Will Florida get to the Final Four for the first time since 2014? Or will it be Texas Tech for the second time in school history? Will Duke get to the Final Four for the first time under Jon Scheyer? Or will it be Alabama for the second straight year?

The answers will be delivered Saturday.

Duke-Alabama is the main event.

That will be the final in the East Region in Newark. And, based on what we saw Thursday, it could be a classic given how both teams' stars — Duke's Cooper Flagg and Alabama's Mark Sears — are coming off of incredible performances.

Flagg got 30 points, seven assists, six rebounds, three blocks and a steal in Duke's 100-93 win over Arizona while Sears finished with 34 points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals in Alabama's 113-88 win over BYU. On Saturday, they'll meet with the winner advancing to the 2025 FInal Four. Tip is scheduled for 8:49 pm ET on TBS.

The dates, sites and scores for every 2025 NCAA Tournament game are listed below culminating with the Final Four and NCAA championship game on April 5 and 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The road to the Final Four is a long but worthwhile journey, so be sure to check in often as CBS Sports will update this page every time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV and available on March Madness Live. All games airing on CBS will also be available to Paramount+ subscribers.

2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 29

East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:09 p.m. (3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Florida || West

TBS/truTV (watch live) 8:49 p.m. (2) Alabama vs. (1) Duke || East

TBS/truTV (watch live)

Sunday, March 30 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 2:20 p.m. (1) Houston vs. (2) Tennessee || Midwest

CBS (watch live) 5:05 p.m. (1) Auburn vs. (2) Michigan State || South

CBS (watch live)

Final Four

Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)

National Championship

Monday, April 7 -- 8:50 p.m. (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)

First Four

Tuesday, March 18

UD Arena (Dayton)

Game

(16) Alabama State 70, (16) Saint Francis 68

Highlights (11) North Carolina 95, (11) San Diego State 68

Highlights

Wednesday, March 19

UD Arena (Dayton)

Game

(16) Mount St. Mary's 83, (16) American 72

Highlights (11) Xavier 86, (11) Texas 80

Highlights

First round

Friday, March 21

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)

Time (ET) Game Highlights 12:15 p.m. (9) Baylor 75, (8) Mississippi State 72

Highlights 12:40 p.m. (2) Alabama 90, (15) Robert Morris 80

Highlights 1:30 p.m. (3) Iowa State 82, (14) Lipscomb 55

Highlights 2 p.m. (12) Colorado State 78, (5) Memphis 70

Highlights 2:50 p.m. (1) Duke 93, (16) Mount St. Mary's 49 Highlights 3:15 p.m. (7) Saint Mary's 59, (10) Vanderbilt 56 Highlights 4:05 p.m. (6) Ole Miss 71, (11) North Carolina 64

Highlights 4:35 p.m. (4) Maryland 81, (13) Grand Canyon 49 Highlights 6:50 p.m. (1) Florida 95, (16) Norfolk State 69

Highlights 7:10 p.m. (3) Kentucky 76, (14) Troy 59

Highlights 7:25 p.m. (10) New Mexico 75, (7) Marquette 66

Highlights 7:35 p.m. (4) Arizona 93, (13) Akron 65

Highlights 9:25 p.m. (8) UConn 67, (9) Oklahoma 59 Highlights 9:45 p.m. (6) Illinois 86, (11) Xavier 73 Highlights 10 p.m. (2) Michigan State 87, (15) Bryant 62 Highlights 10:10 p.m. (5) Oregon 81, (12) Liberty 52 Highlights

Second round

Saturday, March 22

Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12:10 p.m. (4) Purdue 76, (12) McNeese 72

Highlights 12:40 p.m. (10) Arkansas 75, (2) St. John's 66 Highlights 5:15 p.m. (5) Michigan 91, (4) Texas A&M 79 Highlights 6:10 p.m. (3) Texas Tech 77, (11) Drake 64

Highlights 7:10 p.m. (1) Auburn 82, (9) Creighton 70

Highlights 7:45 p.m. (6) BYU 91, (3) Wisconsin 89

Highlights 8:40 p.m. (1) Houston 81, (8) Gonzaga 76

Highlights 9:40 p.m. (2) Tennessee 67, (7) UCLA 58

Highlights

Sunday, March 23

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12:10 p.m. (1) Florida 77, (8) UConn 75

Highlights 2:40 p.m. (1) Duke 89, (9) Baylor 66

Highlights 5:15 p.m. (3) Kentucky 84, (6) Illinois 75

Highlights 6:10 p.m. (2) Alabama 80, (7) Saint Mary's 66

Highlights 7:10 p.m. (4) Maryland 72, (12) Colorado State 71

Highlights 7:45 p.m. (6) Ole Miss 91, (3) Iowa State 78

Highlights 8:40 p.m. (2) Michigan State 71, (10) New Mexico 63

Highlights 9:40 p.m. (4) Arizona 87, (4) Oregon 83

Highlights

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 27

East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7:09 p.m. (2) Alabama 113, (6) BYU 88 Highlights 7:39 p.m. (1) Florida 87, (4) Maryland 71 Highlights 9:39 p.m. (1) Duke 100, (4) Arizona 93

Highlights 10:09 p.m. (3) Texas Tech 85, (10) Arkansas 83, OT

Highlights

Friday, March 28

South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)