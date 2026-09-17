The Big 12 released its full conference schedule for the 2026-27 season on Thursday. Earlier this summer, the league announced which teams would play each other twice and which would play just once in conference play, but this week gave college basketball fans a glimpse of dates to keep an eye on in the Big 12 and Big Ten.
Arizona enters the season as the favorite to win the Big 12. The Wildcats are coming off a historic season after reaching the Final Four for the first time since 2001. Star big man Motiejus Krivas, Swiss Army Knife wing Ivan Kharchenkov and incoming five-star recruit Caleb Holt will lead Arizona as the program looks to take another step on the heels of Tommy Lloyd signing an extension after turning down the North Carolina job during the week of the Final Four.
Texas Tech is another team to keep an eye on as one of the top contenders in the league, especially if Darrion Williams and Donovan Atwell are ruled eligible in pending five-for-five lawsuits. Williams was a key member of Texas Tech's squad that reached the Elite Eight in 2025 before transferring to NC State last offseason. Star forward JT Toppin is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season.
And of course, you can't forget about Houston. The Cougars won the Big 12 regular season title back-to-back years in 2024 and 2025 during their first two seasons in the league. Houston's roster is headlined by big man Joseph Tugler, who is one of the best defenders in the sport.
In total, four teams (Arizona, Iowa State, Houston and BYU) are ranked in Gary Parrish's Top 25 and 1. Eight teams reached the NCAA Tournament in 2026, and with the Big Dance expanding to 76 teams starting this season, the conference is eyeing at least 10 bids in 2027.
With the schedule set, here are the biggest games that will impact the Big 12 title race.
1. Arizona vs. Texas Tech
When: Jan. 22 | Where: United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock, Texas)
Arizona is set to face Texas Tech just once in the regular season. It has the potential to be one of the top conference games of the year. All eyes will be on when Toppin returns to the lineup for Texas Tech. When he played last season, he looked like a first-team All-American before tearing his ACL in mid-February against Arizona State.
From a talent perspective, Arizona and Texas Tech both have a strong case to be at the very top of the conference. Krivas and Kharchenkov are both names to keep an eye on for the 2027 NBA Draft, while Holt should be in contention to go No. 1 overall if everything goes right during his freshman season. Last season, Texas Tech upset Arizona on the road, marking just the second loss of the season for the Wildcats. If the matchup in 2027 is as good as last season's, college basketball fans are in for a treat.
2. Arizona vs. Houston
When: March 6 | Where: McKale Center (Tucson, Arizona)
This game will feature the last two Big 12 champions. It's also a rematch of this year's Big 12 title game, which Arizona won. The Wildcats won both meetings (2-0) against the Cougars last season, including a road win against (at the time) the No. 2-ranked team in the country.
After bringing in its most talented high school recruiting class of Kelvin Sampson's tenure last season, Houston's team will be veteran-led this year. Houston brought in Dedan Thomas Jr. (LSU), Delrecco Gillespie (Kent State), Corey Hadnot II (Purdue Fort Wayne) and Chendall Weaver (Texas). Weaver still needs an extra year of eligibility to suit up this season, but if he does play, he fits a Sampson-coached team to a tee.
3. Kansas vs. BYU
When: Jan. 9 | Where: Marriott Center (Provo, Utah)
The most anticipated game of the entire college basketball regular season featured Kansas and BYU squaring off at Allen Fieldhouse. The reason for the immense hype was that the (future) top two picks in the 2026 NBA Draft were renewing their rivalry at the college level. AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson each showed flashes of why they will be NBA superstars one day.
Although this game won't have that level of hype, it may still be another elite prospect matchup. Kansas freshman Tyran Stokes is widely considered the consensus top-ranked prospect in the 2027 NBA Draft, while BYU wing Bruce Branch III has a strong case to be a top 10 pick. Between Branch, Stokes and BYU guard Rob Wright, this game will definitely not lack star power.
4. Iowa State vs. Houston
When: Jan. 13 | Where: The Fertitta Center (Houston, Texas)
Whenever Iowa State and Houston face off in Big 12 play, there are bound to be fireworks. Since Houston joined the Big 12 in 2023, Iowa State is 3-2 against the Cougars, which includes a win at home this past season.
