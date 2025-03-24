The first week of 2025 NCAA Tournament action is in the books with 68 teams now whittled down to a Sweet 16. Among them are a March Madness-record seven SEC programs led by No. 1 seeds Auburn and Florida, thought fellow No. 1 seeds Duke and Houston have also advanced to the second week of competition.
The long marathon to the Final Four in San Antonio continues unabated with electric play, shocking finishes and mesmerizing upsets, including the first true buzzer-beater in NCAA Tournament play since 2023 as Maryland staved off an upset bid from Colorado State on Sunday.
With 67 total games set to be televised across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, fans will be able to keep up with all the action no matter when they wish to tune in or how they choose to view the games.
On the call for the NCAA Tournament this year are a number of notable voices with Ian Eagle returning for the second straight season as lead play-by-play announcer and the voice of the Final Four alongside Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson.
CBS leads the way televising 24 games during the NCAA Tournament, including the Final Four, Elite Eight and Sweet 16. TBS is televising 18 games, including the Elite Eight and Sweet 16, while truTV is airing or simulcast 21 games and TNT is televising 12 games. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while Max subscribers can catch the games on TBS, TNT and truTV.
From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports are thrilled to bring you all the magic of March.
Let's take a look at the 2025 March Madness announcing teams as well as the complete remaining schedule for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
2025 March Madness announcing teams
Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter
* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team
- Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*~
- Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*
- Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi*
- Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*
- Lisa Byington | Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose || Andy Katz
- Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein
- Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith || AJ Ross
- Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood || Dana Jacobson
- Rules analyst: Gene Steratore
2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 27
East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|7:09 p.m.
| (6) BYU vs. (2) Alabama || East
Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|7:39 p.m.
| (4) Maryland vs. (1) Florida || West
Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi
|TBS (watch live)
|9:39 p.m.
|(4) Arizona vs. (1) Duke || East
Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|10:09 p.m.
| (10) Arkansas vs. (3) Texas Tech || West
Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi
|TBS (watch live)
Friday, March 28
South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|7:09 p.m.
| (6) Ole Miss vs. (2) Michigan State || South
Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|7:39 p.m.
| (3) Kentucky vs. (2) Tennessee || Midwest
Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn
|TBS (watch live)
|9:39 p.m.
| (5) Michigan vs. (1) Auburn || South
Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|10:09 p.m.
| (4) Purdue vs. (1) Houston || Midwest
Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn
|TBS (watch live)
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 29 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)
Sunday, March 30 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Final Four
Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
Alamodome (San Antonio)
National Championship
Monday, April 7 -- 8:50 p.m. (CBS)
Alamodome (San Antonio)