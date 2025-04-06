The matchup for the national championship game is set for Monday night in San Antonio, and it will feature No. 1 seed Florida facing off against No. 1 seed Houston. The last game of the 2024-25 college basketball season will mark the 11th matchup between No. 1 seeds for the national title.

Florida punched its ticket to the title game with a statement 79-73 win over No. 1 overall seed Auburn behind a standout performance from All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr. The Gators will be making their first title game appearance since 2007.

Houston advanced to the title game after pulling off a dramatic comeback over the Blue Devils. The Cougars trailed by as many as 14 points with just over eight minutes remaining and moved on with a 70-67 win over the Blue Devils. Houston is seeking its first national title in program history.

This will mark the fifth instance of No. 1 seeds meeting for the title since 2015. The last such matchup occurred last spring when No. 1 seed UConn defeated No. 1 seed Purdue 75-60 en route to the program's second consecutive national title. Before that, No. 1 seed Baylor knocked off No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga 86-70 to claim its first national title in program history in 2021. The Bulldogs came into that game with a perfect 31-0 record before the Bears handed them their first and only loss of the season.

Here is a look at the previous 10 title game matchups between No. 1 seeds.

The first time No. 1 seeds faced off for the title, North Carolina had a player on the roster you might be familiar with. His name is Michael Jordan. Jordan hit a go-ahead jumper with 15 seconds remaining, and James Worthy stole the ball on the other end to seal the win. Worthy scored a game-high 28 points, and Jordan added 16. Future NBA star Patrick Ewing scored 23 points and added 11 rebounds for Georgetown.

1993: North Carolina 77, Michigan 71

The final game Michigan's "Fab Five" would play together was marred by a late-game mistake by Chris Webber. With the Wolverines down two points with 18 seconds remaining, Webber dribbled the ball up the floor before getting trapped in the corner near his team's bench. Webber called a timeout when his team didn't have any, which resulted in a technical foul. North Carolina was able to ice the game from the free throw line to capture its third championship in program history.

1999: UConn 77, Duke 74

UConn snapped Duke's 32-game win streak to capture its first title. Hamilton scored 27 points, and Ricky Moore added 13. The Huskies were nearly a double-digit underdog (9.5 points) in this game partly because Duke's roster featured four future lottery picks: Elton Brand, Trajan Langdon, Corey Maggette, and Williams Avery.

2005: North Carolina 75, Illinois 70

North Carolina coach Roy Williams won his first national title in thrilling fashion against Illinois. The Tar Heels took a 13-point lead into the locker room before the Fighting Illini stormed back to tie the game at 70. North Carolina big man Sean May scored a game-high 26 points, and future NBA guard Raymond Felton added 17. Illinois had a chance to tie the game late but missed a 3-pointer. Felton converted both free throws seconds later to seal the win.

Florida returned all five starters from its championship team in 2006 and returned to the Final Four the following season with eyes on repeating. The Gators featured six future NBA players (Taurean Green, Al Horford, Corey Brewer, Joakim Noah, Chris Richard, and Marreese Speights) who all bypassed the draft to return to school for another run. Florida knocked off a Greg Oden-led Ohio State team to become the last team to repeat as national champions.

2008: Kansas 75, Memphis 68

One of the most thrilling endings in NCAA Tournament history was encapsulated perfectly by the former voice of the Final Four, Jim Nantz.

"(Sherron) Collins, driving, almost lost the handle. (Mario) Chalmers, for the tie. Got it, with two seconds! Unbelievable!"

With Kansas trailing by three in the final moments, Chalmers knocked down a 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime. The Jayhawks outscored the Tigers 12-5 beyond regulation to win their third national championship.

2015: Duke 68, Wisconsin 63

With Duke trailing by nine points midway through the second half, Duke guard Grayson Allen came off the bench to provide a spark. Allen finished with 16 points, and Tyus Jones added 23 to help legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski win his fifth national title. It would also mark Krzyzewski's last. Wisconsin upset No. 1 overall seed Kentucky in the Final Four to reach the title game for the first time since 1941.

2017: North Carolina 71, Gonzaga 65

After being on the wrong side of one of the best finishes in NCAA Tournament history the year prior against Villanova, North Carolina found redemption the following season with a thrilling title game win over Gonzaga. The Tar Heels trailed by three points at the break and outscored the Bulldogs 39-30 in the final frame to capture their sixth national title. UNC guard Joel Berry ll scored 22 points, and Justin Jackson added 16.

2021: Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70

Gonzaga came into this game looking to become the first team since Indiana (1975-76) to finish as undefeated national champions. Baylor stars Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, and Macio Teague led the charge on offense to deny Gonzaga from history. The entire NCAA Tournament in 2021 was held at various sites around Indianapolis due to COVID-19.

2024: UConn 75, Purdue 60

UConn completed another remarkable run in the NCAA Tournament with a championship. The Huskies became the first program since Florida in the mid-2000s to win back-to-back national titles. Despite a monster performance from Purdue star big man Zach Edey, UConn cruised to the title with a big second half. It may be a while before we see another repeat champion due to the current landscape of the sport.