Iowa State's roster will look different this season after star forward Milan Momcilovic, the best 3-point shooter in college basketball, transferred to Kentucky. The Cycolones will be without ace defender Killyan Toure until the new year after he underwent shoulder surgery. The good news for Iowa State is that Tamin Lipsey, one of the best defenders in college basketball, is seeking an injunction to return for a fifth season.
5. BYU vs. Arizona
When: Jan. 12 | Where: Marriott Center (Provo, Utah)
Last season, BYU nearly pulled off one of the biggest comebacks of the season after trailing by as many as 19 points. However, Arizona went on to win that game on the road and beat BYU at home, completing the season sweep. Arizona will face BYU (Jan. 12 and Feb. 22) in a home-and-home.
There were three first-round picks (AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat and Brayden Burries) who played in last year's BYU vs. Arizona games. There could be as many as four this season, with Krivas, Kharchenkov, Branch, and Holt all expected to draw first-round buzz. Getting this game during the opening month of conference play will set the tone for the remainder of the season.
Big 12 2026-27 conference schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Jan. 2
|Arizona at Iowa State
|Jan. 2
|BYU at Arizona State
|Jan. 2
|Colorado at Oklahoma State
|Jan. 2
|Kansas State at Baylor
|Jan. 2
|TCU at Houston
|Jan. 2
|Texas Tech at Cincinnati
|Jan. 2
|Utah at UCF
|Jan. 2
|West Virginia at Kansas
|Jan. 5
|Arizona State at TCU
|Jan. 5
|Houston at Kansas State
|Jan. 5
|Iowa State at Colorado
|Jan. 5
|Oklahoma State at West Virginia
|Jan. 6
|Baylor at Texas Tech
|Jan. 6
|UCF at Arizona
|Jan. 6
|Cincinnati at BYU
|Jan. 6
|Kansas at Utah
|Jan. 9
|Arizona at Kansas State
|Jan. 9
|UCF at Arizona State
|Jan. 9
|Cincinnati at Utah
|Jan. 9
|Kansas at BYU
|Jan. 9
|Oklahoma State at Iowa State
|Jan. 9
|Texas Tech at TCU
|Jan. 9
|West Virginia at Colorado
|Jan. 10
|Houston at Baylor
|Jan. 12
|Arizona State at Texas Tech
|Jan. 12
|BYU at Arizona
|Jan. 12
|Kansas State at West Virginia
|Jan. 12
|TCU at Cincinnati
|Jan. 12
|Utah at Oklahoma State
|Jan. 13
|Baylor at UCF
|Jan. 13
|Colorado at Kansas
|Jan. 13
|Iowa State at Houston
|Jan. 16
|Arizona State at Arizona
|Jan. 16
|UCF at Kansas
|Jan. 16
|Cincinnati at West Virginia
|Jan. 16
|Houston at Colorado
|Jan. 16
|Iowa State at Texas Tech
|Jan. 16
|Oklahoma State at Baylor
|Jan. 16
|TCU at Kansas State
|Jan. 16
|Utah at BYU
|Jan. 19
|Baylor at TCU
|Jan. 19
|Colorado at UCF
|Jan. 19
|Kansas at Cincinnati
|Jan. 19
|Kansas State at Arizona State
|Jan. 19
|Texas Tech at Houston
|Jan. 20
|BYU at Iowa State
|Jan. 20
|West Virginia at Utah
|Jan. 22
|Arizona at Texas Tech
|Jan. 23
|Cincinnati at Colorado
|Jan. 23
|Houston at Arizona State
|Jan. 23
|Iowa State at UCF
|Jan. 23
|Kansas at Kansas State
