The final eight teams punched their tickets to the Sweet 16 on Sunday as the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament came to a close with a series of quality showdowns between teams fighting to keep their seasons alive.
Be sure to bookmark this page as it will be continuously updated with scores, analysis and much more all the way through the Final Four on April 5 and national championship on April 7. CBS Sports will be along for the ride as you crush your bracket pool, so be sure to check back frequently over the next few weeks.
It's going to be a loaded week with more spectacular action in the NCAA regional semifinals and finals. Here's the full schedule as the 2025 NCAA Tournament continues.
2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores
All times Eastern
South
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Lexington
Thursday -- Denver
Friday -- Milwaukee
Friday -- Cleveland
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Lexington
Saturday -- Denver
Sunday -- Milwaukee
Sunday -- Cleveland
SWEET 16
Friday -- Atlanta
- (5) Michigan vs. (1) Auburn | 7:09 p.m., CBS (watch live)
- (6) Ole Miss vs. (2) Michigan State | 9:39 p.m., CBS (watch live)
East
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
FIRST ROUND
Friday -- Raleigh
Friday -- Seattle
Thursday -- Denver
Friday -- Cleveland
SECOND ROUND
Sunday - Raleigh
Sunday -- Seattle
Saturday -- Denver
Sunday -- Cleveland
SWEET 16
Thursday -- Newark
- (4) Arizona vs. (1) Duke | 9:39 p.m., CBS (watch live)
- (6) BYU vs. (2) Alabama | 7:09 p.m., CBS (watch live)
Midwest
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Lexington
Thursday -- Providence
Friday -- Milwaukee
Thursday -- Wichita
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Wichita
Saturday -- Providence
Sunday -- Milwaukee
Saturday -- Lexington
SWEET 16
Friday -- Indianapolis
- (4) Purdue vs. (1) Houston | 10:09 p.m., TBS/truTV (watch live)
- (3) Kentucky vs. (2) Tennessee | 7:39 p.m., TBS/truTV (watch live)
West
FIRST ROUND
Friday -- Raleigh
Friday -- Seattle
Thursday -- Wichita
Thursday -- Providence
SECOND ROUND
Sunday -- Raleigh
Sunday -- Seattle
Saturday -- Wichita
Saturday -- Providence
SWEET 16
Thursday -- San Francisco
- (4) Maryland vs. (1) Florida | 7:39 p.m., TBS/truTV (watch live)
- (10) Arkansas vs. (3) Texas Tech | 10:09 p.m., TBS/truTV (watch live)
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 29 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)
Sunday, March 30 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Final Four
Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
Alamodome (San Antonio)
National Championship
Monday, April 7 -- 8:50 p.m. (CBS)
Alamodome (San Antonio)