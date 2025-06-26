Duke topped the charts on Wednesday night with the most players picked from any college during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. All three Blue Devils who were selected came off the board within the first 10 picks, headlined by No. 1 overall selection Cooper Flagg.

Flagg's selection earned the ACC some bragging rights, as it became just the sixth time ever that a single conference has produced both the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and NBA Draft in the same year. Miami quarterback Cam Ward was picked first by the Tennessee Titans in April's NFL Draft. But despite the league's strong contingent of Duke representation, it was actually the Big Ten that had the most selections of any conference across the first 30 picks.

Illinois and Rutgers led the way with two selections apiece, and the Big Ten accounted for exactly one-third of first-rounders who played college basketball. Rutgers' haul was particularly impressive, as the Scarlet Knights produced No. 2 pick Dylan Harper and No. 5 pick Ace Bailey. Though Rutgers was clearly talented, it struggled under the weight of its youth to a 15-17 record in the 2024-25 season.

The first 11 players selected all played college basketball during the 2024-25 season, showcasing how the college game has once again become the primary destination for NBA-bound talent. But there was still a noteworthy contingent of international talent taken Wednesday, including three French players who all came off the board in the 11-20 range.

Below is a breakdown of how college teams and conferences were represented in Wednesday's first round.

Big Ten (8)

Illinois (2): Kasparas Jakucionis, WIll Riley

Maryland (1): Derik Queen

Michigan (1): Danny Wolf

Michigan State (1): Jase Richardson

Penn State (1): Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Rutgers (2): Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey

International: (6)

China (1): Yang Hansen

France (3): Nolan Traore, Joan Beringer, Noa Essengue

Israel (1): Ben Saraf

Spain (1): Hugo Gonzalez

SEC (5)

Florida (1): Walter Clayton Jr.

Georgia (1): Asa Newell

Oklahoma (1): Jeremiah Fears

South Carolina (1): Collin Murray-Boyles

Texas (1): Tre Johnson

ACC (4)

Duke (3): Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach

North Carolina (1): Drake Powell

Big 12 (3)

Arizona (1): Carter Bryant

Baylor (1): VJ Edgecombe

BYU (1): Egor Demin

Big East (2)

Georgetown (1): Thomas Sorber

UConn (1): Liam McNeeley

Mountain West (1)

Colorado State (1): Nique Clifford

WCC (1)

Washington State (1): Cedric Coward