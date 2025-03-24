All four No. 1 seeds are clear to the second week of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, which is making some interesting history as 68 teams have been whittled down to 16 with four rounds remaining. For the first time in March Madness history, one conference is responsible for seven members of the Sweet 16; that would be the SEC, which is continuing the dominance it flexed throughout the regular season.

Furthermore, the entire Sweet 16 is only made up of teams from four power conferences (SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC). This marks the first time since the field expanded in 1975 that fewer than seven leagues will have teams competing in the second week of the NCAA Tournament.

Whether the SEC will continue marching on and making more history remains to be seen, but what is now known are the tipoff times, locations and network assignments for the eight games taking place Thursday and Friday that will ultimately determine the Elite Eight.

The dates, sites and scores for every 2025 NCAA Tournament game are listed below culminating with the Final Four and NCAA championship game on April 5 and 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The road to the Final Four is a long but worthwhile journey, so be sure to check in often as CBS Sports will update this page every time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV and available on March Madness Live. All games airing on CBS will also be available to Paramount+ subscribers.

2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 27

East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7:09 p.m. (6) BYU vs. (2) Alabama

CBS (watch live) 7:39 p.m. (4) Maryland vs. (1) Florida

TBS (watch live) 9:39 p.m. (4) Arizona vs. (1) Duke

CBS (watch live) 10:09 p.m. (10) Arkansas vs. (3) Texas Tech

TBS (watch live)

Friday, March 28

South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7:09 p.m. (6) Ole Miss vs. (2) Michigan State

CBS (watch live) 7:39 p.m. (3) Kentucky vs. (2) Tennessee

TBS (watch live) 9:39 p.m. (5) Michigan vs. (1) Auburn

CBS (watch live) 10:09 p.m. (4) Purdue vs. (1) Houston

TBS (watch live)

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 29 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)



Sunday, March 30 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Final Four

Saturday, April 5 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)

National Championship

Monday, April 7 -- 8:50 p.m. (CBS)

Alamodome (San Antonio)

First Four

Tuesday, March 18

UD Arena (Dayton)

Game

(16) Alabama State 70, (16) Saint Francis 68

Highlights (11) North Carolina 95, (11) San Diego State 68

Highlights

Wednesday, March 19

UD Arena (Dayton)

Game

(16) Mount St. Mary's 83, (16) American 72

Highlights (11) Xavier 86, (11) Texas 80

Highlights

First round

Friday, March 21

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)

Time (ET) Game Highlights 12:15 p.m. (9) Baylor 75, (8) Mississippi State 72

Highlights 12:40 p.m. (2) Alabama 90, (15) Robert Morris 80

Highlights 1:30 p.m. (3) Iowa State 82, (14) Lipscomb 55

Highlights 2 p.m. (12) Colorado State 78, (5) Memphis 70

Highlights 2:50 p.m. (1) Duke 93, (16) Mount St. Mary's 49 Highlights 3:15 p.m. (7) Saint Mary's 59, (10) Vanderbilt 56 Highlights 4:05 p.m. (6) Ole Miss 71, (11) North Carolina 64

Highlights 4:35 p.m. (4) Maryland 81, (13) Grand Canyon 49 Highlights 6:50 p.m. (1) Florida 95, (16) Norfolk State 69

Highlights 7:10 p.m. (3) Kentucky 76, (14) Troy 59

Highlights 7:25 p.m. (10) New Mexico 75, (7) Marquette 66

Highlights 7:35 p.m. (4) Arizona 93, (13) Akron 65

Highlights 9:25 p.m. (8) UConn 67, (9) Oklahoma 59 Highlights 9:45 p.m. (6) Illinois 86, (11) Xavier 73 Highlights 10 p.m. (2) Michigan State 87, (15) Bryant 62 Highlights 10:10 p.m. (5) Oregon 81, (12) Liberty 52 Highlights

Second round

Saturday, March 22

Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12:10 p.m. (4) Purdue 76, (12) McNeese 72

Highlights 12:40 p.m. (10) Arkansas 75, (2) St. John's 66 Highlights 5:15 p.m. (5) Michigan 91, (4) Texas A&M 79 Highlights 6:10 p.m. (3) Texas Tech 77, (11) Drake 64

Highlights 7:10 p.m. (1) Auburn 82, (9) Creighton 70

Highlights 7:45 p.m. (6) BYU 91, (3) Wisconsin 89

Highlights 8:40 p.m. (1) Houston 81, (8) Gonzaga 76

Highlights 9:40 p.m. (2) Tennessee 67, (7) UCLA 58

Highlights

Sunday, March 23

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)