The 2025 NCAA Tournament officially got underway Tuesday and continues Wednesday with the First Four. After the first two days March Madness heats up with first- and second-round games on Thursday and Friday as part of a wild opening week that will see the 68-team field quickly shrink to a Sweet 16 in the span of six days. Consider yourself warned: A basketball bonanza is upon us, and it's not going to let up through the end of March Madness and into the first week of April.

As the home of March Madness, CBS Sports will be tracking every game and score as we keep you apprised of notable developments in our continuously updating live NCAA Tournament bracket with matchup analysis for every game.

As far as the NCAA Tournament schedule goes? We understand that it's hard to keep up with that printable bracket of yours, so, we've got you covered on that front with an easy-to-digest March Madness schedule featuring viewing information for each game broken down by region that way you can not only follow your team but those they may compete against through the duration of March Madness.

This is a page you will want to bookmark. Once the games start on Tuesday, it will be updated with scores, analysis and much more all the way through the Final Four on April 5 and national championship on April 7.

CBS Sports will be with you all the way as you crush your bracket pool, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently.

2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

All times Eastern

South

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Lexington

(9) Creighton vs. (8) Louisville | 12:15 p.m., CBS (watch live)

(16) Alabama State vs. (1) Auburn | 2:50 p.m., CBS (watch live)

Thursday -- Denver

(13) Yale vs. (4) Texas A&M | 7:25 p.m., TBS (watch live)

(12) UC San Diego vs. (5) Michigan | 10 p.m., TBS (watch live)

Friday -- Milwaukee

(14) Lipscomb vs. (3) Iowa State | 1:30 p.m., TNT (watch live)

(11) North Carolina vs. (6) Ole Miss | 4:05 p.m., TNT (watch live)

Friday -- Cleveland

(10) New Mexico vs. (7) Marquette | 7:25 p.m., TBS (watch live)

(15) Bryant vs. (2) Michigan State | 10 p.m., TBS (watch live)

East

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(16) Mount St. Mary's vs. (16) American | 6:40 p.m., truTV (watch live)

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Denver

(14) Montana vs. (3) Wisconsin | 1:30 p.m., TNT (watch live)

(11) VCU vs. (6) BYU | 4:05 p.m., TNT (watch live)

Friday -- Raleigh

(9) Baylor vs. (8) Mississippi State | 12:15 p.m., CBS (watch live)

(16) Mount St. Mary's/American vs. (1) Duke | 2:50 p.m., TBS (watch live)

Friday -- Cleveland

(15) Robert Morris vs. (2) Alabama | 2:40 p.m., truTV (watch live)

(10) Vanderbilt vs. (7) Saint Mary's | 3:15 p.m., truTV (watch live)

Friday -- Seattle

(13) Akron vs. (4) Arizona | 7:35 p.m., truTV (watch live)

(12) Liberty vs. (5) Oregon | 10:10 p.m., truTV (watch live)

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(11) Xavier vs. (11) Texas | 9:10 p.m., truTV (watch live)

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Providence

(13) High Point vs. (4) Purdue | 12:40 p.m., truTV (watch live)

(12) McNeese vs. (5) Clemson | 3:15 p.m., truTV (watch live)

Thursday -- Wichita

(16) SIU Edwardsville vs. (1) Houston | 2 p.m., TBS (watch live)

(9) Georgia vs. (8) Gonzaga | 4:35 p.m., TBS (watch live)



Thursday -- Lexington

(15) Wofford vs. (2) Tennessee | 6:50 p.m., TNT (watch live)

(10) Utah State vs. (7) UCLA | 9:25 p.m., TNT (watch live)

Friday -- Milwaukee

(11) Xavier/Texas vs. (6) Illinois | 9:45 p.m., CBS (watch live)

(14) Troy vs. (3) Kentucky | 7:10 p.m., CBS (watch live)

West

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Providence

(10) Arkansas vs. (7) Kansas | 7:10 p.m., CBS (watch live)

(15) Omaha vs. (2) St. John's | 9:45 p.m., CBS (watch live)

Thursday -- Wichita

(11) Drake vs. (6) Missouri | 7:35 p.m., truTV (watch live)

(14) UNCW vs. (3) Texas Tech | 10:10 p.m., truTV (watch live)

Friday -- Seattle

(12) Colorado State vs. (5) Memphis | 2 p.m., TBS (watch live)

(13) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Maryland | 4:35 p.m., TBS (watch live)

Friday -- Raleigh

(16) Norfolk State vs. (1) Florida | 6:50 p.m., TNT, (watch live)

(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) UConn | 9:25 p.m., TNT (watch live)

2025 NCAA Tournament schedule

Second round

Saturday, March 22 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 27 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)

Friday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 29 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)



Sunday, March 30 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Final Four

Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)

National Championship

Monday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)