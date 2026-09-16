The Big Ten released its full conference schedule with dates on Wednesday, giving college basketball fans a clearer view of when the top matchups for the 2026–27 season will occur. After the Big Ten sent two teams to the Final Four — including reigning national champion Michigan — the conference title race will be one of the biggest storylines to monitor.

Michigan's team will look completely different than it did five months ago in Indianapolis. The Wolverines lost four starters from their national title team and former Michigan coach Dusty May made one of the most shocking moves of the coaching carousel by jumping to the NBA on the eve of the 2026 NBA Draft.

While Michigan's roster will look different, several familiar faces from the conference are returning. Illinois reached the Final Four for the first time since 2005 and returns the nucleus of its roster, headlined by David Mirković, Andrej Stojaković and Tomislav Ivišić. Michigan State brings back Jeremy Fears Jr., who led the country in assists per game (9.4) and will likely be the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.

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While Michigan, Michigan State and Illinois are expected to be the top contenders in the conference, others could crash the party. USC has its best roster under third-year coach Eric Musselman and crosstown rival UCLA made one of the biggest offseason acquisitions by signing Serbian forward Nikola Kusturica, who could be the No. 1 pick in 2028.

With the schedule set, here are the biggest games that will impact the Big Ten title race.

1. Illinois vs. Michigan State

When: Feb. 5 | Where: State Farm Center (Champaign, Illinois)

Illinois only plays Michigan State once during the regular season. This game could be a Big Ten title game preview, as Michigan State and Illinois enter the season as top contenders for the regular-season title. Illinois is set to enter the season as a top-five team after returning five of its top eight scorers from a team that won 28 games while also adding Stefan Vaaks (transfer portal) and five-star freshman Quentin Coleman to the roster. Michigan State has the same returning scoring production (65.4%) as Illinois, which ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten.

Fears is the headliner on Michigan State's roster, but high-flying forward Coen Carr and Jordan Scott will also have big roles. The winner of this game should be in the driver's seat to potentially win the conference.

2. Michigan vs. Michigan State

When: Feb. 26 | Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Michigan will face Michigan State twice (Feb. 13 and 26) this season, with the second matchup coming less than two weeks after the first. It should come as no surprise that this game is part of the "home-and-home" Big Ten schedule slate because it is always appointment viewing. Michigan swept Michigan State last season for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign behind its dominant frontcourt. Although Michigan returns Final Four Most Outstanding Player Elliot Cadeau, the Wolverines will have to replace four starters from their national title team.

On top of that, Michigan suffered a serious blow last month when incoming five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., a projected starter, tore his ACL during Michigan's European Tour. With McCoy out, all eyes will be on sophomore guard Trey McKenney. He projects as a major breakout candidate after being a microwave scorer off the bench last season.

3. UCLA vs. USC

When: March 6 | Where: Pauley Pavilion (Los Angeles)

Similar to Michigan/Michigan State, USC and UCLA will play each other twice as part of the Big Ten scheduling model that prioritizes rivalry games. This season will be the most anticipated set of games since UCLA and USC moved to the Big Ten in 2024. USC's roster is the best the program has had in years, and undoubtedly, the best Musselman has had since arriving from Arkansas in 2024. USC returns Jacob Cofie, Alijah Arenas and Rodney Rice and signed three top-30 recruits from the 2026 recruiting class: Christian Collins, Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff.

UCLA is welcoming one of the best international prospects of the cycle in Kusturica, who is set to play at least two years of college basketball because of the NBA's age requirement to enter the draft. Kusturica arrives at UCLA as the program's best draft prospect in nearly a decade, when Lonzo Ball arrived on campus. Both matchups will be must-watch TV.

4. Purdue vs. Michigan

When: Jan. 4 | Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Purdue's roster will look completely different after the program said goodbye to its "Big Three" of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer. Although Kaufman-Renn is currently pursuing a sixth year of eligibility, he is not expected to suit up for the Boilermakers this season. That group played over 100 games together and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament three consecutive years, including a berth to the national title game in 2024.

When Purdue faces Michigan, it will be a rematch of one of the biggest upsets of the season within the Big Ten when the Boilermakers defeated the Wolverines in the Big Ten title game. That game marked Michigan's last loss en route to winning the national title.

