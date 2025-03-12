The 2025 SEC Tournament begins with four first-round games on Wednesday, and the deepest conference in the country could have as many as 13 teams participating in March Madness this season. The action begins in Nashville at 1 p.m. ET when No. 9 seed Arkansas takes on No. 16 seed South Carolina, with the Razorbacks favored by 4.5 in the latest 2025 SEC Tournament odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. That matchup will be followed by No. 12 seed Vanderbilt (-2.5) against No. 13 seed Texas, No. 10 seed Mississippi State (-8.5) against No. 15 seed LSU, and No. 11 seed Georgia (-3.5) vs. No. 14 seed Oklahoma. Who wins every game in the first round of the SEC Tournament 2025?

The SportsLine Projection model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks. Now, here are the best bets for the 2025 SEC Tournament on Wednesday, according to the model.

Arkansas (-4.5) to cover vs. South Carolina (-105 at BetMGM)

Score prediction: Arkansas 75, South Carolina 67

CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm currently projects Arkansas as a No. 10 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, meaning the Razorbacks can ill afford a loss that pushes them further onto the bubble. John Calipari's squad closed out the regular season by winning four of five, with three of those wins coming against projected tourney teams. Meanwhile, South Carolina followed up program-record tying 26-win season by going 12-19 and only managed two wins in SEC play. BetMGM Sportsbook has the best price on this line at -105:

Texas to win vs. Vanderbilt (+114 at DraftKings)

Score prediction: Texas 80, Vanderbilt 74

Vanderbilt is another squad that is just inside the bubble according to Palm as a projected No. 10 seed for March Madness. However, Mark Byington's Commodores have lost seven of their last 11 entering Wednesday and defensive issues have been at the core of their troubles. Now they'll have to deal with dynamic Texas freshman Tre Johnson, who is averaging 20.2 points per game for the season and 23.7 points per outing over his last seven games. You can also take Texas (+2) against the spread here, but the model sees value on Texas ML and the best price is at DraftKings Sportsbook (+114):

LSU (+8.5) to cover vs. Mississippi State (-105 at BetMGM)

Score prediction: Mississippi State 76, LSU 72

The Bulldogs look like they'll be comfortably in the field of 68 as a projected No. 6 seed in Palm's latest bracketology update, while LSU will have to win the 2025 SEC Tournament to earn a bid. That's likely too tall a task in the nation's deepest conference, but Mississippi State is only 5-11 against the spread over its last 16 games and is 2-3 against the number on a neutral floor this year.

Oklahoma to win vs. Georgia (+140 at Bet365)

Score prediction: Oklahoma 75, Georgia 74

With a non-conference strength of schedule of 160 and a 6-10 record in Quad 1 games, Oklahoma might be the bubbliest team in the SEC and a chance to add a Q1 win here would get the Sooners to 20 wins and solidify their resume. Oklahoma has covered in five consecutive games (all as underdogs) and won three of those contests outright, so the model sees value in playing the Sooners on the ML. Bet365 Sportsbook has the best price at +140, but you can also get the Sooners at +3.5 against the spread on DraftKings and BetMGM (-110).

