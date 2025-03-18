After yet another dramatic college basketball season, the road to crowning a national champion is ready to begin as the 2025 NCAA Tournament tips off Tuesday in the First Four. This year's edition of March Madness will commence on Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four games, but it really cranks up beginning on Thursday with the first-round matchups.
College basketball fans are closely monitoring their brackets while keeping an eye on how their alma mater is doing over the course of the first weekend. With some many games in the rotation, you need to know how to keep up with all the action across the four major networks and streaming on March Madness LIVE.
As you know by now CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV are the exclusive broadcast carriers for March Madness. Since truTV does not carry basketball during the regular season, you might need a little help finding it when the games tip off. They have a ton of games to watch over the next few days. And we are here to help.
We've got your complete TV schedule with tip times, channels and announcing teams right here.
What channel is truTV on my television?
Below is the programming information for each television carrier. You can also go to truTV's website using their channel locator to find more information by clicking here.
AT&T Uverse: Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD)
DISH Network: Channel 242, Channel 9430 (HD)
DIRECTV: Channel 246 (HD)
SlingTV: Click HERE
Spectrum Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Comcast/XFinity Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cox Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cablevision/Optimum: Click HERE to search by zip code
Mediacom: Click HERE to search by zip code
Suddenlink Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code
Verizon Fios: Click HERE to search by zip code
WOW! cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
truTV NCAA Tournament game schedule
All times Eastern
First Four
TUESDAY
- (16) Saint Francis vs. (16) Alabama State, 6:40 p.m.
- (11) North Carolina vs. (11) San Diego State, 9:10 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
- (16) Mt. St. Mary's vs. (16) American, 6:40 p.m.
- (11) Xavier vs. (11) Texas, 9:10 p.m.
First round
THURSDAY
(13) High Point vs. (4) Purdue, 12:40 p.m.
(12) McNeese vs. (5) Clemson, 3:15 p.m.
(11) Drake vs. (6) Missouri, 7:35 p.m.
(14) UNCW vs. (3) Texas Tech, 10:10 p.m.
FRIDAY
(15) Robert Morris vs. (2) Alabama, 12:40 p.m.
(10) Vanderbilt vs. (7) St. Mary's, 3:15 p.m.
(13) Akron vs. (4) Arizona, 7:35 p.m.
(12) Liberty vs. (5) Oregon, 10:10 p.m.
Second round
SATURDAY
- TBD
SUNDAY
- TBD