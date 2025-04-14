Illinois star Kasparas Jakučionis is declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft after earning all-Big Ten honors as a freshman, he announced Monday. The 6-foot-6 Lithuanian guard could be the the first international prospect off the board after shining for the Illini in his lone college season.

Jakučionis came to Illinois from FC Barcelona in Spain, committing to coach Brad Underwood last May and quickly showing a handle for the American game. While a sluggish second half of the season for both Jakučionis and Illinois diminished some of his stock, he showed ample potential as an on-ball facilitator.

Over his first 15 appearances, Jakučionis averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 41.6% from 3-point range. He finished the season as just a 31.8% 3-point shooter as the grind of Big Ten play appeared to take its toll on the 18-year old.

But even as his outside shot faltered, Jakučionis still often flashed an innate feel for the game. He finished with 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in Illinois' first-round NCAA Tournament victory over Xavier.

Kasparas Jakučionis' NBA Draft projection

Jakučionis' ranks No. 4 in the 2025 CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings and went at No. 9 to Portland in the most recent mock draft from CBS Sports Draft Expert Kyle Boone.

"A big guard with winning qualities as a scorer and facilitator can find a role in most every NBA offense in 2025," Boone wrote. "He'd make for a great fit in Portland next to Scoot Henderson."

247 Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein projects Jakučionis to go No. 7 in his latest NBA mock draft.

"The Lithuanian native looked like a top-three pick midway through the season, but was nowhere near as impactful in the last six weeks," Finkelstein wrote. "There's still a lot to like with his size, skill, and crafty feel for the game. If it all clicks, he could be in the mix as early as four, but it just wasn't clicking down the stretch and the degree to which decision-makers will take that into account will ultimately dictate where he lands."

Impact on Illinois

Illinois finished 22-13 (12-8 Big Ten) during Jakučionis' lone season as Underwood completely overhauled his roster with some mixed results following an Elite Eight appearance. The 2024-25 Illini ranked No. 345 in minute continuity, per KenPom, and their lack of cohesion showed in the season's second half. This year's overhaul may be less extensive, but it will still be significant. Though no one from this past season's team ran out of eligibility, key rotational cogs Tre White and Morez Johnson entered the portal.