A pair of huge Elite Eight showdowns are on the docket for Saturday, highlighted by a potentially epic clash between No. 1 seed Duke and No. 2 seed Alabama. Both teams reached 100 points in their Sweet 16 victories and are brimming with the high-end talent necessary to create a compelling March Madness showdown.

But a battle between No. 1 seed Florida and No. 3 seed Texas Tech could also deliver some drama as the Red Raiders look to bottle up the momentum of their stunning Sweet 16 comeback win over No. 10 seed Arkansas. Texas Tech erased a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes before outlasting the Razorbacks in overtime.

Now, the Red Raiders and coach Grant McCasland are faced with taking down a Gators squad that is operating at an elite level. Florida won the SEC Tournament, eliminated two-time reigning national champion UConn in the second round and then pulled away from No. 4 seed Maryland in the Sweet 16.

All four teams in action Saturday have been among the best in the sport all season, which means the quality of play should be elite as the first two teams in the Big Dance field punch tickets to the Final Four in San Antonio.

It's going to be a loaded week with more spectacular action in the NCAA regional semifinals and finals. Here's the full schedule as the 2025 NCAA Tournament continues.

2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

All times Eastern

South

FIRST FOUR

Dayton

FIRST ROUND

Lexington

Denver

Milwaukee

Cleveland

SECOND ROUND

Lexington

Denver

Milwaukee

Cleveland

SWEET 16

Atlanta

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday -- Atlanta

(2) Michigan State vs. (1) Auburn | 5:05 p.m., CBS (watch live)

East

FIRST FOUR

Dayton

FIRST ROUND

Raleigh

Seattle

Denver

Cleveland

SECOND ROUND

Raleigh

Seattle

Denver

Cleveland

SWEET 16

Newark

ELITE EIGHT

Newark

(2) Alabama vs. (1) Duke | 8:49 p.m. TBS/truTV (watch live)

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

Dayton

FIRST ROUND

Lexington

Providence

Milwaukee

Wichita

SECOND ROUND

Wichita

Providence

Milwaukee

Lexington

SWEET 16

Indianapolis

ELITE EIGHT

Indianapolis

(2) Tennessee vs. (1) Houston | 2:20 p.m. CBS (watch live)

West

FIRST ROUND

Raleigh

Seattle

Wichita

Providence

SECOND ROUND

Raleigh

Seattle

Wichita

Providence

SWEET 16

San Francisco

ELITE EIGHT

San Francisco

(3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Florida | 6:09 p.m., TBS, truTV (watch live)

Final Four

Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)

National Championship

Monday, April 7 -- 8:50 p.m. (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)