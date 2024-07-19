The 2025 NBA Draft is just over 11 months away, but it's never too early to start projecting potential risers in the draft class. Last summer, CBS Sports identified a handful of players (such as Purdue's Zach Edey, Dayton's DaRon Holmes ll and Weber State's Dillon Jones) who remained in school for another season and then skyrocketed up draft boards to become first-round picks.

The difference between this upcoming class and the last draft cycle is the blue-chip talent. The 2024 NBA Draft was full of household names but not necessarily players who will become All-NBA caliber players. The headliner of the 2025 draft class is Duke incoming freshman Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 overall pick in his class and Rutgers freshman wing Ace Bailey, but it's not just those two getting buzz.

One of the key returning sophomores in the sport is South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who would've likely been a draft pick if he kept his name in the 2024 NBA Draft. Instead, Murray-Boyles returned to the Gamecocks looking to raise his stock and solidify himself as a first-round selection.

These 10 players will have a chance to improve their stock the most and become potential first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft if their respective 2024-25 seasons go according to plan.

The former FAU star will spend his last college season with John Calipari and Arkansas. Davis was ranked the top player transfer in the portal by CBS Sports' David Cobb after averaging 18.2, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Davis played a key role in FAU reaching the Final Four in 2023 and will be the leader on a transfer-heavy Arkansas squad this winter. Davis averaged career highs in just about every statistic during the 2023-24 campaign at FAU and transferring to Arkansas will allow his game to shine on a bigger stage. Davis should be one of the top contenders to win SEC Player of the Year.

In somewhat of a stunning eleventh-hour decision, Hawkins removed his name from the NBA Draft for the second consecutive summer to return to college. The difference is he won't play his final season for Iliinois after transferring to Kansas State. Hawkins is a multi-versatile forward who can defend at a high level and knock down shots from outside. With Kansas State adding Samford's Achor Achor and Kentucky's Ugonna Onyenso to the roster, Hawkins could play as a small forward in a bigger lineup. With the NBA coveting wings, if Hawkins can adjust to that role and match his production from last season, it will help his case to get drafted higher.

Karaban has an opportunity to do something that hasn't been done in a long time: Win three national titles as a player. Karaban bypassed the NBA Draft to return to school and should be a preseason All-American candidate and the undisputed veteran leader for the two-time reigning national champions. Stephon Castle, Tristen Newton and Donovan Clingan are gone, but having Karaban back is a nice safety net. If Karaban meets the moment as UConn's "lead guy" he should be a surefire first-round pick.

Grant-Foster has a strong case as the best mid-major player in the sport. The reigning WAC Player of the Year averaged 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists and guided the Antelopes to the NCAA Tournament. Grant-Foster has ideal size for a guard/wing at the next level and would've been drafted if he stayed in the 2024 NBA Draft. Grant-Foster had stops at Kansas and DePaul before finding a home at GCU. If he takes another jump and helps GCU clinch another NCAA Tournament berth, it will help his stock.

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

Murray-Boyles might be my favorite returning sophomore in the sport. The southpaw saw his role increase around the time of SEC play starting last season — highlighted by a 31-point outburst in a win over Vanderbilt. Murray-Boyles had an impressive stretch throughout the month of February/beginning of March and recorded double-digit points in 10 of 11 contests. His numbers are going to skyrocket, and it wouldn't surprise me if he was in the lottery conversation next summer.

After spending the first two years of his career at Gonzaga, Sallis transferred to Wake Forest and had a breakout season. Sallis averaged 18 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 48.7% shooting and decided to return instead of going through the draft process. The former top-10 recruit from the 2021 cycle has the tools to succeed in the NBA as a shooter after connecting on 40.5% on his 5.4 attempts per game from 3-point range last season. Sallis should be an All-American candidate and someone in consideration to become a first-round pick.

Of the 15 players on the CBS Sports All-America teams, four of them are returning. Sears is one of them, and he is one of the frontrunners for Naismith Player of the Year alongside fellow returners RJ Davis (North Carolina), Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), and Caleb Love (Arizona). Realistically, I don't know how much more Sears can improve his stock due to his size (he measured just over 5-foot-10 at the NBA Draft Combine). The path for a guard of his size to be a high-level player in the NBA is an uphill climb, but it's not impossible. One of the players Sears has been compared to (Jalen Brunson) had a similar path from a second-round pick to NBA star. Regardless of what happens next summer, Sears would be my pick to be the national player of the year.

With Jarin Stevenson and Mark Sears back next season, Alabama is a national title contender. Getty Images

Jarin Stevenson, Alabama



Stevenson went through the draft process before (wisely) returning to school. Stevenson is a former blue-chip recruit who reclassified up to join the Crimson Tide a year early. He was the hero of the Elite Eight against Clemson — coming off the bench to score 19 points to help Alabama advance to its first Final Four in program history. Alabama got even better this offseason and could be the preseason top-ranked team. Stevenson is a natural stretch-four who should play a lot more minutes this season in a backup role behind Grant Nelson and Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi.

AJ Storr, Kansas



Storr will be at his third school when he takes the floor for Bill Self and Kansas this season. The former St. John's and Wisconsin forward was the No. 4 player in the CBS Sports Transfer Portal Rankings. Storr is walking into an ideal situation at Kansas where he can showcase his ability to be a first-round talent. The 6-6 wing had a breakout season with the Badgers this past season, averaging 16.6 points. Where Storr has the chance to grow the most is his efficiency, as he shot just 43.4% from the floor for Wisconsin. Storr has the tools to be a first-round talent, and players with his archetype are coveted at the next level. If he takes an individual jump and helps Kansas get back in the national title conversion, his stock will soar

Toppin was one of the best freshmen in college basketball last season for UNLV and transferred this offseason to Texas Tech to play for Grant McCasland. Toppin nearly averaged a double-double (12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds) and recorded 17 games with at least 10 rebounds for the Rebels. At 6-9, Toppin is more of a traditional power forward, so the path for him improving his stock is improving his free throw shooting and taking more 3-pointers. Playing in the Big 12 should help his stock, and he's going to be one of the best rebounders in the conference from Day 1.