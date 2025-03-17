The 2025 NCAA Tournament begins Tuesday, March 18 with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. That's when March Madness truly kicks into gear with 68 teams all vying to become the 2024-25 national champion. With 67 games set to be televised across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, fans will be able to keep up with all the action no matter when they wish to tune in or how they choose to view the games.

On the call for the NCAA Tournament this year will be a number of notable voices along with some new names in visible roles. Ian Eagle steps in as the lead play-by-play announcer, becoming the new voice of the Final Four alongside Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson.

A longtime staple of NCAA Tournament coverage, Eagle will not be alone as someone stepping into a new role on the team. Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel joins the NCAA Tournament broadcast squad for the first time as an analyst across first- and second-round action.

CBS and TBS will lead the way televising 21 games apiece during the NCAA Tournament, while truTV and TNT will carry 13 and 12, respectively. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while subscribers to Max's B/R Sports Add-On can catch the remainder of the games.

From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports will be bringing you the magic.

Let's take a look at the 2024 March Madness announcing teams as well as the complete schedule for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

2025 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter

* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*~

Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*

Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi*

Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*

Lisa Byington | Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose || Andy Katz

Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein



Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith || AJ Ross

Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood || Dana Jacobson

Rules analyst: Gene Steratore

2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Tuesday, March 18

UD Arena (Dayton)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) Saint Francis vs. (16) Alabama State

Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein

truTV (watch live) 9:10 p.m. (11) North Carolina vs. (10) San Diego State

Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein

truTV (watch live)

Wednesday, March 19

UD Arena (Dayton)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) Mount St. Mary's vs. (16) American

Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein

truTV (watch live) 9:10 p.m. (11) Xavier vs. (11) Texas

Spero Dedes // Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein

truTV (watch live)

First round

Thursday, March 20

Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12:15 p.m. (9) Creighton vs. (8) Louisville

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

CBS (watch live) 12:40 p.m. (13) High Point vs. (4) Purdue

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn truTV (watch live) 1:30 p.m. (14) Montana vs. (3) Wisconsin

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson TNT (watch live) 2 p.m. (16) SIU Edwardsville vs. (1) Houston

Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith || AJ Ross TBS (watch live) 2:50 p.m. (16) Saint Francis/Alabama St. vs. (1) Auburn

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

CBS (watch live) 3:15 p.m. (12) McNeese vs. (5) Clemson

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn truTV (watch live) 4:05 p.m. (11) VCU vs. (6) BYU

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson TNT (watch live) 4:35 p.m. (9) Georgia vs. (8) Nevada

Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith || AJ Ross TBS (watch live) 6:50 p.m. (15) Wofford vs. (2) Tennessee

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

TNT (watch live) 7:10 p.m. (10) Arkansas vs. (7) Kansas

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn CBS (watch live) 7:25 p.m. (13) Yale vs. (4) Texas A&M

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

TBS (watch live) 7:35 p.m. (11) Drake vs. (6) Missouri

Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith || AJ Ross truTV (watch live) 9:25 p.m. (10) Utah State vs. (7) UCLA

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

TNT (watch live) 9:45 p.m. (15) Omaha vs. (2) St. John's

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn

CBS (watch live) 10 p.m. (12) UC San Diego vs. (5) Michigan

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

TBS (watch live) 10:10 p.m. (14) UNCW vs. (3) Texas Tech

Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith || AJ Ross truTV (watch live)

Friday, March 21

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12:15 p.m. (9) Baylor vs. (8) Mississippi State

Ian Eagle // Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS (watch live) 12:40 p.m. (15) Robert Morris vs. (2) Alabama

Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein

truTV (watch live) 1:30 p.m. (14) Lipscomb vs. (3) Iowa State

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi TNT (watch live) 2 p.m. (12) Colorado State vs. (5) Memphis

Lisa Byington / Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose // Andy Katz TBS (watch live) 2:50 p.m. (16) Mount St. Mary's/American vs. (1) Duke

Ian Eagle // Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live) 3:15 p.m. (10) Vanderbilt vs. (7) Saint Mary's

Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein

truTV (watch live) 4:05 p.m. (11) North Carolina/SDSU vs. (6) Ole Miss

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi TNT (watch live) 4:35 p.m. (13) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Maryland

Lisa Byington / Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose // Andy Katz TBS (watch live) 6:50 p.m. (16) Norfolk State vs. (1) Florida

Ian Eagle // Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson TNT (watch live) 7:10 p.m. (14) Troy vs. (3) Kentucky

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi CBS (watch live) 7:25 p.m. (10) New Mexico vs. (7) Marquette

Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein TBS (watch live) 7:35 p.m. (13) Akron vs. (4) Arizona

Lisa Byington / Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose // Andy Katz truTV (watch live) 9:25 p.m. (9) Oklahoma vs. (8) UConn

Ian Eagle // Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson TNT (watch live) 9:45 p.m. (11) Xavier/Texas vs. (6) Illinois

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi CBS (watch live) 10 p.m. (15) Bryant vs. (2) Michigan State

Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein TBS (watch live) 10:10 p.m. (12) Liberty vs. (5) Oregon

Lisa Byington / Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose // Andy Katz truTV (watch live)

Second round

Saturday, March 22 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 27 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)

Friday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Elite 8

Saturday, March 29 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)



Sunday, March 30 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Final Four

Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)

National Championship

Monday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)