The 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket is set and now it's time to not only make your picks in the Bracket Games but also to look at how to wager on the first set of games in the First Four and the First Round. The slate is loaded, starting with the tournament opener for the controversial at-large pick North Carolina on Tuesday in Dayton going up against San Diego State for a spot as the 11-seed in the South Region.
Elsewhere, there are some interesting spots where the oddsmakers are not totally in line with the NCAA Tournament selection committee, like Colorado State opening up as a favorite over Memphis even though the Rams are a 12-seed and the AAC Champion Tigers are the 5-seed in the West Region.
All of it sets up for what is going to be the best three weeks of the sports calendar as the entire country gets gripped by March Madness.
Here are the opening odds for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:
It's bracket time! Play for a Nissan Armada and Final Four® trips by joining our Men's and Women's Challenges.
First Four
No. 16 Alabama State (-3.5) vs. No. 16 Saint Francis
No. 11 North Carolina (-3.5) vs. No. 11 San Diego State
No. 16 American (-3.5) vs. No. 16 Mount Saint Mary's
No. 11 Xavier (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Texas
South Region
No. 8 Louisville (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Creighton
No. 4 Texas A&M (-7.5) vs. No. 13 Yale
No. 5 Michigan (-2.5) vs. No. 12 UC San Diego
No. 7 Marquette (-3.5) vs. No. 10 New Mexico
No. 3 Iowa State (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Lipscomb
No. 2 Michigan State (-18.5) vs. No. 15 Bryant
East Region
No. 6 BYU (-3.5) vs. No. 11 VCU
No. 3 Wisconsin (-16.5) vs. No. 14 Montana
No. 8 Mississippi State (+1.5) vs. No. 9 Baylor
No. 2 Alabama (-22.5) vs. No. 15 Robert Morris
No. 5 Oregon (-5.5) vs. No. 12 Liberty
No. 7 Saint Mary's (-4.5) vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt
No. 4 Arizona (-13.5) vs. No. 13 Akron
Midwest Region
No. 7 UCLA (-5.5) vs. No. 10 Utah State
No. 8 Gonzaga (-6.5) vs. No. 9 Georgia
No. 2 Tennessee (-19.5) vs. No. 15 Wofford
No. 4 Purdue (-9.5) vs. No. 13 High Point
No. 5 Clemson (-7.5) vs. No. 12 McNeese
No. 1 Houston (-28.5) vs. No. 16 SIU-Edwardsville
No. 3 Kentucky (-10.5) vs. No. 14 Troy
West Region
No. 7 Kansas (-5.5) vs. No. 10 Arkansas
No. 3 Texas Tech (-15.5) vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington
No. 2 St. John's (-17.5 ) vs. Omaha
No. 6 Missouri (-6.5) vs. No. 11 Drake
No. 4 Maryland (-11.5) vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon
No. 5 Memphis (+2.5) vs. No. 12 Colorado State
No. 1 Florida (-28.5) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State
No. 8 UConn (-3.5) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma