A pair of huge Elite Eight showdowns are on the docket for Saturday, highlighted by a potentially epic clash between No. 1 seed Duke and No. 2 seed Alabama. Both teams reached 100 points in their Sweet 16 victories and are brimming with the high-end talent necessary to create a compelling March Madness showdown.
But a battle between No. 1 seed Florida and No. 3 seed Texas Tech could also deliver some drama as the Red Raiders look to bottle up the momentum of their stunning Sweet 16 comeback win over No. 10 seed Arkansas. Texas Tech erased a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes before outlasting the Razorbacks in overtime.
Now, the Red Raiders and coach Grant McCasland are faced with taking down a Gators squad that is operating at an elite level. Florida won the SEC Tournament, eliminated two-time reigning national champion UConn in the second round and then pulled away from No. 4 seed Maryland in the Sweet 16.
All four teams in action Saturday have been among the best in the sport all season, which means the quality of play should be elite as the first two teams in the Big Dance field punch tickets to the Final Four in San Antonio.
All four teams in action Saturday have been among the best in the sport all season, which means the quality of play should be elite as the first two teams in the Big Dance field punch tickets to the Final Four in San Antonio.

It's going to be a loaded week with more spectacular action in the NCAA regional semifinals and finals. Here's the full schedule as the 2025 NCAA Tournament continues.
It's going to be a loaded week with more spectacular action in the NCAA regional semifinals and finals. Here's the full schedule as the 2025 NCAA Tournament continues.
2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores
All times Eastern
South
FIRST FOUR
Dayton
FIRST ROUND
Lexington
Denver
Milwaukee
Cleveland
SECOND ROUND
Lexington
Denver
Milwaukee
Cleveland
SWEET 16
Atlanta
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday -- Atlanta
(2) Michigan State vs. (1) Auburn | 5:05 p.m., CBS (watch live)
East
FIRST FOUR
Dayton
FIRST ROUND
Raleigh
Seattle
Denver
Cleveland
SECOND ROUND
Raleigh
Seattle
Denver
Cleveland
SWEET 16
Newark
ELITE EIGHT
Newark
(2) Alabama vs. (1) Duke | 8:49 p.m. TBS/truTV (watch live)
Midwest
FIRST FOUR
Dayton
FIRST ROUND
Lexington
Providence
Milwaukee
Wichita
SECOND ROUND
Wichita
Providence
Milwaukee
Lexington
SWEET 16
Indianapolis
ELITE EIGHT
Indianapolis
- (2) Tennessee vs. (1) Houston | 2:20 p.m. CBS (watch live)
West
FIRST ROUND
Raleigh
Seattle
Wichita
Providence
SECOND ROUND
Raleigh
Seattle
Wichita
Providence
SWEET 16
San Francisco
ELITE EIGHT
San Francisco
- (3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Florida | 6:09 p.m., TBS, truTV (watch live)
Final Four
Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
Alamodome (San Antonio)
National Championship
Monday, April 7 -- 8:50 p.m. (CBS)
Alamodome (San Antonio)