The 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket is set and now it's time to not only make your picks in the Bracket Games but also to look at how to wager on the first set of games in the First Four and the First Round. The slate is loaded, starting with the tournament opener for the controversial at-large pick North Carolina on Tuesday in Dayton going up against San Diego State for a spot as the 11-seed in the South Region.

Elsewhere, there are some interesting spots where the oddsmakers are not totally in line with the NCAA Tournament selection committee, like Colorado State opening up as a favorite over Memphis even though the Rams are a 12-seed and the AAC Champion Tigers are the 5-seed in the West Region.

How Memphis helped North Carolina (controversially) slip into the 2025 NCAA Tournament over WVU, Indiana David Cobb

All of it sets up for what is going to be the best three weeks of the sports calendar as the entire country gets gripped by March Madness.

Here are the opening odds for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

It's bracket time! Play for a Nissan Armada and Final Four® trips by joining our Men's and Women's Challenges.

First Four

No. 16 Alabama State (-3.5) vs. No. 16 Saint Francis

No. 11 North Carolina (-3.5) vs. No. 11 San Diego State

No. 16 American (-3.5) vs. No. 16 Mount Saint Mary's

No. 11 Xavier (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Texas

South Region

No. 8 Louisville (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Creighton

No. 4 Texas A&M (-7.5) vs. No. 13 Yale

No. 5 Michigan (-2.5) vs. No. 12 UC San Diego

No. 7 Marquette (-3.5) vs. No. 10 New Mexico

No. 3 Iowa State (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Lipscomb

No. 2 Michigan State (-18.5) vs. No. 15 Bryant

East Region

No. 6 BYU (-3.5) vs. No. 11 VCU

No. 3 Wisconsin (-16.5) vs. No. 14 Montana

No. 8 Mississippi State (+1.5) vs. No. 9 Baylor

No. 2 Alabama (-22.5) vs. No. 15 Robert Morris

No. 5 Oregon (-5.5) vs. No. 12 Liberty

No. 7 Saint Mary's (-4.5) vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt

No. 4 Arizona (-13.5) vs. No. 13 Akron

Midwest Region

No. 7 UCLA (-5.5) vs. No. 10 Utah State

No. 8 Gonzaga (-6.5) vs. No. 9 Georgia

No. 2 Tennessee (-19.5) vs. No. 15 Wofford

No. 4 Purdue (-9.5) vs. No. 13 High Point

No. 5 Clemson (-7.5) vs. No. 12 McNeese

No. 1 Houston (-28.5) vs. No. 16 SIU-Edwardsville

No. 3 Kentucky (-10.5) vs. No. 14 Troy

West Region

No. 7 Kansas (-5.5) vs. No. 10 Arkansas

No. 3 Texas Tech (-15.5) vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington

No. 2 St. John's (-17.5 ) vs. Omaha

No. 6 Missouri (-6.5) vs. No. 11 Drake

No. 4 Maryland (-11.5) vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon

No. 5 Memphis (+2.5) vs. No. 12 Colorado State

No. 1 Florida (-28.5) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

No. 8 UConn (-3.5) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma