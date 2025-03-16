harristarheels.jpg
The 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket is set and now it's time to not only make your picks in the Bracket Games but also to look at how to wager on the first set of games in the First Four and the First Round. The slate is loaded, starting with the tournament opener for the controversial at-large pick North Carolina on Tuesday in Dayton going up against San Diego State for a spot as the 11-seed in the South Region. 

Elsewhere, there are some interesting spots where the oddsmakers are not totally in line with the NCAA Tournament selection committee, like Colorado State opening up as a favorite over Memphis even though the Rams are a 12-seed and the AAC Champion Tigers are the 5-seed in the West Region. 

How Memphis helped North Carolina (controversially) slip into the 2025 NCAA Tournament over WVU, Indiana

All of it sets up for what is going to be the best three weeks of the sports calendar as the entire country gets gripped by March Madness. 

Here are the opening odds for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook: 

First Four 

No. 16 Alabama State (-3.5) vs. No. 16 Saint Francis 

No. 11 North Carolina (-3.5) vs. No. 11 San Diego State 

No. 16 American (-3.5) vs. No. 16 Mount Saint Mary's

No. 11 Xavier (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Texas  

South Region 

No. 8 Louisville (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Creighton  

No. 4 Texas A&M (-7.5) vs. No. 13 Yale 

No. 5 Michigan (-2.5) vs. No. 12 UC San Diego 

No. 7 Marquette (-3.5) vs. No. 10 New Mexico 

No. 3 Iowa State (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Lipscomb 

No. 2 Michigan State (-18.5) vs. No. 15 Bryant 

East Region 

No. 6 BYU (-3.5) vs. No. 11 VCU 

No. 3 Wisconsin (-16.5) vs. No. 14 Montana 

No. 8 Mississippi State (+1.5) vs. No. 9 Baylor 

No. 2 Alabama (-22.5) vs. No. 15 Robert Morris 

No. 5 Oregon (-5.5) vs. No. 12 Liberty 

No. 7 Saint Mary's (-4.5) vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt 

No. 4 Arizona (-13.5) vs. No. 13 Akron 

Midwest Region 

No. 7 UCLA (-5.5) vs. No. 10 Utah State

No. 8 Gonzaga (-6.5) vs. No. 9 Georgia 

No. 2 Tennessee (-19.5) vs. No. 15 Wofford 

No. 4 Purdue (-9.5) vs. No. 13 High Point 

No. 5 Clemson (-7.5) vs. No. 12 McNeese 

No. 1 Houston (-28.5) vs. No. 16 SIU-Edwardsville 

No. 3 Kentucky (-10.5) vs. No. 14 Troy  

West Region 

No. 7 Kansas (-5.5) vs. No. 10 Arkansas 

No. 3 Texas Tech (-15.5) vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington 

No. 2 St. John's (-17.5 ) vs. Omaha 

No. 6 Missouri (-6.5) vs. No. 11 Drake 

No. 4 Maryland (-11.5) vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon 

No. 5 Memphis (+2.5) vs. No. 12 Colorado State 

No. 1 Florida (-28.5) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State 

No. 8 UConn (-3.5) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma 