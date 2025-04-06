The final game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament will cap a historic college basketball season. No. 1 seed Houston faces No. 1 seed Florida on Monday in San Antonio in the national championship game (8:50 p.m. ET on CBS, stream on March Madness Live or Paramount+). Houston is seeking the first national title in program history, while the Gators can win their first title since 2007.

Houston and Florida have both been battle tested throughout the NCAA Tournament. Houston survived a late comeback bid from Gonzaga in the second round, defeated Purdue in the Sweet 16 after Milos Uzan converted a layup with less than a second remaining, and then completed one of the most improbable comebacks in NCAA Tournament history with a 70-67 win over Duke in Saturday's national semifinal.

Florida also survived some upset bids throughout the tournament to reach college basketball's greatest stage. The Gators eliminated two-time reigning national champion UConn with a comeback win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Less than a week later, the Gators overcame a 10-point deficit against Texas Tech in the Elite Eight to reach the Final Four. Florida trailed by as many as nine points against Auburn in the first national semifinal before All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr. took over to send the Gators to the title game.

Let's dive into some storylines about this marquee clash between Florida and Houston.

No. 1 seeds play again for the title

Monday's title game will mark the 11th time in NCAA Tournament history that No. 1 seeds have met for the title. College basketball fans will get a heavyweight title clash between No. 1 seeds for the second consecutive season when Houston and Florida play. Last spring, UConn defeated Purdue 75-60 to cap another impressive NCAA Tournament run. The Huskies won their second consecutive national title and became just the second program this century (Florida being the other) to accomplish the feat. With Florida eliminating UConn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last month, we will have a new champion for the first time since 2022, when Kansas defeated North Carolina for the national title.

Outside of Purdue vs. UConn and Baylor vs. Gonzaga, the national title game has featured five previous matchups between No. 1 seeds for the title this century. One of the most notable games came in 2015 when Duke defeated Wisconsin.

What makes this matchup special is Houston and Florida have arguably been the best two teams in the sport for the better part of the month. Florida captured the SEC tournament title with a statement win over Tennessee last month. Houston went 19-1 against Big 12 competition in Year 2 in the conference and won the regular season and conference title.

Houston will need a plan to contain Clayton

The biggest question Houston will have to answer on Monday is how it will defend Florida's All-American guard. Clayton has taken over during Florida's NCAA Tournament run when it matters. Clayton carried Florida against UConn in the second round, Texas Tech in the Elite Eight and on Saturday in the Final Four against SEC foe Auburn.

Auburn did everything to stop Clayton, but it didn't matter. Clayton is one of the toughest shotmakers in college basketball, and even perfect defensive coverage sometimes isn't enough. Clayton scored 20 of his 34 total points against Auburn in the second half. Clayton became the first player to drop at least 30 points in a national semifinal since Syracuse's Carmelo Anthony in 2003. Houston ranked No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom. Clayton will be Houston's toughest test, and the Cougars will be the best defense Florida's star has seen this season.

Sampson, Cryer eye history for Houston

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson enters this game against Florida on the verge of a milestone victory for many reasons. Sampson can secure win No. 800 in his college career and win his first national title as a coach against Florida.

Sampson won't be the only one eyeing history. Houston star guard LJ Cryer can become the first player in college basketball history to win national championships with two different programs. Cryer was a reserve on Baylor's 2021 national title team and transferred to Houston in 2023. Florida guard Alijah Martin became the first player in college basketball history to start in the Final Four with two different programs. Martin started in the Final Four two years ago when he played at FAU.

