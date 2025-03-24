The first week of 2025 NCAA Tournament action is in the books with 68 teams now whittled down to a Sweet 16. Among them are a March Madness-record seven SEC programs led by No. 1 seeds Auburn and Florida, thought fellow No. 1 seeds Duke and Houston have also advanced to the second week of competition.

The long marathon to the Final Four in San Antonio continues unabated with electric play, shocking finishes and mesmerizing upsets, including the first true buzzer-beater in NCAA Tournament play since 2023 as Maryland staved off an upset bid from Colorado State on Sunday.

With 67 total games set to be televised across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, fans will be able to keep up with all the action no matter when they wish to tune in or how they choose to view the games.

On the call for the NCAA Tournament this year are a number of notable voices with Ian Eagle returning for the second straight season as lead play-by-play announcer and the voice of the Final Four alongside Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson.

CBS leads the way televising 24 games during the NCAA Tournament, including the Final Four, Elite Eight and Sweet 16. TBS is televising 18 games, including the Elite Eight and Sweet 16, while truTV is airing or simulcast 21 games and TNT is televising 12 games. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while Max subscribers can catch the games on TBS, TNT and truTV.

From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports are thrilled to bring you all the magic of March.

Let's take a look at the 2025 March Madness announcing teams as well as the complete remaining schedule for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

2025 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter

* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*~

Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*

Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi*

Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*

Lisa Byington | Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose || Andy Katz

Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein



Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith || AJ Ross

Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood || Dana Jacobson

Rules analyst: Gene Steratore

2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 27

East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7:09 p.m. (6) BYU vs. (2) Alabama || East

Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce CBS (watch live) 7:39 p.m. (4) Maryland vs. (1) Florida || West

Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi TBS (watch live) 9:39 p.m. (4) Arizona vs. (1) Duke || East

Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce CBS (watch live) 10:09 p.m. (10) Arkansas vs. (3) Texas Tech || West

Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi TBS (watch live)

Friday, March 28

South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7:09 p.m. (6) Ole Miss vs. (2) Michigan State || South

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson CBS (watch live) 7:39 p.m. (3) Kentucky vs. (2) Tennessee || Midwest

Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn TBS (watch live) 9:39 p.m. (5) Michigan vs. (1) Auburn || South

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson CBS (watch live) 10:09 p.m. (4) Purdue vs. (1) Houston || Midwest

Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn TBS (watch live)

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 29 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)



Sunday, March 30 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Final Four

Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)

National Championship

Monday, April 7 -- 8:50 p.m. (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)