Each one of college basketball's conference tournaments will be coming to an end this weekend, so it's time to get ready for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show when this year's March Madness bracket will be revealed live.

The NCAA Tournament will come to life at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ so you'll know the 68 teams and you can start making your picks and chicken scratch that bracket. You can get ready with the 2025 NCAA Tournament Printable Bracket which you can print and fill in as the teams are revealed.

That's right, the most magical time of the year is officially upon us, with a fresh 68-team bracket set to be unveiled as everyone gears up for what should be another exciting edition of March Madness.

There will be 31 teams that automatically qualify for the field via winning their respective conference tournaments, but more than half the field -- 37 teams, to be exact -- will be hand-selected by the NCAA committee.

That is why the hub-bub is made each year about Selection Sunday, the day (which, you guessed it, falls on a Sunday) when the field of 68 teams is unveiled during the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show at 6 p.m. ET Sunday.

Analysts Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis will join host Adam Zucker in New York and will be joined by NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee Chair Bubba Cunningham after the bracket is announced.

2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show



Date : Sunday, March 16 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 16 | : 6 p.m. ET TV: CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)



CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free) Live stream : March Madness Live

: March Madness Live More coverage: CBS Sports HQ will break down the bracket, have game picks, analysis and more

Between Selection Sunday and the first official games of the Big Dance, your time will be limited to fill out your bracket. Here's a full look ahead at what to expect over the coming weeks.

2025 NCAA Tournament schedule

DATES ROUND CITY VENUE March 18 - 19 First Four Dayton UD Arena March 20 -22 First/Second Lexington Rupp Arena March 20 - 22 First/Second Providence Amica Mutual Pavilion March 20 - 22 First/Second Wichita Intrust Bank Arena March 20 - 22 First/Second Denver Ball Arena March 21 - 23 First/Second Seattle Climate Pledge Arena March 21 - 23 First/Second Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse March 21 - 23 First/Second Milwaukee Fiserv Forum March 21 - 23 First/Second Raleigh PNC Arena March 27 - 29 East Regional Newark Prudential Center March 27 - 29 West Regional San Francisco Chase Center March 28 - 30 South Regional Atlanta State Farm Arena March 28 - 30 Midwest Regional Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium April 5 and 7 Final Four San Antonio Alamodome