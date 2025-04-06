After Saturday's Final Four, only two teams remaining to battle for the NCAA Tournament title. It will be Houston vs. Florida in the national championship game Monday in San Antonio to determine who will be cutting down the nets to close the 2024-25 college basketball season.

It will be a classic battle of No. 1 seeds, but we were always going to get that after all four No. 1 seeds made it to the Final Four. But getting Houston vs. Florida for the championship is sure to lead to an entertaining game on Monday.

The Gators will be looking for their first title since 2007 after beating Auburn in the semifinals. The Cougars will be aiming for their first NCAA championship after an improbable comeback vs. Duke in the other semifinal.

Whether you're sticking it out in your office pool or need clean brackets for the next round and into the Final Four, this is the spot to get what you're looking for.

With 67 total games set to be televised across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, fans will be able to keep up with all the action no matter when they wish to tune in or how they choose to view the games.

On the call for the NCAA Tournament this year are a number of notable voices with Ian Eagle returning for the second straight season as lead play-by-play announcer and the voice of the Final Four alongside Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson.

CBS leads the way televising 24 games during the NCAA Tournament, including the Final Four, Elite Eight and Sweet 16. TBS is televising 18 games, including the Elite Eight and Sweet 16, while truTV is airing or simulcast 21 games and TNT is televising 12 games. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while Max subscribers can catch the games on TBS, TNT and truTV.

From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports are thrilled to bring you all the magic of March.

Let's take a look at the complete remaining schedule for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Final Four

Saturday, April 5

Alamodome (San Antonio)

Time (ET) Game / Announcing teams TV / Stream 8:49 p.m. (1) Houston vs. (1) Duke

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson CBS (watch live)

National Championship

Monday, April 7

Alamodome (San Antonio)

Time (ET) Game / Announcing teams TV / Stream 8:50 p.m. Semifinal winners

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson CBS (watch live)

2025 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter

* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team