days. Given the stakes of the moment and the caliber of both coaches, look for scoring to be more controlled than what the market or models suggest. Pick: Under 170.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno ATS ILL -1.5 UK +1.5 ILL -1.5 ILL -1.5 ILL -1.5 ILL -1.5 UK +1.5 Straight Up ILL UK ILL ILL ILL ILL UK

(4) Maryland vs. (12) Colorado State

7:10 p.m. on TBS | March Madness Live: This isn't fading Maryland as much as endorsing of Niko Medved and a Colorado State team that should have the tools necessary to keep this game competitive. Not only are the Rams white hot with 11 straight wins, but fifth-year senior Nique Clifford has emerged as one of the most impactful players in the country. Clifford had a below-average first round showing against Memphis, but the supporting cast stepped in the win. It seems likely he'll have a return to form as the Rams look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1969. I'm not ready to call an outright upset, but the Rams ceiling is overlooked with this point spread. Pick: Colorado State +7.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno ATS COST +7.5 COST +7.5 MD -7.5 COST +7.5 COST +7.5 MD -7.5 MD -7.5 Straight Up MD MD MD MD MD MD MD

7:45 p.m. on TruTV | March Madness Live: Chris Beard had Ole Miss ready to go from the jump against North Carolina, and I think the Rebels have benefitted from tougher competition in preparation for an absolute war against Iowa State on Sunday night. The Cyclones' lopsided win is certainly a credit to how well the team can play even without Keshon Gilbert in the lineup, but it's still a team that is below .500 (5-7) when any one of its original eight-man rotation misses action. Ole Miss is a live dog to win and advance, but as a best bet we'll grab the points. Pick: Ole Miss +4.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno ATS MISS +5.5 IAST -5.5 IAST -5.5 MISS +5.5 MISS +5.5 MISS +5.5 MISS +5.5 Straight Up MISS IAST IAST MISS IAST IAST MISS

9:40 p.m. on TBS | March Madness Live: Dana Altman is a plus-value tournament coach -- a factor that still seems overlooked by many. The way the Ducks absolutely obliterated Liberty from the jump is just the latest evidence for this theory. When these two teams met last year as Pac-12 foes, Arizona won both of the regular season meetings, but it was Oregon that got the better of the Wildcats in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals. I think this year's Ducks team has a much higher ceiling and is playing better right now (9-1 in their last 10) than an Arizona team that started to sputter a bit near the end of the regular season. Pick: Oregon +3.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno ATS ARIZ -3.5 ARIZ -3.5 ORE +3.5 ORE +3.5 ARIZ -3.5 ORE +3.5 ARIZ -3.5 Straight Up ARIZ ARIZ ORE ORE ARIZ ORE ARIZ

