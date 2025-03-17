North Carolina made the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday as the last team in the 68-team field. Now it appears it may be the last team to its destination to begin its March Madness journey.

The NCAA in a statement Monday afternoon said the team's originally planned press conference and practice ahead of its Tuesday night game vs. San Diego State is "delayed due to travel issues." It was initially scheduled for press conferences at 5:50 p.m. and open practice beginning at 6:35 p.m.

The News & Observer reported Monday afternoon that the NCAA-provided charter flight was having issues, prompting the delay. It is scheduled to arrive Monday night -- nearly three hours later than previously planned.

The travel snag is just the latest hiccup for a North Carolina team that, when last seen on the floor, could not get out of its own way. The Tar Heels lost to Duke in the ACC Tournament semifinals in gut-wrenching fashion after a game-tying free throw late in the game was waved off due to a lane violation. A win over the Blue Devils may have been enough to help UNC avoid playing in the First Four and more comfortably land it among the NCAA Tournament field.

Instead, North Carolina earned a No. 11 seed and will head to Dayton, Ohio, to play in one of four First Four games to potentially earn its way into the 64-team main bracket.

Tipoff for the game on Tuesday is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET on truTV. Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite over the Aztecs.