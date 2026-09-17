The Big 12 released its full conference schedule for the 2026-27 season on Thursday. Earlier this summer, the league announced which teams would play each other twice and which would play just once in conference play, but this week gave college basketball fans a glimpse of dates to keep an eye on in the Big 12 and Big Ten.

Arizona enters the season as the favorite to win the Big 12. The Wildcats are coming off a historic season after reaching the Final Four for the first time since 2001. Star big man Motiejus Krivas, Swiss Army Knife wing Ivan Kharchenkov and incoming five-star recruit Caleb Holt will lead Arizona as the program looks to take another step on the heels of Tommy Lloyd signing an extension after turning down the North Carolina job during the week of the Final Four.

Texas Tech is another team to keep an eye on as one of the top contenders in the league, especially if Darrion Williams and Donovan Atwell are ruled eligible in pending five-for-five lawsuits. Williams was a key member of Texas Tech's squad that reached the Elite Eight in 2025 before transferring to NC State last offseason. Star forward JT Toppin is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season.

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And of course, you can't forget about Houston. The Cougars won the Big 12 regular season title back-to-back years in 2024 and 2025 during their first two seasons in the league. Houston's roster is headlined by big man Joseph Tugler, who is one of the best defenders in the sport.

In total, four teams (Arizona, Iowa State, Houston and BYU) are ranked in Gary Parrish's Top 25 and 1. Eight teams reached the NCAA Tournament in 2026, and with the Big Dance expanding to 76 teams starting this season, the conference is eyeing at least 10 bids in 2027.

With the schedule set, here are the biggest games that will impact the Big 12 title race.

1. Arizona vs. Texas Tech

When: Jan. 22 | Where: United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock, Texas)

Arizona is set to face Texas Tech just once in the regular season. It has the potential to be one of the top conference games of the year. All eyes will be on when Toppin returns to the lineup for Texas Tech. When he played last season, he looked like a first-team All-American before tearing his ACL in mid-February against Arizona State.

From a talent perspective, Arizona and Texas Tech both have a strong case to be at the very top of the conference. Krivas and Kharchenkov are both names to keep an eye on for the 2027 NBA Draft, while Holt should be in contention to go No. 1 overall if everything goes right during his freshman season. Last season, Texas Tech upset Arizona on the road, marking just the second loss of the season for the Wildcats. If the matchup in 2027 is as good as last season's, college basketball fans are in for a treat.

2. Arizona vs. Houston

When: March 6 | Where: McKale Center (Tucson, Arizona)

This game will feature the last two Big 12 champions. It's also a rematch of this year's Big 12 title game, which Arizona won. The Wildcats won both meetings (2-0) against the Cougars last season, including a road win against (at the time) the No. 2-ranked team in the country.

After bringing in its most talented high school recruiting class of Kelvin Sampson's tenure last season, Houston's team will be veteran-led this year. Houston brought in Dedan Thomas Jr. (LSU), Delrecco Gillespie (Kent State), Corey Hadnot II (Purdue Fort Wayne) and Chendall Weaver (Texas). Weaver still needs an extra year of eligibility to suit up this season, but if he does play, he fits a Sampson-coached team to a tee. 

3. Kansas vs. BYU

When: Jan. 9 | Where: Marriott Center (Provo, Utah)

The most anticipated game of the entire college basketball regular season featured Kansas and BYU squaring off at Allen Fieldhouse. The reason for the immense hype was that the (future) top two picks in the 2026 NBA Draft were renewing their rivalry at the college level. AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson each showed flashes of why they will be NBA superstars one day.

Although this game won't have that level of hype, it may still be another elite prospect matchup. Kansas freshman Tyran Stokes is widely considered the consensus top-ranked prospect in the 2027 NBA Draft, while BYU wing Bruce Branch III has a strong case to be a top 10 pick. Between Branch, Stokes and BYU guard Rob Wright, this game will definitely not lack star power.

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4. Iowa State vs. Houston

When: Jan. 13 | Where: The Fertitta Center (Houston, Texas)

Whenever Iowa State and Houston face off in Big 12 play, there are bound to be fireworks. Since Houston joined the Big 12 in 2023, Iowa State is 3-2 against the Cougars, which includes a win at home this past season.

Iowa State's roster will look different this season after star forward Milan Momcilovic, the best 3-point shooter in college basketball, transferred to Kentucky. The Cycolones will be without ace defender Killyan Toure until the new year after he underwent shoulder surgery. The good news for Iowa State is that Tamin Lipsey, one of the best defenders in college basketball, is seeking an injunction to return for a fifth season.

5. BYU vs. Arizona

When: Jan. 12 | Where: Marriott Center (Provo, Utah)

Last season, BYU nearly pulled off one of the biggest comebacks of the season after trailing by as many as 19 points. However, Arizona went on to win that game on the road and beat BYU at home, completing the season sweep. Arizona will face BYU (Jan. 12 and Feb. 22) in a home-and-home.

There were three first-round picks (AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat and Brayden Burries) who played in last year's BYU vs. Arizona games. There could be as many as four this season, with Krivas, Kharchenkov, Branch, and Holt all expected to draw first-round buzz. Getting this game during the opening month of conference play will set the tone for the remainder of the season.

