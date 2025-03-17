The 2025 NCAA Tournament begins Tuesday, March 18 with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. That's when March Madness truly kicks into gear with 68 teams all vying to become the 2024-25 national champion. With 67 games set to be televised across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, fans will be able to keep up with all the action no matter when they wish to tune in or how they choose to view the games.
On the call for the NCAA Tournament this year will be a number of notable voices along with some new names in visible roles. Ian Eagle steps in as the lead play-by-play announcer, becoming the new voice of the Final Four alongside Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson.
A longtime staple of NCAA Tournament coverage, Eagle will not be alone as someone stepping into a new role on the team. Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel joins the NCAA Tournament broadcast squad for the first time as an analyst across first- and second-round action.
CBS and TBS will lead the way televising 21 games apiece during the NCAA Tournament, while truTV and TNT will carry 13 and 12, respectively. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while subscribers to Max's B/R Sports Add-On can catch the remainder of the games.
From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports will be bringing you the magic.
Let's take a look at the 2024 March Madness announcing teams as well as the complete schedule for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
2025 March Madness announcing teams
Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter
* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team
- Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*~
- Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*
- Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi*
- Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*
- Lisa Byington | Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose || Andy Katz
- Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein
- Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith || AJ Ross
- Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood || Dana Jacobson
- Rules analyst: Gene Steratore
2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
First Four
Tuesday, March 18
UD Arena (Dayton)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Saint Francis vs. (16) Alabama State
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
|9:10 p.m.
|(11) North Carolina vs. (10) San Diego State
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
Wednesday, March 19
UD Arena (Dayton)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Mount St. Mary's vs. (16) American
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
|9:10 p.m.
|(11) Xavier vs. (11) Texas
Spero Dedes // Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
First round
Thursday, March 20
Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Creighton vs. (8) Louisville
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(13) High Point vs. (4) Purdue
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|truTV (watch live)
|1:30 p.m.
|(14) Montana vs. (3) Wisconsin
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|TNT (watch live)
|2 p.m.
|(16) SIU Edwardsville vs. (1) Houston
Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith || AJ Ross
|TBS (watch live)
|2:50 p.m.
|(16) Saint Francis/Alabama St. vs. (1) Auburn
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|3:15 p.m.
|(12) McNeese vs. (5) Clemson
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|truTV (watch live)
|4:05 p.m.
|(11) VCU vs. (6) BYU
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|TNT (watch live)
|4:35 p.m.
|(9) Georgia vs. (8) Nevada
Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith || AJ Ross
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(15) Wofford vs. (2) Tennessee
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(10) Arkansas vs. (7) Kansas
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(13) Yale vs. (4) Texas A&M
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(11) Drake vs. (6) Missouri
Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith || AJ Ross
|truTV (watch live)
|9:25 p.m.
|(10) Utah State vs. (7) UCLA
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TNT (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(15) Omaha vs. (2) St. John's
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|CBS (watch live)
|10 p.m.
|(12) UC San Diego vs. (5) Michigan
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|TBS (watch live)
|10:10 p.m.
|(14) UNCW vs. (3) Texas Tech
Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith || AJ Ross
|truTV (watch live)
Friday, March 21
Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Baylor vs. (8) Mississippi State
Ian Eagle // Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(15) Robert Morris vs. (2) Alabama
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
|1:30 p.m.
|(14) Lipscomb vs. (3) Iowa State
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|TNT (watch live)
|2 p.m.
|(12) Colorado State vs. (5) Memphis
Lisa Byington / Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose // Andy Katz
|TBS (watch live)
|2:50 p.m.
|(16) Mount St. Mary's/American vs. (1) Duke
Ian Eagle // Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|3:15 p.m.
|(10) Vanderbilt vs. (7) Saint Mary's
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
|4:05 p.m.
|(11) North Carolina/SDSU vs. (6) Ole Miss
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|TNT (watch live)
|4:35 p.m.
|(13) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Maryland
Lisa Byington / Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose // Andy Katz
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(16) Norfolk State vs. (1) Florida
Ian Eagle // Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(14) Troy vs. (3) Kentucky
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(10) New Mexico vs. (7) Marquette
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(13) Akron vs. (4) Arizona
Lisa Byington / Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose // Andy Katz
|truTV (watch live)
|9:25 p.m.
|(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) UConn
Ian Eagle // Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|TNT (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(11) Xavier/Texas vs. (6) Illinois
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
|10 p.m.
|(15) Bryant vs. (2) Michigan State
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|TBS (watch live)
|10:10 p.m.
|(12) Liberty vs. (5) Oregon
Lisa Byington / Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose // Andy Katz
|truTV (watch live)
Second round
Saturday, March 22 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)
Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 27 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)
Friday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Elite 8
Saturday, March 29 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)
Sunday, March 30 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Final Four
Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
Alamodome (San Antonio)
National Championship
Monday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)
Alamodome (San Antonio)