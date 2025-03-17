Selection Sunday is officially in our rearview and the 68-team bracket for this year's NCAA Tournament in all its glory is set, which means you've probably stumbled upon this page to gather intel as you make your picks. So I come bearing good news and bad news.

The good news is that you've absolutely landed in the right place. The bad news is that you've now all but officially guaranteed yourself a perfect bracket in the Midwest Region thanks to my expertise, thus opening yourself up to ridicule and risking possible ostracism from your friend group after lapping the field in your bracket pool this year.

You're welcome, and I'm sorry in advance.

The Midwest Region in this year's bracket is a wide-open field where chalk looks like it may be the move. No. 1 seed Houston is the betting favorite to emerge from the bracket and land in the Final Four, to no surprise, but this pod is stacked with stars from the likes of Tennessee, Purdue, Kentucky and Illinois, positioning a potential dark horse to emerge from this region.

As you'll see below, however, this is not a region where I'm getting too cute. The best team doesn't always win its respective region, but Houston (spoiler alert!) is my pick to advance.

There are plenty of other spots in other regions and in this specific pod, though, to make some bold choices and separate your picks from others. We'll get to those momentarily.

Best first-round game

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Troy: Kentucky fans likely still have some residual PTSD from losing as a 3-seed last year to 14-seed Oakland in Round 1. I'm sorry to say this first-round game for the Wildcats has the potential to produce a similar outcome. This Kentucky team is walking wounded without Jaxson Robinson and Kerr Kriisa, and Lamont Butler's lingering shoulder injury is cause for concern, too. With the Wildcats at something far less than 100%, they draw a Troy team that has won six straight -- five of them by double figures -- and isn't afraid to play physical and attack. What it lacks in shooting competency it makes up for by getting to the free throw line and generating second-chance looks on the offensive glass.

Top potential matchup

(1) Houston vs. (2) Tennessee: That taste in your mouth is chalk. I know, I know. But Houston-Tennessee in a potential play-in to the Final Four would be as good a basketball as we'd get all tourney if it happens. Houston has the No. 2 offense in adjusted efficiency at KenPom behind only Tennessee. This would have a chance to make a rock fight look aesthetically pleasing. A real game for the sickos.

Cinderella team that will surprise

(13) High Point: High Point is making its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament after transitioning from Division II in 1999. The Panthers were the best team in the Big South and won the league by multiple games in the regular season. They're led by the trio of Kezza Giffa, D'Maurian Williams and Kimani Hamilton, who make up one of the most potent offenses in the field. This team ranks second among all NCAA teams in raw offensive efficiency behind only Duke, scoring 121.3 points per 100 possessions. Its defense is another subject, but it can score with any team in the field.

Team that will make a far-too-early exit

(3) Kentucky: At some point, the compiling injuries will prove too costly for this Kentucky team. At full strength, it would be one of the best teams on paper this March, but UK has not had the good fortune to enjoy such luxury. Down Kriisa and Robinson, and now with Butler again nursing that nagging shoulder, the Wildcats I fear are in jeopardy of failing to make the second weekend.

Six players to watch

Braden Smith, Purdue : The best player, bar none, in this entire region. Smith is an All-American, an alpha, and the key that unlocks the Boilermakers' offensive wizardry under coach Matt Painter. He was the only player in college basketball this season to average at least 16 points and 8 assists per game.

: The best player, bar none, in this entire region. Smith is an All-American, an alpha, and the key that unlocks the Boilermakers' offensive wizardry under coach Matt Painter. He was the only player in college basketball this season to average at least 16 points and 8 assists per game. Otega Oweh, Kentucky : Oweh leads Kentucky in scoring and has been the team's best, and most clutch, player all season. He has two game-winners on his card this year in wins vs. Oklahoma -- his former team. If UK makes a run, it'll be because Oweh found a way to will it into existence.

: Oweh leads Kentucky in scoring and has been the team's best, and most clutch, player all season. He has two game-winners on his card this year in wins vs. Oklahoma -- his former team. If UK makes a run, it'll be because Oweh found a way to will it into existence. Emanuel Sharp, Houston : It's impossible to name just one Houston player, but Sharp is the one I'll highlight here. He took home Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Tournament after averaging 20.7 points per game and making 12 3s across three tourney games to lead the Cougars to the championship. He and his backcourt teammates -- LJ Cryer and Milos Uzan -- look like the best group of guards in this pod.



: It's impossible to name just one Houston player, but Sharp is the one I'll highlight here. He took home Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Tournament after averaging 20.7 points per game and making 12 3s across three tourney games to lead the Cougars to the championship. He and his backcourt teammates -- LJ Cryer and Milos Uzan -- look like the best group of guards in this pod. Graham Ike, Gonzaga : Gonzaga's won nine of its last 10 entering the NCAAs with Ike averaging 16 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in that stretch. He's one of several inside presences for a deep Zags team that has the fifth-best scoring efficiency on 2s among all NCAA Tournament teams.

: Gonzaga's won nine of its last 10 entering the NCAAs with Ike averaging 16 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in that stretch. He's one of several inside presences for a deep Zags team that has the fifth-best scoring efficiency on 2s among all NCAA Tournament teams. Kasparas Jakučionis, Illinois : Illinois has been all over the map this season with blowout road wins over Oregon and Indiana, and shocking lopsided losses to the likes of Duke and Maryland. If Jakučionis can be at his best, though, Illinois has a fighting chance to play with anyone. He leads the team in scoring and assists on the season.

: Illinois has been all over the map this season with blowout road wins over Oregon and Indiana, and shocking lopsided losses to the likes of Duke and Maryland. If Jakučionis can be at his best, though, Illinois has a fighting chance to play with anyone. He leads the team in scoring and assists on the season. Chaz Lanier, Tennessee: Lanier is the offensive force that powers Tennessee's defensive-driven system. He led the team in scoring and 3-point shooting this season and can catch a spark on any night to ignite for 20-plus. The Vols will need him at his best to have a shot at a Final Four run.

Midwest Regional winner

(1) Houston: I could not talk myself out of picking the best team to win this region. Just couldn't. Houston is the best team in this region and will emerge from this pod to advance into the Final Four. It has one loss since Nov. 30 and enters March Madness with wins in 26 of its last 27 games. It has an ace coach in Kelvin Sampson. And it has three guards in Milos Uzan, Emanuel Sharp and LJ Cryer, who on any night can shoulder the load. This team is deep, physical and without any glaring weaknesses.