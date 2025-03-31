Rutgers star Dylan Harper is declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft after a standout freshman season for the Scarlet Knights, he announced Monday. The 6-foot-6 guard is regarded as a strong contender to be the No. 2 overall pick behind Duke star Cooper Flagg.

Harper earned all-Big Ten honors during his one-and-done season at Rutgers as he led the team in points (19.4), assists (4.0) and steals (1.4). As the son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, he bring a strong pedigree into the draft.

He will play the majority of his NBA rookie season as a 19-year old, giving him a long developmental runway to improve upon an already-impressive skillset. Though a Rutgers team centered around Harper and fellow freshman phenom Ace Bailey struggled to a 15-17 record, both players solidified their standing as premier draft prospects in the 2024-25 campaign.

Harper surpassed 30 points on three occasions, highlighted by a season-high 37-point outburst in a November loss to an elite Alabama team. His season also featured Rutgers' first triple-double since 1983 in a December victory over Columbia

Dylan Harper's NBA Draft projection

Harper ranks No. 2 in the 2025 CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings. CBS Sports draft analysts Kyle Boone and Adam Finkelstein each have Harper going at No. 2 in their most-recent mock drafts.

"He's a lead guard prospect with creative qualities both as a shot-maker and shot-creator for others," Boone wrote.

Finkelstein referred to Harper as a "jumbo lead guard."

"His shooting, which was considered the biggest variable coming into the season, was streaky and finished at 33% from behind the arc for the season," Finkelstein wrote. "Expect whoever lands the second pick to dig deep into both that and the medical, as questions about his durability have risen this season. Overall though, he is in a very strong position after his only season at Rutgers."

Impact on Rutgers

There is no way to sugarcoat how Rutgers squandered an opportunity with Harper and Bailey on its roster. The Scarlet Knights had two potential NBA All-Stars and began the season ranked No. 25 before finishing sub .500. Key rotation pieces Lathan Sommerville, Jeremiah Williams and Jordan Derkack also hit the portal, meaning coach Steve Pikiell has a project on his hands entering Year 10. Rutgers does have four freshman signees on the way comprising the nation's No. 33 class, per 247Sports.