The Final Four of the NCAA Tournament is set and for just the second time ever, all four No. 1 seeds are in the national semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida are headed to San Antonio to try and win the national championship

The dates, sites and scores for every 2025 NCAA Tournament game are listed below culminating with the Final Four and NCAA championship game on April 5 and 7 at the Alamodome.

The road to the Final Four is a long but worthwhile journey, so be sure to check in often as CBS Sports will update this page every time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV and available on March Madness Live. All games airing on CBS will also be available to Paramount+ subscribers.

2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Final Four

Saturday, April 5

Alamodome (San Antonio)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:09 p.m. (1) Auburn vs. (1) Florida

CBS (watch live) 8:49 p.m. (1) Houston vs. (1) Duke

CBS (watch live)

National Championship

Monday, April 7

Alamodome (San Antonio)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 8:50 p.m. Semifinal winners

CBS

First Four

Tuesday, March 18

UD Arena (Dayton)

Game

(16) Alabama State 70, (16) Saint Francis 68

Highlights (11) North Carolina 95, (11) San Diego State 68

Highlights

Wednesday, March 19

UD Arena (Dayton)

Game

(16) Mount St. Mary's 83, (16) American 72

Highlights (11) Xavier 86, (11) Texas 80

Highlights

First round

Friday, March 21

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)

Time (ET) Game Highlights 12:15 p.m. (9) Baylor 75, (8) Mississippi State 72

Highlights 12:40 p.m. (2) Alabama 90, (15) Robert Morris 80

Highlights 1:30 p.m. (3) Iowa State 82, (14) Lipscomb 55

Highlights 2 p.m. (12) Colorado State 78, (5) Memphis 70

Highlights 2:50 p.m. (1) Duke 93, (16) Mount St. Mary's 49 Highlights 3:15 p.m. (7) Saint Mary's 59, (10) Vanderbilt 56 Highlights 4:05 p.m. (6) Ole Miss 71, (11) North Carolina 64

Highlights 4:35 p.m. (4) Maryland 81, (13) Grand Canyon 49 Highlights 6:50 p.m. (1) Florida 95, (16) Norfolk State 69

Highlights 7:10 p.m. (3) Kentucky 76, (14) Troy 59

Highlights 7:25 p.m. (10) New Mexico 75, (7) Marquette 66

Highlights 7:35 p.m. (4) Arizona 93, (13) Akron 65

Highlights 9:25 p.m. (8) UConn 67, (9) Oklahoma 59 Highlights 9:45 p.m. (6) Illinois 86, (11) Xavier 73 Highlights 10 p.m. (2) Michigan State 87, (15) Bryant 62 Highlights 10:10 p.m. (5) Oregon 81, (12) Liberty 52 Highlights

Second round

Saturday, March 22

Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12:10 p.m. (4) Purdue 76, (12) McNeese 72

Highlights 12:40 p.m. (10) Arkansas 75, (2) St. John's 66 Highlights 5:15 p.m. (5) Michigan 91, (4) Texas A&M 79 Highlights 6:10 p.m. (3) Texas Tech 77, (11) Drake 64

Highlights 7:10 p.m. (1) Auburn 82, (9) Creighton 70

Highlights 7:45 p.m. (6) BYU 91, (3) Wisconsin 89

Highlights 8:40 p.m. (1) Houston 81, (8) Gonzaga 76

Highlights 9:40 p.m. (2) Tennessee 67, (7) UCLA 58

Highlights

Sunday, March 23

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12:10 p.m. (1) Florida 77, (8) UConn 75

Highlights 2:40 p.m. (1) Duke 89, (9) Baylor 66

Highlights 5:15 p.m. (3) Kentucky 84, (6) Illinois 75

Highlights 6:10 p.m. (2) Alabama 80, (7) Saint Mary's 66

Highlights 7:10 p.m. (4) Maryland 72, (12) Colorado State 71

Highlights 7:45 p.m. (6) Ole Miss 91, (3) Iowa State 78

Highlights 8:40 p.m. (2) Michigan State 71, (10) New Mexico 63

Highlights 9:40 p.m. (4) Arizona 87, (4) Oregon 83

Highlights

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 27

East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7:09 p.m. (2) Alabama 113, (6) BYU 88 Highlights 7:39 p.m. (1) Florida 87, (4) Maryland 71 Highlights 9:39 p.m. (1) Duke 100, (4) Arizona 93

Highlights 10:09 p.m. (3) Texas Tech 85, (10) Arkansas 83, OT

Highlights

Friday, March 28

South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7:09 p.m. (2) Michigan State 73, (6) Ole Miss 70

Highlights 7:39 p.m. (2) Tennessee 78, (3) Kentucky 65

Highlights 9:39 p.m. (1) Auburn 78, (5) Michigan 65

Highlights 10:09 p.m. (1) Houston 62, (4) Purdue 60

Highlights

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 29

East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:09 p.m. (1) Florida 84, (3) Texas Tech 79 Highlights 8:49 p.m. (1) Duke 85, (2) Alabama 65 Highlights

Sunday, March 30

South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)