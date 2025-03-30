The final two bids to the Final Four will be awarded Sunday in a pair of seismic Elite Eight clashes as the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament winds to a close. Up first will be No. 1 seed Houston taking on No. 2 seed Tennessee before No. 1 overall seed Auburn clashes with Michigan State later in the day.

Houston is seeking to make its third Final Four of the past five years under coach Kelvin Sampson, while Tennessee is clamoring for its first-ever Final Four appearance. It will be a defensive war between two coaches who know each other well. The Cougars' Kelvin Sampson and the Vols' Rick Barnes spent eight seasons facing off with each other at Oklahoma and Texas, respectively, from 1999 to 2006.

Auburn vs. Michigan State is also a battle of brilliant coaches as the Tigers' Bruce Pearl seeks to deny 30th-year Spartans coach Tom Izzo his ninth career Final Four appearance. Each team was pushed in the Sweet 16 but used huge second half performances to rally and reach the Elite Eight.

Both Sunday showdowns have the ingredients to be thrillers as four of the nation's best teams try and extend their seasons for one more week. Only two can advance, and the fight to survive figures to showcase college basketball at its best.

It's going to be a loaded week with more spectacular action in the NCAA regional semifinals and finals. Here's the full schedule as the 2025 NCAA Tournament continues.

2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

All times Eastern

Final Four

Saturday, April 5 -- San Antonio

(1) Florida vs. (1) Auburn / (2) Michigan State, 6:09 p.m. | CBS

(1) Houston vs. (1) Duke, 8:49 p.m. | CBS

National Championship

Monday, April 7 -- San Antonio

Semifinal winners, 8:50 p.m. | CBS

South

FIRST FOUR

Dayton

FIRST ROUND

Lexington

Denver

Milwaukee

Cleveland

SECOND ROUND

Lexington

Denver

Milwaukee

Cleveland

SWEET 16

Atlanta

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday -- Atlanta

(2) Michigan State vs. (1) Auburn | 5:05 p.m., CBS (watch live)

East

FIRST FOUR

Dayton

FIRST ROUND

Raleigh

Seattle

Denver

Cleveland

SECOND ROUND

Raleigh

Seattle

Denver

Cleveland

SWEET 16

Newark

ELITE EIGHT

Saturday -- Newark

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

Dayton

FIRST ROUND

Lexington

Providence

Milwaukee

Wichita

SECOND ROUND

Wichita

Providence

Milwaukee

Lexington

SWEET 16

Indianapolis

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday -- Indianapolis

West

FIRST ROUND

Raleigh

Seattle

Wichita

Providence

SECOND ROUND

Raleigh

Seattle

Wichita

Providence

SWEET 16

San Francisco

ELITE EIGHT

San Francisco



