All four No. 1 seeds are moving on to the second week of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, which is making some interesting history as 68 teams have been whittled down to 16 for the regional semifinals. For the first time in March Madness history, one conference is responsible for seven members of the Sweet 16; that would be the SEC, which is continuing the dominance it flexed throughout the regular season.
Furthermore, the entire Sweet 16 is only made up of teams from four power conferences (SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC). This marks the first time since the field expanded in 1975 that fewer than seven leagues will have teams competing in the second week of the NCAA Tournament.
Whether the SEC will continue marching on and making more history remains to be seen, but what is now known are the tipoff times, locations and network assignments for the eight games taking place Thursday and Friday that will ultimately determine the Elite Eight.
The dates, sites and scores for every 2025 NCAA Tournament game are listed below culminating with the Final Four and NCAA championship game on April 5 and 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
The road to the Final Four is a long but worthwhile journey. Games will be aired across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV and available on March Madness Live. All games airing on CBS will also be available to Paramount+ subscribers.
2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 27
East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|7:09 p.m.
| (6) BYU vs. (2) Alabama
|CBS (watch live)
|7:39 p.m.
| (4) Maryland vs. (1) Florida
|TBS (watch live)
|9:39 p.m.
|(4) Arizona vs. (1) Duke
|CBS (watch live)
|10:09 p.m.
| (10) Arkansas vs. (3) Texas Tech
|TBS (watch live)
Friday, March 28
South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|7:09 p.m.
| (6) Ole Miss vs. (2) Michigan State
|CBS (watch live)
|7:39 p.m.
| (3) Kentucky vs. (2) Tennessee
|TBS (watch live)
|9:39 p.m.
| (5) Michigan vs. (1) Auburn
|CBS (watch live)
|10:09 p.m.
| (4) Purdue vs. (1) Houston
|TBS (watch live)
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 29 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)
Sunday, March 30 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Final Four
Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
Alamodome (San Antonio)
National Championship
Monday, April 7 -- 8:50 p.m. (CBS)
Alamodome (San Antonio)
First Four
Tuesday, March 18
UD Arena (Dayton)
|Game
| (16) Alabama State 70, (16) Saint Francis 68
| (11) North Carolina 95, (11) San Diego State 68
Wednesday, March 19
UD Arena (Dayton)
|Game
| (16) Mount St. Mary's 83, (16) American 72
| (11) Xavier 86, (11) Texas 80
First round
Friday, March 21
Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Baylor 75, (8) Mississippi State 72
|12:40 p.m.
| (2) Alabama 90, (15) Robert Morris 80
|1:30 p.m.
| (3) Iowa State 82, (14) Lipscomb 55
|2 p.m.
| (12) Colorado State 78, (5) Memphis 70
|2:50 p.m.
|(1) Duke 93, (16) Mount St. Mary's 49
|3:15 p.m.
|(7) Saint Mary's 59, (10) Vanderbilt 56
|4:05 p.m.
| (6) Ole Miss 71, (11) North Carolina 64
|4:35 p.m.
|(4) Maryland 81, (13) Grand Canyon 49
|6:50 p.m.
| (1) Florida 95, (16) Norfolk State 69
|7:10 p.m.
| (3) Kentucky 76, (14) Troy 59
|7:25 p.m.
| (10) New Mexico 75, (7) Marquette 66
|7:35 p.m.
| (4) Arizona 93, (13) Akron 65
|9:25 p.m.
|(8) UConn 67, (9) Oklahoma 59
|9:45 p.m.
|(6) Illinois 86, (11) Xavier 73
|10 p.m.
|(2) Michigan State 87, (15) Bryant 62
|10:10 p.m.
|(5) Oregon 81, (12) Liberty 52
Second round
Saturday, March 22
Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:10 p.m.
| (4) Purdue 76, (12) McNeese 72
|12:40 p.m.
|(10) Arkansas 75, (2) St. John's 66
|5:15 p.m.
|(5) Michigan 91, (4) Texas A&M 79
|6:10 p.m.
| (3) Texas Tech 77, (11) Drake 64
|7:10 p.m.
| (1) Auburn 82, (9) Creighton 70
|7:45 p.m.
| (6) BYU 91, (3) Wisconsin 89
|8:40 p.m.
| (1) Houston 81, (8) Gonzaga 76
|9:40 p.m.
| (2) Tennessee 67, (7) UCLA 58
Sunday, March 23
Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:10 p.m.
| (1) Florida 77, (8) UConn 75
|2:40 p.m.
| (1) Duke 89, (9) Baylor 66
|5:15 p.m.
| (3) Kentucky 84, (6) Illinois 75
|6:10 p.m.
| (2) Alabama 80, (7) Saint Mary's 66
|7:10 p.m.
| (4) Maryland 72, (12) Colorado State 71
|7:45 p.m.
| (6) Ole Miss 91, (3) Iowa State 78
|8:40 p.m.
| (2) Michigan State 71, (10) New Mexico 63
|9:40 p.m.
| (4) Arizona 87, (4) Oregon 83
