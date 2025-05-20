CHICAGO -- Five weeks and one day stands between us and the 2025 NBA Draft. That's it. And after last week's lottery and NBA Draft Combine that saw the Dallas Mavericks win the No. 1 pick in stunning fashion, the landscape is beginning to crystalize: players with decisions on staying in the draft or going back to college are hurtling toward decisions, teams are at the end of their prep and no major events between now and the June 25 draft — aside from the withdrawal deadline — stands between us.

That gives us a chance to reset the board and re-evaluate prospects, with a brand-new Big Board ranking the top 75 players in this year's class in its current form. You'll notice some big names have fallen off the list: Boogie Fland and JT Toppin, for instance, are headed back to school after being ranked as fringe first-rounders. You'll also notice some big names have climbed post-Combine after cashing in on key measurements or performing well on the court — or both.

Our updated rankings can be found here and a highlighting of some notable risers and fallers in the ranks are below.

Risers

Cedric Coward, Washington State

Current rank: No. 18 | Previous rank: No. 43

Coward was the man of the hour in Chicago last week with buzz aplenty around what, at one point, seemed a true stay-or-go decision for the Washington State transfer and Duke commit. But that scuttlebutt quickly turned into a yeah, he's not going to Duke conversation.

Now it's a matter of how high he will climb.

Coward began his college career at the Division III level and spent two years at Eastern Washington before a flash-in-the-pan six games last season at Washington State, which was cut short due to injury. He measured 6-6.5 with a 7-2 wingspan and has the offensive and defensive versatility to be a game-changer. A career 38.8% 3-point shooter, there's real momentum for him to sneak into the lottery — which would be a precipitous rise this close to the draft reminiscent of former Santa Clara star Jalen Williams.

Yaxel Lendeborg, UAB

Current rank: No. 23 | Previous rank: No. 36

A two-time All-AAC selection and two-time AAC Defensive Player of the Year, Lendeborg measured in with a 7-4 wingspan at the combine and flashed big promise in the scrimmage setting of the event to boot, adding defensive energy, scoring and rebounding. He fared well playing small-ball five at times and showed his versatility can be a real strength. Whether he stays in the draft or goes back to school (he's committed to Michigan), it's clear he's captured the NBA's attention as someone with a real chance to be a first-round pick this year or next.

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford

Current rank: No. 28 | Previous rank: No. 39

A true 7-footer in bare feet, Raynaud put together a fine week at the combine capped by a 20-point, nine-rebound outing in his final scrimmage. All he does is produce. Raynaud was one of the best players in the ACC last season and has shot-making versatility and fluidity that projects well to the NBA level. It's hard to see someone with his skill set lasting past Round 1. (For giggles: he and Victor Wembanyama have been sparring together on the hardwood leading up to the draft; the Spurs -- who could lean into drafting length alongside 7-foot-4 Wembanyama -- have three picks in the top 40.)

Other risers: Drake Powell, Tahaad Pettiford, Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Fallers

Jase Richardson, Michigan State

Current rank: No. 17 | Previous rank: No. 8

Measuring in at just over 6-foot after being listed at 6-3 has Richardson's stock in a more volatile spot than it was a week ago. However, having been extremely high on Richardson (he was No. 8 on my board previously), it's only fitting that I moved him down only nine spots and yet probably remain among the more bullish on him. He's a nifty scorer who can thrive with efficiency, and Tom Izzo raves about his IQ. There's a dip here, admittedly, and his range seems more wide than it was a week ago. But I'm still buying.

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

Current rank: No. 29 | Previous rank: No. 17

With the glimmer of Florida's stunning six-game run to the NCAA championship now more than a month removed, Clayton -- the darling of the dance -- is starting to settle into a range that better befits where teams view him. He remains a very good prospect with his movement shooting ability and tough-shot making, but it seems unlikely he's positioned to crash the lottery like it seemed he might do a month ago. His range is probably in the 15-25 area.

Liam McNeeley, UConn

Current rank: No. 21 | Previous rank: No. 12

The idea of McNeeley -- a versatile wing who can shoot and defend -- just doesn't quite match the latest version we saw of him at UConn. He made just 31.7% of his 3s and struggled finishing at the rim while rating out in the 50th percentile as a jump shooter, per Synergy data. Worth keeping in mind: he had a serious ankle injury that kept him out a big stretch of the season, and UConn flailed without a true lead guard, circumstances that no question affected McNeeley's production. Teams will consider all that. I've considered it, too. I've landed on putting him at No. 21 after resetting my anchored in-season rank of consistently having him inside the lottery. Still an awesome prospect who by all accounts is a winning player with a competitive spark and the type of player who can fit on a number of teams. Just on the slide down a tier into a range that probably reflects more closely where NBA teams have him.

Other fallers: Kam Jones, RJ Luis Jr.

Updated Top 10 Big Board

