The March Madness bracket is officially here, college basketball fans. That means it's now time to get down to the fun part: watching as much hardwood action as possible throughout the 2025 NCAA Tournament. CBS Sports is here to provide you with the details you need most: when and how to watch every game on the March Madness schedule.

So what are you waiting for -- an invitation? Grab that calendar and jotting these dates down accordingly. 

Selection Sunday simply marked the first day of a three-week-long sprint to a finish line filled with confetti, cut-down nets and a championship trophy. March Madness will begin with 68 teams still alive in the First Four before paring down to 64, then 32 ... all the way down to the Final Four, and ultimately, a national champion.

Games will be played across the country from the early afternoon to late evening. In order to get your fill of college basketball, you'll need to be diligent -- and you'll probably need to find multiple screens whether TVs, laptops or phones.

The dates and sites for every 2025 NCAA Tournament game are listed below starting with First Four action from Dayton, Ohio, on March 18 and culminating with the Final Four and NCAA championship game on April 5 and 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The road to the Final Four is a long but worthwhile journey, so be sure to check in often as CBS Sports will update this page every time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV and available on March Madness Live. All games airing on CBS will also be available to Paramount+ subscribers.

2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Tuesday, March 18
UD Arena (Dayton)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
6:40 p.m.(16) Saint Francis vs. (16) Alabama State
truTV (watch live)
9:10 p.m.(11) North Carolina vs. (10) San Diego State
truTV (watch live)

Wednesday, March 19
UD Arena (Dayton)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
6:40 p.m.(16) Mount St. Mary's vs. (16) American
truTV (watch live)
9:10 p.m.(11) Xavier vs. (11) Texas
truTV (watch live)

First round

Thursday, March 20
Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(9) Creighton vs. (8) Louisville
CBS (watch live)
12:40 p.m.(13) High Point vs. (4) Purdue
truTV (watch live)
1:30 p.m.(14) Montana vs. (3) Wisconsin
TNT (watch live)
2 p.m.(16) SIU Edwardsville vs. (1) Houston
TBS (watch live)
2:50 p.m.(16) Saint Francis/Alabama St. vs. (1) Auburn
CBS (watch live)
3:15 p.m.(12) McNeese vs. (5) Clemson
truTV (watch live)
4:05 p.m.(11) VCU vs. (6) BYU
TNT (watch live)
4:35 p.m.(9) Georgia vs. (8) Gonzaga
TBS (watch live)
6:50 p.m.(15) Wofford vs. (2) Tennessee
TNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m.(10) Arkansas vs. (7) Kansas
CBS (watch live)
7:25 p.m.(13) Yale vs. (4) Texas A&M
TBS (watch live)
7:35 p.m.(11) Drake vs. (6) Missouri
truTV (watch live)
9:25 p.m.(10) Utah State vs. (7) UCLA
TNT (watch live)
9:45 p.m.(15) Omaha vs. (2) St. John's
CBS (watch live)
10 p.m.(12) UC San Diego vs. (5) Michigan
TBS (watch live)
10:10 p.m.(14) UNCW vs. (3) Texas Tech
truTV (watch live)

Friday, March 21
Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(9) Baylor vs. (8) Mississippi State
CBS (watch live)
12:40 p.m.(15) Robert Morris vs. (2) Alabama
truTV (watch live)
1:30 p.m.(14) Lipscomb vs. (3) Iowa State
TNT (watch live)
2 p.m.(12) Colorado State vs. (5) Memphis
TBS (watch live)
2:50 p.m.(16) Mount St. Mary's/American vs. (1) Duke
CBS (watch live)
3:15 p.m.(10) Vanderbilt vs. (7) Saint Mary's
truTV (watch live)
4:05 p.m.(11) North Carolina/SDSU vs. (6) Ole Miss
TNT (watch live)
4:35 p.m.(13) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Maryland
TBS (watch live)
6:50 p.m.(16) Norfolk State vs. (1) Florida
TNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m.(14) Troy vs. (3) Kentucky
CBS (watch live)
7:25 p.m.(10) New Mexico vs. (7) Marquette
TBS (watch live)
7:35 p.m.(13) Akron vs. (4) Arizona
truTV (watch live)
9:25 p.m.(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) UConn
TNT (watch live)
9:45 p.m.(11) Xavier/Texas vs. (6) Illinois
CBS (watch live)
10 p.m.(15) Bryant vs. (2) Michigan State
TBS (watch live)
10:10 p.m.(12) Liberty vs. (5) Oregon
truTV (watch live)

Second round

Saturday, March 22 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 27 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)

Friday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Elite 8

Saturday, March 29 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
Prudential Center (Newark), Chase Center (San Francisco)

Sunday, March 30 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Final Four

Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
Alamodome (San Antonio)

National Championship

Monday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)
Alamodome (San Antonio)