The 2025 NCAA Tournament got underway with two games in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. That's when March Madness officially kicks into gear with 68 teams all vying to become the 2024-25 national champion. With 67 games set to be televised across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, fans will be able to keep up with all the action no matter when they wish to tune in or how they choose to view the games.
On the call for the NCAA Tournament this year will be a number of notable voices with Ian Eagle returning for the second straight year as lead play-by-play announcer and the voice of the Final Four alongside Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson.
One year after former Purdue star Robbie Hummel joined the NCAA Tournament broadcast squad, former Michigan standout Jalen Rose steps in as the newest face to serve as an analyst across first- and second-round action.
CBS will lead the way televising 24 games during the NCAA Tournament, including the Final Four, Elite 8 and Sweet 16. TBS will televise 18 games, including the Elite Eight and Sweet 16, while truTV will air or simulcast 21 games and TNT will televise 12 games. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while Max subscribers can catch the games on TBS, TNT and truTV.
From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports will be bringing you the magic.
Let's take a look at the 2025 March Madness announcing teams as well as the complete schedule for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
2025 March Madness announcing teams
Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter
* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team
- Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*~
- Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*
- Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi*
- Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*
- Lisa Byington | Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose || Andy Katz
- Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein
- Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith || AJ Ross
- Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood || Dana Jacobson
- Rules analyst: Gene Steratore
2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
First Four
Wednesday, March 19
UD Arena (Dayton)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Mount St. Mary's vs. (16) American
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
|9:10 p.m.
|(11) Xavier vs. (11) Texas
Spero Dedes // Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
First round
Thursday, March 20
Rupp Arena (Lexington, Kentucky), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence, Rhode Island), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita, Kansas), Ball Arena (Denver, Colorado)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Creighton vs. (8) Louisville || Lexington
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(13) High Point vs. (4) Purdue || Providence
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|truTV (watch live)
|1:30 p.m.
|(14) Montana vs. (3) Wisconsin || Denver
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|TNT (watch live)
|2 p.m.
|(16) SIU Edwardsville vs. (1) Houston || Wichita
Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith // AJ Ross
|TBS (watch live)
|2:50 p.m.
|(16) Alabama State vs. (1) Auburn || Lexington
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|3:15 p.m.
|(12) McNeese vs. (5) Clemson || Providence
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|truTV (watch live)
|4:05 p.m.
|(11) VCU vs. (6) BYU || Denver
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|TNT (watch live)
|4:35 p.m.
|(9) Georgia vs. (8) Gonzaga || Wichita
Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith // AJ Ross
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(15) Wofford vs. (2) Tennessee || Lexington
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(10) Arkansas vs. (7) Kansas || Providence
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(13) Yale vs. (4) Texas A&M || Denver
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(11) Drake vs. (6) Missouri || Wichita
Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith // AJ Ross
|truTV (watch live)
|9:25 p.m.
|(10) Utah State vs. (7) UCLA || Lexington
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TNT (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(15) Omaha vs. (2) St. John's || Providence
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|CBS (watch live)
|10 p.m.
|(12) UC San Diego vs. (5) Michigan || Denver
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|TBS (watch live)
|10:10 p.m.
|(14) UNCW vs. (3) Texas Tech || Wichita
Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith // AJ Ross
|truTV (watch live)
Friday, March 21
Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, Washington), Rocket Arena (Cleveland, Ohio), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, Wisconsin), Lenovo Center (Raleigh, North Carolina)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Baylor vs. (8) Mississippi State || Raleigh
Ian Eagle // Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(15) Robert Morris vs. (2) Alabama || Cleveland
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
|1:30 p.m.
|(14) Lipscomb vs. (3) Iowa State || Milwaukee
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|TNT (watch live)
|2 p.m.
|(12) Colorado State vs. (5) Memphis || Seattle
Lisa Byington / Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose // Andy Katz
|TBS (watch live)
|2:50 p.m.
|(16) Mount St. Mary's/American vs. (1) Duke || Raleigh
Ian Eagle // Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|3:15 p.m.
|(10) Vanderbilt vs. (7) Saint Mary's || Cleveland
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
|4:05 p.m.
|(11) North Carolina vs. (6) Ole Miss || Milwaukee
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|TNT (watch live)
|4:35 p.m.
|(13) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Maryland || Seattle
Lisa Byington / Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose // Andy Katz
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(16) Norfolk State vs. (1) Florida || Raleigh
Ian Eagle // Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(14) Troy vs. (3) Kentucky || Milwaukee
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(10) New Mexico vs. (7) Marquette || Cleveland
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(13) Akron vs. (4) Arizona || Seattle
Lisa Byington / Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose // Andy Katz
|truTV (watch live)
|9:25 p.m.
|(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) UConn || Raleigh
Ian Eagle // Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|TNT (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(11) Xavier/Texas vs. (6) Illinois || Milwaukee
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
|10 p.m.
|(15) Bryant vs. (2) Michigan State || Cleveland
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|TBS (watch live)
|10:10 p.m.
|(12) Liberty vs. (5) Oregon || Seattle
Lisa Byington / Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose // Andy Katz
|truTV (watch live)
Second round
Saturday, March 22 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)
Sunday, March 23 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 27 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)
Friday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Elite 8
Saturday, March 29 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)
Sunday, March 30 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Final Four
Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
Alamodome (San Antonio)
National Championship
Monday, April 7 -- 8:50 p.m. (CBS)
Alamodome (San Antonio)