The 2025 NBA Draft is less than a month away, and the deadline for players to keep their names in the draft or return to school for the 2025-26 college basketball season is on the horizon. Players have until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET to withdraw from the draft and maintain college eligibility under the NCAA deadline.

Some players have already made their intentions known well ahead of Wednesday's deadline. Washington State star Cedric Coward -- a projected first-round pick in next month's draft -- will never play a game for Duke after committing to the program out of the transfer portal. Coward has seen his draft stock soar in recent weeks after a standout performance at the NBA Draft Combine and will stay in the draft.

One of the surprises of the deadline came Tuesday when former UAB star Yaxel Lendeborg elected to bypass the draft to return to college for another season, where he will suit up for Michigan. Lendeborg ranks as the No. 1 player in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings and will play for coach Dusty May in Ann Arbor after withdrawing from the draft process on Tuesday.

Here is the latest on who's staying in college and who's chasing their NBA dreams.

Notable NBA Draft decisions yet to be made

Notable late NBA Draft decisions

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Big Board ranking: 43

Draft decision: Returning to school, transferring to Michigan

Lendeborg, a projected first-round pick in two recent mock drafts by CBS Sports, will headline one of the premier transfer portal classes in college basketball at Michigan, which ranks second behind St. John's in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Lendeborg received a NIL package believed to be in the neighborhood of $3 million to return to school, sources indicated to CBS Sports. He led Division l basketball in double-doubles at UAB last season.

Projected first-round pick Yaxel Lendeborg to withdraw from 2025 NBA Draft, will transfer to Michigan Shanna McCarriston

Alex Condon, Florida

Big Board ranking: 56

Draft decision: Returning to Florida

One of the biggest offseason wins for the reigning national champions came on the eve of the withdrawal deadline when Condon announced his return to Florida. Condon was Florida's starting center last season but will benefit by returning to school for another season. He will enter next season as a projected first-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Alex Condon returns to Florida: Gators may have top frontcourt after big man withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft Austin Nivison

Cedric Coward, Washington State/Duke

Big Board ranking: 18

Draft decision: Staying in the 2025 NBA Draft

One of the biggest winners of the NBA Draft Combine was Coward, so it's not surprising that he will never play a game for Duke. Coward played in just seven games last season for Washington State and averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Coward began his career at the Division III level and had a two-year stint at Eastern Washington before transferring to WSU. Coward projected as a first-round pick in multiple mock drafts by CBS Sports.

Cedric Coward to remain in NBA Draft: Duke roster rounds into shape as prized transfer elects to go pro Carter Bahns

Big Board ranking: 45

Draft decision: Returning to Houston

Uzan took a significant step forward during his first year at Houston. He was the Cougars' best 3-point shooter, connecting on 42.8% from beyond the arc. But outside of his performance against Purdue in the Sweet 16 -- which saw him score a game-winning bucket to help the Cougars advance -- he didn't have his best showing in the NCAA Tournament.

Houston projects as a preseason top-three team heading into the 2025-26 campaign. Getting Uzan back helps the Cougars make the case for preseason No. 1 this fall.

Big Board ranking: NR

Draft decision: Returning to Arkansas

Knox, the brother of former Kentucky star and lottery pick Kevin Knox ll, played for the same coach his brother did during his first season. Knox was previously committed to Kentucky before flipping to follow coach John Calipari to Arkansas.

Knox should be in line for a larger role in Year 2. He averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 36 games for the Razorbacks.

Karter Knox withdraws from NBA Draft: Arkansas retains talented wing as John Calipari molds Year 2 roster Carter Bahns

Big Board ranking: 63

Draft decision: Returning to school, transferring to Kansas State

Haggerty will be at his fourth college in four years. After stops at TCU, Tulsa and, most recently, Memphis, Haggerty went through the draft process before withdrawing from the draft. Haggerty was one of the top-ranked players in the transfer portal available. He will join a Kansas State squad coming off a 16-17 showing.

Haggerty averaged 21.7 points and earned All-American honors from CBS Sports.

No stranger to splash additions, is Kansas State's roster ready to support blockbuster transfer PJ Haggerty? Isaac Trotter

Big Board ranking: 44

Draft decision: Returning to school, transferring to NC State

Williams was one of the heroes of Texas Tech's run to the Elite Eight this past spring. After declaring for the draft while simultaneously entering the transfer portal, Williams decided to remove his name from draft consideration and committed to NC State.

Williams' commitment is part of a roster overhaul at NC State for first-year coach Will Wade.

Darrion Williams commits to NC State: Wolfpack add March Madness star, continue to load up under Will Wade Zachary Pereles







