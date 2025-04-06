Saturday's wild Final Four, provided plenty of drama and now we are now down to two teams remaining to battle for the NCAA Tournament title. It will be Houston vs. Florida in the national championship game Monday in San Antonio to determine who will be cutting down the nets to close the 2024-25 college basketball season.

It will be a classic battle of No. 1 seeds, but we were always going to get that after all four No. 1 seeds made it to the Final Four. But getting Houston vs. Florida for the championship is sure to lead to an entertaining game on Monday.

The Gators will be looking for their first title since 2007 after beating Auburn in the semifinals. The Cougars will be aiming for their first NCAA championship after an improbable comeback vs. Duke in the other semifinal.

Florida opened as a slight favorite over Houston, but it's sure to be a memorable NCAA championship game at the Alamodome.

It's going to be a loaded week with more spectacular action for the final weekend of the college basketball season. Here's the full schedule as the 2025 NCAA Tournament heads to the finish line.

2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

All times Eastern

Final Four

Saturday, April 5 -- San Antonio

(1) Florida 79, (1) Auburn 73

(1) Houston 70, (1) Duke 67

National Championship

Monday, April 7 -- San Antonio

(1) Florida vs. (1) Houston, 8:50 p.m. | CBS (watch live)