Big 12 2026-27 conference schedule

DateMatchup
Jan. 2Arizona at Iowa State
Jan. 2BYU at Arizona State
Jan. 2Colorado at Oklahoma State
Jan. 2Kansas State at Baylor
Jan. 2TCU at Houston
Jan. 2Texas Tech at Cincinnati
Jan. 2Utah at UCF
Jan. 2West Virginia at Kansas
Jan. 5Arizona State at TCU
Jan. 5Houston at Kansas State
Jan. 5Iowa State at Colorado
Jan. 5Oklahoma State at West Virginia
Jan. 6Baylor at Texas Tech
Jan. 6UCF at Arizona
Jan. 6Cincinnati at BYU
Jan. 6Kansas at Utah
Jan. 9Arizona at Kansas State
Jan. 9UCF at Arizona State
Jan. 9Cincinnati at Utah
Jan. 9Kansas at BYU
Jan. 9Oklahoma State at Iowa State
Jan. 9Texas Tech at TCU
Jan. 9West Virginia at Colorado
Jan. 10Houston at Baylor
Jan. 12Arizona State at Texas Tech
Jan. 12BYU at Arizona
Jan. 12Kansas State at West Virginia
Jan. 12TCU at Cincinnati
Jan. 12Utah at Oklahoma State
Jan. 13Baylor at UCF
Jan. 13Colorado at Kansas
Jan. 13Iowa State at Houston
Jan. 16Arizona State at Arizona
Jan. 16UCF at Kansas
Jan. 16Cincinnati at West Virginia
Jan. 16Houston at Colorado
Jan. 16Iowa State at Texas Tech
Jan. 16Oklahoma State at Baylor
Jan. 16TCU at Kansas State
Jan. 16Utah at BYU
Jan. 19Baylor at TCU
Jan. 19Colorado at UCF
Jan. 19Kansas at Cincinnati
Jan. 19Kansas State at Arizona State
Jan. 19Texas Tech at Houston
Jan. 20BYU at Iowa State
Jan. 20West Virginia at Utah
Jan. 22Arizona at Texas Tech
Jan. 23Cincinnati at Colorado
Jan. 23Houston at Arizona State
Jan. 23Iowa State at UCF
Jan. 23Kansas at Kansas State
Jan. 23TCU at Oklahoma State
Jan. 23West Virginia at BYU
Jan. 26Utah at Arizona
Jan. 27Arizona State at West Virginia
Jan. 27BYU at TCU
Jan. 27Colorado at Baylor
Jan. 27Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
Jan. 30Arizona at West Virginia
Jan. 30Arizona State at Cincinnati
Jan. 30Baylor at Utah
Jan. 30BYU at Houston
Jan. 30UCF at Texas Tech
Jan. 30Colorado at TCU
Jan. 30Kansas State at Iowa State
Jan. 30Oklahoma State at Kansas
Feb. 1Kansas at Houston
Feb. 2Arizona at Cincinnati
Feb. 2Baylor at BYU
Feb. 2Texas Tech at Colorado
Feb. 2Utah at Iowa State
Feb. 3Oklahoma State at Kansas State
Feb. 3West Virginia at UCF
Feb. 6BYU at Utah
Feb. 6UCF at Baylor
Feb. 6Cincinnati at Oklahoma State
Feb. 6Colorado at Kansas State
Feb. 6Houston at Arizona
Feb. 6Iowa State at West Virginia
Feb. 6Texas Tech at Kansas
Feb. 6TCU at Arizona State
Feb. 8TCU at Arizona
Feb. 9Arizona State at Kansas
Feb. 9Cincinnati at Baylor
Feb. 10Houston at UCF
Feb. 10Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Feb. 10Kansas State at Utah
Feb. 13Arizona at Arizona State
Feb. 13Baylor at Colorado
Feb. 13UCF at Cincinnati
Feb. 13Kansas at Iowa State
Feb. 13Kansas State at BYU
Feb. 13Oklahoma State at TCU
Feb. 13Utah at Houston
Feb. 13West Virginia at Texas Tech
Feb. 15Houston at Texas Tech
Feb. 16Arizona at Oklahoma State
Feb. 16Arizona State at Kansas State
Feb. 16UCF at West Virginia
Feb. 16Cincinnati at Iowa State
Feb. 16Utah at TCU
Feb. 17Baylor at Kansas
Feb. 17BYU at Colorado
Feb. 19Iowa State at Arizona State
Feb. 20Colorado at Utah
Feb. 20Kansas at Arizona
Feb. 20Kansas State at Cincinnati
Feb. 20TCU at BYU
Feb. 20Texas Tech at UCF
Feb. 20West Virginia at Baylor
Feb. 21Oklahoma State at Houston
Feb. 22Arizona at BYU
Feb. 23Iowa State at Baylor
Feb. 23Utah at Arizona State
Feb. 24UCF at Oklahoma State
Feb. 24Colorado at Houston
Feb. 24Kansas at TCU
Feb. 24Texas Tech at Kansas State
Feb. 24West Virginia at Cincinnati
Feb. 27Arizona State at Colorado
Feb. 27Baylor at Arizona
Feb. 27BYU at UCF
Feb. 27Cincinnati at Texas Tech
Feb. 27Houston at West Virginia
Feb. 27Kansas State at Kansas
Feb. 27Oklahoma State at Utah
Feb. 27TCU at Iowa State
March 1Iowa State at Kansas
March 2Baylor at Arizona State
March 2Houston at Cincinnati
March 2Oklahoma State at BYU
March 2Texas Tech at Utah
March 3Colorado at Arizona
March 3Kansas State at UCF
March 3TCU at West Virginia
March 5BYU at Texas Tech
March 6Arizona at Houston
March 6Arizona State at Oklahoma State
March 6UCF at TCU
March 6Cincinnati at Kansas State
March 6Kansas at Baylor
March 6Utah at Colorado
March 6West Virginia at Iowa State
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