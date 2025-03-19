The 2025 NCAA Tournament got underway with two games in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. That's when March Madness officially kicks into gear with 68 teams all vying to become the 2024-25 national champion. With 67 games set to be televised across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, fans will be able to keep up with all the action no matter when they wish to tune in or how they choose to view the games.

On the call for the NCAA Tournament this year will be a number of notable voices with Ian Eagle returning for the second straight year as lead play-by-play announcer and the voice of the Final Four alongside Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson.

One year after former Purdue star Robbie Hummel joined the NCAA Tournament broadcast squad, former Michigan standout Jalen Rose steps in as the newest face to serve as an analyst across first- and second-round action.

CBS will lead the way televising 24 games during the NCAA Tournament, including the Final Four, Elite 8 and Sweet 16. TBS will televise 18 games, including the Elite Eight and Sweet 16, while truTV will air or simulcast 21 games and TNT will televise 12 games. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while Max subscribers can catch the games on TBS, TNT and truTV.

From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports will be bringing you the magic.

Let's take a look at the 2025 March Madness announcing teams as well as the complete schedule for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

2025 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter

* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*~

Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*

Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi*

Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*

Lisa Byington | Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose || Andy Katz

Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein



Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith || AJ Ross

Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood || Dana Jacobson

Rules analyst: Gene Steratore

2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Wednesday, March 19

UD Arena (Dayton)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) Mount St. Mary's vs. (16) American

Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein

truTV (watch live) 9:10 p.m. (11) Xavier vs. (11) Texas

Spero Dedes // Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein

truTV (watch live)

First round

Thursday, March 20

Rupp Arena (Lexington, Kentucky), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence, Rhode Island), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita, Kansas), Ball Arena (Denver, Colorado)

Friday, March 21

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, Washington), Rocket Arena (Cleveland, Ohio), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, Wisconsin), Lenovo Center (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Second round

Saturday, March 22 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)

Sunday, March 23 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 27 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)

Friday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Elite 8

Saturday, March 29 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)



Sunday, March 30 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Final Four

Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)

National Championship

Monday, April 7 -- 8:50 p.m. (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)