The Big 12 released its full conference schedule for the 2026-27 season on Thursday. Earlier this summer, the league announced which teams would play each other twice and which would play just once in conference play, but this week gave college basketball fans a glimpse of dates to keep an eye on in the Big 12 and Big Ten.

Arizona enters the season as the favorite to win the Big 12. The Wildcats are coming off a historic season after reaching the Final Four for the first time since 2001. Star big man Motiejus Krivas, Swiss Army Knife wing Ivan Kharchenkov and incoming five-star recruit Caleb Holt will lead Arizona as the program looks to take another step on the heels of Tommy Lloyd signing an extension after turning down the North Carolina job during the week of the Final Four.

Texas Tech is another team to keep an eye on as one of the top contenders in the league, especially if Darrion Williams and Donovan Atwell are ruled eligible in pending five-for-five lawsuits. Williams was a key member of Texas Tech's squad that reached the Elite Eight in 2025 before transferring to NC State last offseason. Star forward JT Toppin is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season.

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And of course, you can't forget about Houston. The Cougars won the Big 12 regular season title back-to-back years in 2024 and 2025 during their first two seasons in the league. Houston's roster is headlined by big man Joseph Tugler, who is one of the best defenders in the sport.

In total, four teams (Arizona, Iowa State, Houston and BYU) are ranked in Gary Parrish's Top 25 and 1. Eight teams reached the NCAA Tournament in 2026, and with the Big Dance expanding to 76 teams starting this season, the conference is eyeing at least 10 bids in 2027.

With the schedule set, here are the biggest games that will impact the Big 12 title race.

1. Arizona vs. Texas Tech

When: Jan. 22 | Where: United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock, Texas)

Arizona is set to face Texas Tech just once in the regular season. It has the potential to be one of the top conference games of the year. All eyes will be on when Toppin returns to the lineup for Texas Tech. When he played last season, he looked like a first-team All-American before tearing his ACL in mid-February against Arizona State.

From a talent perspective, Arizona and Texas Tech both have a strong case to be at the very top of the conference. Krivas and Kharchenkov are both names to keep an eye on for the 2027 NBA Draft, while Holt should be in contention to go No. 1 overall if everything goes right during his freshman season. Last season, Texas Tech upset Arizona on the road, marking just the second loss of the season for the Wildcats. If the matchup in 2027 is as good as last season's, college basketball fans are in for a treat.

2. Arizona vs. Houston

When: March 6 | Where: McKale Center (Tucson, Arizona)

This game will feature the last two Big 12 champions. It's also a rematch of this year's Big 12 title game, which Arizona won. The Wildcats won both meetings (2-0) against the Cougars last season, including a road win against (at the time) the No. 2-ranked team in the country.

After bringing in its most talented high school recruiting class of Kelvin Sampson's tenure last season, Houston's team will be veteran-led this year. Houston brought in Dedan Thomas Jr. (LSU), Delrecco Gillespie (Kent State), Corey Hadnot II (Purdue Fort Wayne) and Chendall Weaver (Texas). Weaver still needs an extra year of eligibility to suit up this season, but if he does play, he fits a Sampson-coached team to a tee.

3. Kansas vs. BYU

When: Jan. 9 | Where: Marriott Center (Provo, Utah)

The most anticipated game of the entire college basketball regular season featured Kansas and BYU squaring off at Allen Fieldhouse. The reason for the immense hype was that the (future) top two picks in the 2026 NBA Draft were renewing their rivalry at the college level. AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson each showed flashes of why they will be NBA superstars one day.

Although this game won't have that level of hype, it may still be another elite prospect matchup. Kansas freshman Tyran Stokes is widely considered the consensus top-ranked prospect in the 2027 NBA Draft, while BYU wing Bruce Branch III has a strong case to be a top 10 pick. Between Branch, Stokes and BYU guard Rob Wright, this game will definitely not lack star power.

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4. Iowa State vs. Houston

When: Jan. 13 | Where: The Fertitta Center (Houston, Texas)

Whenever Iowa State and Houston face off in Big 12 play, there are bound to be fireworks. Since Houston joined the Big 12 in 2023, Iowa State is 3-2 against the Cougars, which includes a win at home this past season.

Iowa State's roster will look different this season after star forward Milan Momcilovic, the best 3-point shooter in college basketball, transferred to Kentucky. The Cycolones will be without ace defender Killyan Toure until the new year after he underwent shoulder surgery. The good news for Iowa State is that Tamin Lipsey, one of the best defenders in college basketball, is seeking an injunction to return for a fifth season.

5. BYU vs. Arizona

When: Jan. 12 | Where: Marriott Center (Provo, Utah)

Last season, BYU nearly pulled off one of the biggest comebacks of the season after trailing by as many as 19 points. However, Arizona went on to win that game on the road and beat BYU at home, completing the season sweep. Arizona will face BYU (Jan. 12 and Feb. 22) in a home-and-home.

There were three first-round picks (AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat and Brayden Burries) who played in last year's BYU vs. Arizona games. There could be as many as four this season, with Krivas, Kharchenkov, Branch, and Holt all expected to draw first-round buzz. Getting this game during the opening month of conference play will set the tone for the remainder of the season.

