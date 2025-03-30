After the first three tickets were punched for this week's Final Four, the final spot in the national semifinals will be filled Sunday with the last Elite Eight game between Auburn and Michigan State. The winner of that game will join Houston, Duke and Florida in San Antonio.

Whether you're sticking it out in your office pool or need clean brackets for the next round and into the Final Four, this is the spot to get what you're looking for.

With 67 total games set to be televised across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, fans will be able to keep up with all the action no matter when they wish to tune in or how they choose to view the games.

On the call for the NCAA Tournament this year are a number of notable voices with Ian Eagle returning for the second straight season as lead play-by-play announcer and the voice of the Final Four alongside Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson.

CBS leads the way televising 24 games during the NCAA Tournament, including the Final Four, Elite Eight and Sweet 16. TBS is televising 18 games, including the Elite Eight and Sweet 16, while truTV is airing or simulcast 21 games and TNT is televising 12 games. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while Max subscribers can catch the games on TBS, TNT and truTV.

From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports are thrilled to bring you all the magic of March.

Let's take a look at the complete remaining schedule for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 30

South Regional -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta)

Time (ET) Game / Announcing teams TV / Stream 5:05 p.m. (1) Auburn vs. (2) Michigan State || South

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson CBS (watch live)

Final Four

Saturday, April 5

Alamodome (San Antonio)

Time (ET) Game / Announcing teams TV / Stream 6:09 p.m. (2) Michigan State / (1) Auburn vs. (1) Florida

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson CBS 8:49 p.m. (1) Houston vs. (1) Duke

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson CBS

National Championship

Monday, April 7

Alamodome (San Antonio)

Time (ET) Game / Announcing teams TV / Stream 8:50 p.m. Semifinal winners

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson CBS

2025 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter

* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team