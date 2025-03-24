The final eight teams punched their tickets to the Sweet 16 on Sunday as the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament came to a close with a series of quality showdowns between teams fighting to keep their seasons alive.

It's going to be a loaded week with more spectacular action in the NCAA regional semifinals and finals. Here's the full schedule as the 2025 NCAA Tournament continues.

2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

All times Eastern

South

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Lexington

Thursday -- Denver

Friday -- Milwaukee

Friday -- Cleveland

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Lexington

Saturday -- Denver

Sunday -- Milwaukee

Sunday -- Cleveland

SWEET 16

Friday -- Atlanta

(5) Michigan vs. (1) Auburn | 7:09 p.m., CBS (watch live)

(6) Ole Miss vs. (2) Michigan State | 9:39 p.m., CBS (watch live)

East

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

FIRST ROUND

Friday -- Raleigh

Friday -- Seattle

Thursday -- Denver

Friday -- Cleveland

SECOND ROUND

Sunday - Raleigh

Sunday -- Seattle

Saturday -- Denver

Sunday -- Cleveland

SWEET 16

Thursday -- Newark

(4) Arizona vs. (1) Duke | 9:39 p.m., CBS (watch live)

(6) BYU vs. (2) Alabama | 7:09 p.m., CBS (watch live)

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Lexington

Thursday -- Providence

Friday -- Milwaukee

Thursday -- Wichita

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Wichita

Saturday -- Providence

Sunday -- Milwaukee

Saturday -- Lexington

SWEET 16

Friday -- Indianapolis

(4) Purdue vs. (1) Houston | 10:09 p.m., TBS/truTV (watch live)

(3) Kentucky vs. (2) Tennessee | 7:39 p.m., TBS/truTV (watch live)

West

FIRST ROUND

Friday -- Raleigh

Friday -- Seattle

Thursday -- Wichita

Thursday -- Providence

SECOND ROUND

Sunday -- Raleigh

Sunday -- Seattle

Saturday -- Wichita

Saturday -- Providence

SWEET 16

Thursday -- San Francisco

(4) Maryland vs. (1) Florida | 7:39 p.m., TBS/truTV (watch live)

(10) Arkansas vs. (3) Texas Tech | 10:09 p.m., TBS/truTV (watch live)

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 29 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)



Sunday, March 30 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Final Four

Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)

National Championship

Monday, April 7 -- 8:50 p.m. (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)