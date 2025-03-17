The 2025 NCAA Tournament officially begins Tuesday and Wednesday with First Four action followed by first- and second-round games on Thursday and Friday as part of a rollercoaster opening week that will see the 68-team field quickly shrink to a Sweet 16 in the span of six days. Consider yourself warned: A basketball bonanza is upon us, and it's not going to let up through the end of March Madness and into the first week of April.

As the home of March Madness, CBS Sports will be tracking every game and score as we keep you apprised of notable developments in our continuously updating live NCAA Tournament bracket with matchup analysis for every game.

As far as the NCAA Tournament schedule goes? We understand that it's hard to keep up with that printable bracket of yours, so, we've got you covered on that front with an easy-to-digest March Madness schedule featuring viewing information for each game broken down by region that way you can not only follow your team but those they may compete against through the duration of March Madness.

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new Nissan Armada and Final FourⓇ trips!

This is a page you will want to bookmark. Once the games start on Tuesday, it will be updated with scores, analysis and much more all the way through the Final Four on April 5 and national championship on April 7.

CBS Sports will be with you all the way as you crush your bracket pool, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently.

2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

All times Eastern

South

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(16) Saint Francis vs. (16) Alabama State | 6:40 p.m., truTV

(11) North Carolina vs. (11) San Diego State | 9:10 p.m., truTV

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Lexington

(9) Creighton vs. (8) Louisville | 12:15 p.m., CBS

(16) Saint Francis/Alabama St. vs. (1) Auburn | 2:50 p.m., CBS

Thursday -- Denver

(13) Yale vs. (4) Texas A&M | 7:25 p.m., TBS

(12) UC San Diego vs. (5) Michigan | 10 p.m., TBS

Friday -- Milwaukee

(14) Lipscomb vs. (3) Iowa State | 1:30 p.m., TNT

(11) North Carolina/SDSU vs. (6) Ole Miss -- 4:05 p.m., TNT

Friday -- Cleveland

(10) New Mexico vs. (7) Marquette | 7:25 p.m., TBS

(15) Bryant vs. (2) Michigan State | 10 p.m., TBS

East

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(16) Mount St. Mary's vs. (16) American | 6:40 p.m., truTV

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Denver

(14) Montana vs. (3) Wisconsin | 1:30 p.m., TNT

(11) VCU vs. (6) BYU | 4:05 p.m., TNT

Friday -- Raleigh

(9) Baylor vs. (8) Mississippi State | 12:15 p.m., CBS

(16) Mount St. Mary's/American vs. (1) Duke | 2:50 p.m., TBS

Friday -- Cleveland

(15) Robert Morris vs. (2) Alabama | 2:40 p.m., truTV

(10) Vanderbilt vs. (7) Saint Mary's | 3:15 p.m., truTV

Friday -- Seattle

(13) Akron vs. (4) Arizona | 7:35 p.m., truTV

(12) Liberty vs. (5) Oregon | 10:10 p.m., truTV

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(11) Xavier vs. (11) Texas | 9:10 p.m., truTV

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Providence

(13) High Point vs. (4) Purdue | 12:40 p.m., truTV

(12) McNeese vs. (5) Clemson | 3:15 p.m., truTV

Thursday -- Wichita

(16) SIU Edwardsville vs. (1) Houston | 2 p.m., TBS

(9) Georgia vs. (8) Gonzaga | 4:35 p.m., TBS



Thursday -- Lexington

(15) Wofford vs. (2) Tennessee | 6:50 p.m., TNT

(10) Utah State vs. (7) UCLA | 9:25 p.m., TNT

Friday -- Milwaukee

(11) Xavier/Texas vs. (6) Illinois | 9:45 p.m., CBS

(14) Troy vs. (3) Kentucky | 7:10 p.m., CBS

West

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Providence

(10) Arkansas vs. (7) Kansas | 7:10 p.m., CBS

(15) Omaha vs. (2) St. John's | 9:45 p.m., CBS

Thursday -- Wichita

(11) Drake vs. (6) Missouri | 7:35 p.m., truTV

(14) UNCW vs. (3) Texas Tech | 10:10 p.m., truTV

Friday -- Seattle

(12) Colorado State vs. (5) Memphis | 2 p.m., TBS

(13) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Maryland | 4:35 p.m., TBS

Friday -- Raleigh

(16) Norfolk State vs. (1) Florida | 6:50 p.m., TNT

(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) UConn | 9:25 p.m., TNT

2025 NCAA Tournament schedule

Second round

Saturday, March 22 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 27 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)

Friday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Elite 8

Saturday, March 29 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)



Sunday, March 30 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Final Four

Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)

National Championship

Monday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)