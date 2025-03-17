The 2025 NCAA Tournament officially begins Tuesday and Wednesday with First Four action followed by first- and second-round games on Thursday and Friday as part of a rollercoaster opening week that will see the 68-team field quickly shrink to a Sweet 16 in the span of six days. Consider yourself warned: A basketball bonanza is upon us, and it's not going to let up through the end of March Madness and into the first week of April.
2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores
All times Eastern
South
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (16) Saint Francis vs. (16) Alabama State | 6:40 p.m., truTV
- (11) North Carolina vs. (11) San Diego State | 9:10 p.m., truTV
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Lexington
- (9) Creighton vs. (8) Louisville | 12:15 p.m., CBS
- (16) Saint Francis/Alabama St. vs. (1) Auburn | 2:50 p.m., CBS
Thursday -- Denver
- (13) Yale vs. (4) Texas A&M | 7:25 p.m., TBS
- (12) UC San Diego vs. (5) Michigan | 10 p.m., TBS
Friday -- Milwaukee
- (14) Lipscomb vs. (3) Iowa State | 1:30 p.m., TNT
- (11) North Carolina/SDSU vs. (6) Ole Miss -- 4:05 p.m., TNT
Friday -- Cleveland
- (10) New Mexico vs. (7) Marquette | 7:25 p.m., TBS
- (15) Bryant vs. (2) Michigan State | 10 p.m., TBS
East
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
(16) Mount St. Mary's vs. (16) American | 6:40 p.m., truTV
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Denver
- (14) Montana vs. (3) Wisconsin | 1:30 p.m., TNT
- (11) VCU vs. (6) BYU | 4:05 p.m., TNT
Friday -- Raleigh
- (9) Baylor vs. (8) Mississippi State | 12:15 p.m., CBS
- (16) Mount St. Mary's/American vs. (1) Duke | 2:50 p.m., TBS
Friday -- Cleveland
- (15) Robert Morris vs. (2) Alabama | 2:40 p.m., truTV
- (10) Vanderbilt vs. (7) Saint Mary's | 3:15 p.m., truTV
Friday -- Seattle
- (13) Akron vs. (4) Arizona | 7:35 p.m., truTV
- (12) Liberty vs. (5) Oregon | 10:10 p.m., truTV
Midwest
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (11) Xavier vs. (11) Texas | 9:10 p.m., truTV
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Providence
(13) High Point vs. (4) Purdue | 12:40 p.m., truTV
(12) McNeese vs. (5) Clemson | 3:15 p.m., truTV
Thursday -- Wichita
(16) SIU Edwardsville vs. (1) Houston | 2 p.m., TBS
(9) Georgia vs. (8) Gonzaga | 4:35 p.m., TBS
Thursday -- Lexington
(15) Wofford vs. (2) Tennessee | 6:50 p.m., TNT
(10) Utah State vs. (7) UCLA | 9:25 p.m., TNT
Friday -- Milwaukee
(11) Xavier/Texas vs. (6) Illinois | 9:45 p.m., CBS
(14) Troy vs. (3) Kentucky | 7:10 p.m., CBS
West
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Providence
- (10) Arkansas vs. (7) Kansas | 7:10 p.m., CBS
- (15) Omaha vs. (2) St. John's | 9:45 p.m., CBS
Thursday -- Wichita
- (11) Drake vs. (6) Missouri | 7:35 p.m., truTV
- (14) UNCW vs. (3) Texas Tech | 10:10 p.m., truTV
Friday -- Seattle
- (12) Colorado State vs. (5) Memphis | 2 p.m., TBS
- (13) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Maryland | 4:35 p.m., TBS
Friday -- Raleigh
- (16) Norfolk State vs. (1) Florida | 6:50 p.m., TNT
- (9) Oklahoma vs. (8) UConn | 9:25 p.m., TNT
2025 NCAA Tournament schedule
Second round
Saturday, March 22 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)
Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 27 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)
Friday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Elite 8
Saturday, March 29 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)
Sunday, March 30 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Final Four
Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
Alamodome (San Antonio)
National Championship
Monday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)
Alamodome (San Antonio)