|Jan. 23
|TCU at Oklahoma State
|Jan. 23
|West Virginia at BYU
|Jan. 26
|Utah at Arizona
|Jan. 27
|Arizona State at West Virginia
|Jan. 27
|BYU at TCU
|Jan. 27
|Colorado at Baylor
|Jan. 27
|Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
|Jan. 30
|Arizona at West Virginia
|Jan. 30
|Arizona State at Cincinnati
|Jan. 30
|Baylor at Utah
|Jan. 30
|BYU at Houston
|Jan. 30
|UCF at Texas Tech
|Jan. 30
|Colorado at TCU
|Jan. 30
|Kansas State at Iowa State
|Jan. 30
|Oklahoma State at Kansas
|Feb. 1
|Kansas at Houston
|Feb. 2
|Arizona at Cincinnati
|Feb. 2
|Baylor at BYU
|Feb. 2
|Texas Tech at Colorado
|Feb. 2
|Utah at Iowa State
|Feb. 3
|Oklahoma State at Kansas State
|Feb. 3
|West Virginia at UCF
|Feb. 6
|BYU at Utah
|Feb. 6
|UCF at Baylor
|Feb. 6
|Cincinnati at Oklahoma State
|Feb. 6
|Colorado at Kansas State
|Feb. 6
|Houston at Arizona
|Feb. 6
|Iowa State at West Virginia
|Feb. 6
|Texas Tech at Kansas
|Feb. 6
|TCU at Arizona State
|Feb. 8
|TCU at Arizona
|Feb. 9
|Arizona State at Kansas
|Feb. 9
|Cincinnati at Baylor
|Feb. 10
|Houston at UCF
|Feb. 10
|Iowa State at Oklahoma State
|Feb. 10
|Kansas State at Utah
|Feb. 13
|Arizona at Arizona State
|Feb. 13
|Baylor at Colorado
|Feb. 13
|UCF at Cincinnati
|Feb. 13
|Kansas at Iowa State
|Feb. 13
|Kansas State at BYU
|Feb. 13
|Oklahoma State at TCU
|Feb. 13
|Utah at Houston
|Feb. 13
|West Virginia at Texas Tech
|Feb. 15
|Houston at Texas Tech
|Feb. 16
|Arizona at Oklahoma State
|Feb. 16
|Arizona State at Kansas State
|Feb. 16
|UCF at West Virginia
|Feb. 16
|Cincinnati at Iowa State
|Feb. 16
|Utah at TCU
|Feb. 17
|Baylor at Kansas
|Feb. 17
|BYU at Colorado
|Feb. 19
|Iowa State at Arizona State
|Feb. 20
|Colorado at Utah
|Feb. 20
|Kansas at Arizona
|Feb. 20
|Kansas State at Cincinnati
|Feb. 20
|TCU at BYU
|Feb. 20
|Texas Tech at UCF
|Feb. 20
|West Virginia at Baylor
|Feb. 21
|Oklahoma State at Houston
|Feb. 22
|Arizona at BYU
|Feb. 23
|Iowa State at Baylor
|Feb. 23
|Utah at Arizona State
|Feb. 24
|UCF at Oklahoma State
|Feb. 24
|Colorado at Houston
|Feb. 24
|Kansas at TCU
|Feb. 24
|Texas Tech at Kansas State
|Feb. 24
|West Virginia at Cincinnati
|Feb. 27
|Arizona State at Colorado
|Feb. 27
|Baylor at Arizona
|Feb. 27
|BYU at UCF
|Feb. 27
|Cincinnati at Texas Tech
|Feb. 27
|Houston at West Virginia
|Feb. 27
|Kansas State at Kansas
|Feb. 27
|Oklahoma State at Utah
|Feb. 27
|TCU at Iowa State
|March 1
|Iowa State at Kansas
|March 2
|Baylor at Arizona State
|March 2
|Houston at Cincinnati
|March 2
|Oklahoma State at BYU
|March 2
|Texas Tech at Utah
|March 3
|Colorado at Arizona
|March 3
|Kansas State at UCF
|March 3
|TCU at West Virginia
|March 5
|BYU at Texas Tech
|March 6
|Arizona at Houston
|March 6
|Arizona State at Oklahoma State
|March 6
|UCF at TCU
|March 6
|Cincinnati at Kansas State
|March 6
|Kansas at Baylor
|March 6
|Utah at Colorado
|March 6
|West Virginia at Iowa State