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5. Iowa vs. Illinois

When: March 6 | Where: State Farm Center (Champaign, Illinois)

The Big Ten was guaranteed at least one representative in the Final Four after Iowa and Illinois advanced to the South Regional final. Illinois was able to outlast Iowa in the Elite Eight to punch a ticket to the Final Four. Still, an Elite Eight appearance in Ben McCollum's first season at Iowa should be considered a massive success.

The final game of the regular season will mark first time they have played each other since. Illinois returns a majority of its scoring production, while Iowa (50.3%) ranks sixth in the Big Ten in that category. The Hawkeyes will have to replace two of their top three scorers in Bennett Stirtz (NBA) and Alvaro Folgueiras (transferred to Louisville). McCollum does return veteran guard Tavion Banks, who played for him at Drake during the 2024-25 campaign.

Big Ten 2026-27 conference schedule

Date Matchup Dec. 1 Rutgers at Indiana Dec. 1 Iowa at Purdue Dec. 1 Oregon at UCLA Dec. 1 Wisconsin at Northwestern Dec. 2 Minnesota at Michigan State Dec. 2 Ohio State at Nebraska Dec. 2 Washington at USC Dec. 5 USC at Oregon Dec. 6 Maryland at Ohio State Dec. 7 Indiana at Iowa Dec. 8 Illinois at Minnesota Dec. 8 Nebraska at Penn State Dec. 8 Purdue at Wisconsin Dec. 9 Michigan State at Maryland Dec. 9 Michigan at Rutgers Dec. 12 Penn State at Illinois Dec. 12 Northwestern at Michigan Dec. 13 UCLA at Washington Dec. 30 Oregon at Ohio State Dec. 30 USC at Purdue Jan. 2 USC at Indiana Jan. 2 Ohio State at Iowa Jan. 2 UCLA at Maryland Jan. 2 Washington at Michigan Jan. 2 Michigan State at Nebraska Jan. 2 Oregon at Penn State Jan. 2 Rutgers at Purdue Jan. 2 Illinois at Wisconsin Jan. 3 Minnesota at Northwestern Jan. 5 Purdue at Illinois Jan. 5 USC at Maryland Jan. 5 Washington at Michigan State Jan. 5 Michigan at Nebraska Jan. 5 UCLA at Rutgers Jan. 6 Wisconsin at Iowa Jan. 6 Penn State at Minnesota Jan. 6 Northwestern at Ohio State Jan. 6 Indiana at Oregon Jan. 8 Purdue at Michigan Jan. 8 USC at Rutgers Jan. 9 Ohio State at Illinois Jan. 9 Maryland at Iowa Jan. 9 Michigan State at UCLA Jan. 9 Indiana at Washington Jan. 9 Minnesota at Wisconsin Jan. 10 Nebraska at Oregon Jan. 10 Northwestern at Penn State Jan. 12 Maryland at Indiana Jan. 12 Minnesota at Michigan Jan. 12 Ohio State at Purdue Jan. 12 Iowa at Rutgers Jan. 12 Michigan State at USC Jan. 13 Illinois at Northwestern Jan. 13 Nebraska at Washington Jan. 13 Penn State at Wisconsin Jan. 16 Michigan at Indiana Jan. 16 Illinois at Maryland Jan. 16 Oregon at Michigan State Jan. 16 Iowa at Nebraska Jan. 16 Rutgers at Northwestern Jan. 16 Washington at UCLA Jan. 16 Wisconsin at USC Jan. 17 Purdue at Minnesota Jan. 17 Penn State at Ohio State Jan. 19 Nebraska at Illinois Jan. 19 Rutgers at Maryland Jan. 19 Oregon at Michigan Jan. 19 Wisconsin at UCLA Jan. 20 Indiana at Minnesota Jan. 20 Purdue at Penn State Jan. 20 Northwestern at Washington Jan. 22 UCLA at Nebraska Jan. 23 Penn State at Iowa Jan. 23 Michigan State