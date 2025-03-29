The first two matchups in Elite Eight games set for Saturday are set as the 2025 NCAA Tournament continues its journey from 68 teams to next weekend's Final Four. When the Sweet 16 is finished Friday, we 'll know the entire field for the regional finals.

It'll be No. 1 seed Florida facing No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the West Regional Final in San Francisco followed by a highly-anticipated matchup in the East Regional featuring No. 1 seed Duke vs. No. 2 seed Alabama in Newark, New Jersey.

With 67 total games set to be televised across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, fans will be able to keep up with all the action no matter when they wish to tune in or how they choose to view the games.

On the call for the NCAA Tournament this year are a number of notable voices with Ian Eagle returning for the second straight season as lead play-by-play announcer and the voice of the Final Four alongside Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson.

CBS leads the way televising 24 games during the NCAA Tournament, including the Final Four, Elite Eight and Sweet 16. TBS is televising 18 games, including the Elite Eight and Sweet 16, while truTV is airing or simulcast 21 games and TNT is televising 12 games. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while Max subscribers can catch the games on TBS, TNT and truTV.

From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports are thrilled to bring you all the magic of March.

Let's take a look at the complete remaining schedule for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Sweet 16

Friday, March 28

South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 9:39 p.m. (5) Michigan vs. (1) Auburn || South

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson CBS (watch live) 10:09 p.m. (4) Purdue vs. (1) Houston || Midwest

Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn TBS (watch live)

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 29

East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:09 p.m. (3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Florida || West

Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi TBS/truTV (watch live) 8:49 p.m. (2) Alabama vs. (1) Duke || East

Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce TBS/truTV (watch live)

Sunday, March 30

South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 2:20 p.m. (4) Purdue / (1) Houston vs. (2) Tennessee || Midwest

Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn CBS (watch live) 5:05 p.m. (5) Michigan / (1) Auburn vs. (2) Michigan State || South

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson CBS (watch live)

Final Four

Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)

National Championship

Monday, April 7 -- 8:50 p.m. (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)

2025 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter

* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team