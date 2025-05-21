The deadline to withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft is on the horizon. Players who entered their name as early entrants will have until May 28 to stay in the draft or return to school for the 2025-26 college basketball season.

While some players are considered more likely than others to keep their name in the draft, nothing is guaranteed. Last month, Texas Tech star JT Toppin didn't even go through the NBA Draft process, and instead returned to school with an NIL package totaling around $4 million, per CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

The two names to watch in the days leading up to the deadline are two of the top players from the transfer portal: Cedric Coward and Yaxel Lendeborg. Coward, a former Washington State star who played in just seven games during the 2024-25 season due to injury, committed to Duke out of the transfer portal earlier this month.

Coward has been a riser recently because of his standout performance at the NBA Draft Combine. Coward is ranked No. 18 in CBS Sports' latest Big Board update. Lendeborg committed to Michigan after a standout season at UAB and was the No. 1 ranked transfer in 247Sports' rankings. He is ranked No. 23 in the latest update.

So, who should stay and who should go? We have the answers.

Carter Bryant, Arizona

CBS Sports Big Board Ranking: 13

Bryant is one of my favorite players in this draft class. When looking at his raw numbers from last season, you may wonder why he's projected as a lottery pick. But when you turn on the tape and see the defensive tools pop, it reaffirms why Bryant's stock keeps rising. Bryant was underused during his short time at Arizona. He appeared in 37 games (five starts) and averaged just 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

The 6-foot-8 freshman has ideal size and length to be a 3-and-D wing in the NBA. Bryant shot 37.1% from the 3-point line on just under three attempts per game. His development at the next level will be important, but if he goes to the right team, he can become a key rotational piece from Day 1.

Cedric Coward, Washington State/Duke

CBS Sports Big Board Ranking: 18

One of the biggest winners of the NBA Draft Combine was Coward. At this point, it would be more surprising if he ever suits up for Duke after committing to the program out of the transfer portal. Coward played in just seven games last season for Washington State and averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Coward began his career at the Division III level and had a two-year stint at Eastern Washington before transferring to WSU. During his collegiate career, Coward shot just under 39% from the 3-point line. Add that he has a plug wingspan (7-2) and it's easy to see why Coward will continue to climb up draft boards if he doesn't return to college.

Thomas Sorber, Georgetown

CBS Sports Big Board Ranking: 19

Sorber's freshman season at Georgetown was cut short due to a foot injury. When he did play, the 6-10 big man showed why he would be a one-and-done player. Sorber averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. Sorber shot an efficient 53.2% from the floor and 72.4% from the free throw line. If Sorber can develop an outside shot (16.2% from the 3-point line on 1.5 attempts), it will go wonders for his game.

Sorber has already made it clear he plans on staying in the NBA Draft, and for good reason. Sorber projects as a mid-first-round pick in next month's draft. He would fit perfectly for a team that needs an enforcer.

Yaxel Lendeborg, UAB/Michigan

CBS Sports Big Board Ranking: 23

Lendeborg is the No. 1 ranked player in the 247Sports transfer rankings. He committed to Michigan shortly after entering the transfer portal, but is still going through the draft process. Lendeborg is a projected late first-round pick and seems undecided on his next step.

The rule of thumb for most prospects going through the draft process is that a first-round guarantee almost certainly keeps them in the NBA Draft. Lendeborg is one of those players on the fence. He may end up going at the end of the first round. Lendeborg could also benefit from returning to school and raising his stock for another season.

Drake Powell, North Carolina

CBS Sports Big Board Ranking: 26

Powell publicly stated this month that the "doors closed" on a potential return to North Carolina. It would be wise for Powell to stay in the draft because his tools — especially on defense — will translate to the next level. Powell is a terrific wing stopper and is also one of the best athletes in the draft class.

Powell shot 37.9% on 2.6 attempts per game at North Carolina. He appeared in 37 games (making 24 starts) and showed flashes of his five-star billing coming out of high school. Powell will sneak into the end of the first round if a team buys into the defense and plus-shooting displayed during his college career.