Big 12 2026-27 conference schedule

Date Matchup Jan. 2 Arizona at Iowa State Jan. 2 BYU at Arizona State Jan. 2 Colorado at Oklahoma State Jan. 2 Kansas State at Baylor Jan. 2 TCU at Houston Jan. 2 Texas Tech at Cincinnati Jan. 2 Utah at UCF Jan. 2 West Virginia at Kansas Jan. 5 Arizona State at TCU Jan. 5 Houston at Kansas State Jan. 5 Iowa State at Colorado Jan. 5 Oklahoma State at West Virginia Jan. 6 Baylor at Texas Tech Jan. 6 UCF at Arizona Jan. 6 Cincinnati at BYU Jan. 6 Kansas at Utah Jan. 9 Arizona at Kansas State Jan. 9 UCF at Arizona State Jan. 9 Cincinnati at Utah Jan. 9 Kansas at BYU Jan. 9 Oklahoma State at Iowa State Jan. 9 Texas Tech at TCU Jan. 9 West Virginia at Colorado Jan. 10 Houston at Baylor Jan. 12 Arizona State at Texas Tech Jan. 12 BYU at Arizona Jan. 12 Kansas State at West Virginia Jan. 12 TCU at Cincinnati Jan. 12 Utah at Oklahoma State Jan. 13 Baylor at UCF Jan. 13 Colorado at Kansas Jan. 13 Iowa State at Houston Jan. 16 Arizona State at Arizona Jan. 16 UCF at Kansas Jan. 16 Cincinnati at West Virginia Jan. 16 Houston at Colorado Jan. 16 Iowa State at Texas Tech Jan. 16 Oklahoma State at Baylor Jan. 16 TCU at Kansas State Jan. 16 Utah at BYU Jan. 19 Baylor at TCU Jan. 19 Colorado at UCF Jan. 19 Kansas at Cincinnati Jan. 19 Kansas State at Arizona State Jan. 19 Texas Tech at Houston Jan. 20 BYU at Iowa State Jan. 20 West Virginia at Utah Jan. 22 Arizona at Texas Tech Jan. 23 Cincinnati at Colorado Jan. 23 Houston at Arizona State Jan. 23 Iowa State at UCF Jan. 23 Kansas at Kansas State Jan. 23 TCU at Oklahoma State Jan. 23 West Virginia at BYU Jan. 26 Utah at Arizona Jan. 27 Arizona State at West Virginia Jan. 27 BYU at TCU Jan. 27 Colorado at Baylor Jan. 27 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State Jan. 30 Arizona at West Virginia Jan. 30 Arizona State at Cincinnati Jan. 30 Baylor at Utah Jan. 30 BYU at Houston Jan. 30 UCF at Texas Tech Jan. 30 Colorado at TCU Jan. 30 Kansas State at Iowa State Jan. 30 Oklahoma State at Kansas Feb. 1 Kansas at Houston Feb. 2 Arizona at Cincinnati Feb. 2 Baylor at BYU Feb. 2 Texas Tech at Colorado Feb. 2 Utah at Iowa State Feb. 3 Oklahoma State at Kansas State Feb. 3 West Virginia at UCF Feb. 6 BYU at Utah Feb. 6 UCF at Baylor Feb. 6 Cincinnati at Oklahoma State Feb. 6 Colorado at Kansas State Feb. 6 Houston at Arizona Feb. 6 Iowa State at West Virginia Feb. 6 Texas Tech at Kansas Feb. 6 TCU at Arizona State Feb. 8 TCU at Arizona Feb. 9 Arizona State at Kansas Feb. 9 Cincinnati at Baylor Feb. 10 Houston at UCF Feb. 10 Iowa State at Oklahoma State Feb. 10 Kansas State at Utah Feb. 13 Arizona at Arizona State Feb. 13 Baylor at Colorado Feb. 13 UCF at Cincinnati Feb. 13 Kansas at Iowa State Feb. 13 Kansas State at BYU Feb. 13 Oklahoma State at TCU Feb. 13 Utah at Houston Feb. 13 West Virginia at Texas Tech Feb. 15 Houston at Texas Tech Feb. 16 Arizona at Oklahoma State Feb. 16 Arizona State at Kansas State Feb. 16 UCF at West Virginia Feb. 16 Cincinnati at Iowa State Feb. 16 Utah at TCU Feb. 17 Baylor at Kansas Feb. 17 BYU at Colorado Feb. 19 Iowa State at Arizona State Feb. 20 Colorado at Utah Feb. 20 Kansas at Arizona Feb. 20 Kansas State at Cincinnati Feb. 20 TCU at BYU Feb. 20 Texas Tech at UCF Feb. 20 West Virginia at Baylor Feb. 21 Oklahoma State at Houston Feb. 22 Arizona at BYU Feb. 23 Iowa State at Baylor Feb. 23 Utah at Arizona State Feb. 24 UCF at Oklahoma State Feb. 24 Colorado at Houston Feb. 24 Kansas at TCU Feb. 24 Texas Tech at Kansas State Feb. 24 West Virginia at Cincinnati Feb. 27 Arizona State at Colorado Feb. 27 Baylor at Arizona Feb. 27 BYU at UCF Feb. 27 Cincinnati at Texas Tech Feb. 27 Houston at West Virginia Feb. 27 Kansas State at Kansas Feb. 27 Oklahoma State at Utah Feb. 27 TCU at Iowa State March 1 Iowa State at Kansas March 2 Baylor at Arizona State March 2 Houston at Cincinnati March 2 Oklahoma State at BYU March 2 Texas Tech at Utah March 3 Colorado at Arizona March 3 Kansas State at UCF March 3 TCU at West Virginia March 5 BYU at Texas Tech March 6 Arizona at Houston March 6 Arizona State at Oklahoma State March 6 UCF at TCU March 6 Cincinnati at Kansas State March 6 Kansas at Baylor March 6 Utah at Colorado March 6 West Virginia at Iowa State