at Ohio State Jan. 23 Northwestern at Oregon Jan. 23 Maryland at Purdue Jan. 23 Minnesota at Rutgers Jan. 23 Michigan at USC Jan. 23 Washington at Wisconsin Jan. 24 Illinois at Indiana Jan. 26 Wisconsin at Maryland Jan. 26 Penn State at Michigan State Jan. 26 Washington at Minnesota Jan. 26 Iowa at Ohio State Jan. 26 Nebraska at Purdue Jan. 26 Michigan at UCLA Jan. 27 USC at Illinois Jan. 27 Indiana at Northwestern Jan. 27 Rutgers at Oregon Jan. 30 UCLA at Indiana Jan. 30 Nebraska at Iowa Jan. 30 Ohio State at Michigan Jan. 30 Purdue at Michigan State Jan. 30 USC at Northwestern Jan. 30 Maryland at Penn State Jan. 30 Rutgers at Washington Jan. 31 Wisconsin at Minnesota Feb. 2 UCLA at Illinois Feb. 2 Maryland at Michigan State Feb. 2 Indiana at Penn State Feb. 3 Purdue at Rutgers Feb. 3 Iowa at USC Feb. 3 Oregon at Wisconsin Feb. 5 Illinois at Michigan State Feb. 6 Indiana at Nebraska Feb. 6 Ohio State at Penn State Feb. 6 Northwestern at Purdue Feb. 6 Iowa at UCLA Feb. 6 Minnesota at USC Feb. 6 Michigan at Wisconsin Feb. 7 Washington at Oregon Feb. 9 Northwestern at Indiana Feb. 9 Nebraska at Maryland Feb. 9 Illinois at Michigan Feb. 9 Wisconsin at Ohio State Feb. 9 Minnesota at UCLA Feb. 10 Oregon at Iowa Feb. 10 Rutgers at Michigan State Feb. 10 USC at Washington Feb. 12 Penn State at Nebraska Feb. 12 Illinois at Purdue Feb. 13 Indiana at Maryland Feb. 13 Michigan State at Michigan Feb. 13 Oregon at Minnesota Feb. 13 Iowa at Northwestern Feb. 13 Wisconsin at Rutgers Feb. 13 UCLA at USC Feb. 14 Washington at Ohio State Feb. 16 Northwestern at Illinois Feb. 16 Purdue at Indiana Feb. 16 Michigan State at Iowa Feb. 16 Michigan at Minnesota Feb. 16 Rutgers at Nebraska Feb. 17 Maryland at Oregon Feb. 17 Washington at Penn State Feb. 17 Ohio State at UCLA Feb. 19 Indiana at Wisconsin Feb. 20 Iowa at Michigan Feb. 20 Nebraska at Michigan State Feb. 20 Illinois at Oregon Feb. 20 Penn State at Rutgers Feb. 20 Ohio State at USC Feb. 20 Maryland at Washington Feb. 21 Northwestern at Minnesota Feb. 21 UCLA at Purdue Feb. 23 Michigan State at Indiana Feb. 23 USC at Nebraska Feb. 23 Michigan at Penn State Feb. 23 Illinois at Washington Feb. 24 Minnesota at Maryland Feb. 24 UCLA at Northwestern Feb. 24 Purdue at Oregon Feb. 24 Iowa at Wisconsin Feb. 25 Rutgers at Ohio State Feb. 26 Michigan at Michigan State Feb. 27 Minnesota at Iowa Feb. 27 Nebraska at Northwestern Feb. 27 Penn State at UCLA Feb. 27 Oregon at USC Feb. 27 Purdue at Washington Feb. 28 Wisconsin at Illinois Feb. 28 Ohio State at Indiana Feb. 28 Maryland at Rutgers Mar. 2 Washington at Iowa Mar. 2 Michigan State at Northwestern Mar. 2 Penn State at USC Mar. 3 UCLA at Oregon Mar. 3 Illinois at Rutgers Mar. 3 Nebraska at Wisconsin Mar. 4 Maryland at Michigan Mar. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota Mar. 5 Indiana at Purdue Mar. 6 Iowa at Illinois Mar. 6 Wisconsin at Michigan State Mar. 6 USC at UCLA Mar. 6 Oregon at Washington Mar. 7 Northwestern at Maryland Mar. 7 Minnesota at Nebraska Mar. 7 Michigan at Ohio State Mar. 7 Rutgers at Penn State