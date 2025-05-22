The NIL era of college basketball comes with drawbacks, but it also means players who previously would have declared for the NBA Draft are returning to school -- either with their original teams or new ones via the transfer portal.

Only 106 players declared early for the 2025 NBA Draft -- the fewest since 2015, when just 91 elected to forgo their remaining eligibility to turn pro. That trend has played out this offseason with players like Texas Tech's JT Toppin, who bypassed the draft process entirely thanks to a lucrative NIL deal.

Several players in this year's class still have a decision to make ahead of the May 28 stay-or-go draft deadline. One of them is Florida starting center Alex Condon, who played a key role in the Gators' run to the national title. Condon is a borderline late first-round pick, and his return would likely solidify Florida as a preseason top-five team.

Here are five players who should bypass the 2025 NBA Draft and return to school.

Alex Condon, Florida

2024-25 season stats: GP: 37 | PPG: 10.6 | RPG: 7.5 | APG: 2.2

Florida's star big man started all but two games during a magical 2024-25 season. Condon recorded at least 10 rebounds in 10 regular-season games last year, but couldn't match that production in the NCAA Tournament. He suffered an ankle injury against Maryland in the Sweet 16 but was able to return for the stretch run.

Another college year could do wonders for Condon's long-term draft stock. The 6-foot-11 forward/center is projected to go at the end of the first round in several mock drafts, but he could easily slide into the second round. If Condon does return, it would reinforce Florida's already deep frontcourt as arguably the best in the country.

2024-25 season stats: GP: 30 | PPG: 12.3 | RPG: 4.4 | APG: 2.7

The lengthy 6-foot-7 wing is coming off a breakout 2024-25 campaign. After appearing in 34 games off the bench the previous season, Byrd started 30 games and averaged career highs in points, steals, blocks, assists and rebounds.

Byrd is a volume 3-point shooter who connected on 30.1% of his 5.9 attempts per night. The SDSU star projects as a second-round pick, so it would be wise for him to return to build off a standout season.

2024-25 season stats: GP: 36 | PPG: 16.2 | RPG: 4.7 | APG: 1.7

Oweh was a key member of Kentucky coach Mark Pope's first transfer portal class when he took the job at his alma mater last offseason. Less than 13 months later, he will have a decision to make on his future:

Oweh averaged a career-high 16.2 points and 1.6 steals during his first season with the Wildcats. Kentucky has rebuilt its roster this offseason mostly through the transfer portal, but members of last year's team running it back include Brandon Garrison, Collin Chandler and Trent Noah. If Oweh does return, it would be a huge win for Pope and his staff.

Kentucky basketball recruiting: Braydon Hawthorne's commitment marks latest offseason win for Mark Pope Cameron Salerno

2024-25 season stats: GP: 38 | PPG: 11.6 | RPG: 2.2 | APG: 3.0

Pettiford is a potential All-American if he returns to Auburn for his sophomore season. Last year the Auburn guard was a true microwave scorer off the bench, and there were multiple occasions when he took over to help the Tigers pull away.

Pettiford is a borderline first-round pick, but he would benefit more than anyone by returning to school. He would be handed the keys to the offense, which could potentially do wonders for his draft stock in 2026.

2024-25 season stats: GP: 40 | PPG: 11.4 | RPG: 3.1 | APG: 4.3

After two seasons at Oklahoma, Uzan took a significant step forward during his first year at Houston. Uzan was the Cougars' best 3-point shooter, connecting on 42.8% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Outside of Uzan's performance against Purdue in the Sweet 16 -- which saw him score a game-winning bucket to help the Cougars advance -- he didn't have his best showing in the NCAA Tournament. Uzan shot just 5 of 19 against Duke and Florida during the final weekend of the college basketball season and finished with six points in the title game. Uzan running it back would be a perfect marriage for both parties. Houston projects as a preseason top-three team, while the star guard could rebuild and improve his draft stock by playing another season of college basketball.