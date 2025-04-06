For the 11th time in NCAA Tournament history, two No. 1 seeds will meet for the national title. It'll be No. 1 seed Florida vs. No. 1 seed Houston on Monday night in San Antonio to see who will cut down the nets in the Alamodome. The Gators are seeking their first title since 2007, while Houston is looking for its first championship.

Houston advanced to the final with a dramatic 70-67 comeback win over No. 1 seed Duke. The Cougars trailed by 14 points with just over 8 minutes remaining before using a big run to propel the Cougars to a comeback victory. Houston closed the game on a 9-0 run against the Blue Devils.

Florida trailed by nine points against No. 1 overall seed Auburn in Saturday's other national semifinal, but rallied to advance to the title game behind the play of All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr. Florida won back-to-back national titles in 2006 and 2007 under former coach Billy Donovan and last appeared in the Final Four in 2014. The Gators haven't played on the biggest stage in college basketball since.

Oddsmakers appear to anticipate a close game on Monday with Florida a slight favorite vs. Houston.

