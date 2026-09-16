The Big Ten released its full conference schedule with dates on Wednesday, giving college basketball fans a clearer view of when the top matchups for the 2026–27 season will occur. After the Big Ten sent two teams to the Final Four — including reigning national champion Michigan — the conference title race will be one of the biggest storylines to monitor.

Michigan's team will look completely different than it did five months ago in Indianapolis. The Wolverines lost four starters from their national title team and former Michigan coach Dusty May made one of the most shocking moves of the coaching carousel by jumping to the NBA on the eve of the 2026 NBA Draft.

While Michigan's roster will look different, several familiar faces from the conference are returning. Illinois reached the Final Four for the first time since 2005 and returns the nucleus of its roster, headlined by David Mirković, Andrej Stojaković and Tomislav Ivišić. Michigan State brings back Jeremy Fears Jr., who led the country in assists per game (9.4) and will likely be the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.

Meet college basketball's polarizing freshman class: First-year stars begin practicing with their new teams
Isaac Trotter
Meet college basketball's polarizing freshman class: First-year stars begin practicing with their new teams

While Michigan, Michigan State and Illinois are expected to be the top contenders in the conference, others could crash the party. USC has its best roster under third-year coach Eric Musselman and crosstown rival UCLA made one of the biggest offseason acquisitions by signing Serbian forward Nikola Kusturica, who could be the No. 1 pick in 2028.

With the schedule set, here are the biggest games that will impact the Big Ten title race.

1. Illinois vs. Michigan State

When: Feb. 5 | Where: State Farm Center (Champaign, Illinois)

Illinois only plays Michigan State once during the regular season. This game could be a Big Ten title game preview, as Michigan State and Illinois enter the season as top contenders for the regular-season title. Illinois is set to enter the season as a top-five team after returning five of its top eight scorers from a team that won 28 games while also adding Stefan Vaaks (transfer portal) and five-star freshman Quentin Coleman to the roster. Michigan State has the same returning scoring production (65.4%) as Illinois, which ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten. 

Fears is the headliner on Michigan State's roster, but high-flying forward Coen Carr and Jordan Scott will also have big roles. The winner of this game should be in the driver's seat to potentially win the conference.

2. Michigan vs. Michigan State

When: Feb. 26 | Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Michigan will face Michigan State twice (Feb. 13 and 26) this season, with the second matchup coming less than two weeks after the first. It should come as no surprise that this game is part of the "home-and-home" Big Ten schedule slate because it is always appointment viewing. Michigan swept Michigan State last season for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign behind its dominant frontcourt. Although Michigan returns Final Four Most Outstanding Player Elliot Cadeau, the Wolverines will have to replace four starters from their national title team. 

On top of that, Michigan suffered a serious blow last month when incoming five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., a projected starter, tore his ACL during Michigan's European Tour. With McCoy out, all eyes will be on sophomore guard Trey McKenney. He projects as a major breakout candidate after being a microwave scorer off the bench last season. 

3. UCLA vs. USC

When: March 6 | Where: Pauley Pavilion (Los Angeles)

Similar to Michigan/Michigan State, USC and UCLA will play each other twice as part of the Big Ten scheduling model that prioritizes rivalry games. This season will be the most anticipated set of games since UCLA and USC moved to the Big Ten in 2024. USC's roster is the best the program has had in years, and undoubtedly, the best Musselman has had since arriving from Arkansas in 2024. USC returns Jacob Cofie, Alijah Arenas and Rodney Rice and signed three top-30 recruits from the 2026 recruiting class: Christian Collins, Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff.

UCLA is welcoming one of the best international prospects of the cycle in Kusturica, who is set to play at least two years of college basketball because of the NBA's age requirement to enter the draft. Kusturica arrives at UCLA as the program's best draft prospect in nearly a decade, when Lonzo Ball arrived on campus. Both matchups will be must-watch TV.

4. Purdue vs. Michigan 

When: Jan. 4 | Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Purdue's roster will look completely different after the program said goodbye to its "Big Three" of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer. Although Kaufman-Renn is currently pursuing a sixth year of eligibility, he is not expected to suit up for the Boilermakers this season. That group played over 100 games together and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament three consecutive years, including a berth to the national title game in 2024.

When Purdue faces Michigan, it will be a rematch of one of the biggest upsets of the season within the Big Ten when the Boilermakers defeated the Wolverines in the Big Ten title game. That game marked Michigan's last loss en route to winning the national title.

Trey Kaufman-Renn best fits: Five destinations where Purdue star could land if granted sixth year
Cameron Salerno
Trey Kaufman-Renn best fits: Five destinations where Purdue star could land if granted sixth year

5. Iowa vs. Illinois

When: March 6 | Where: State Farm Center (Champaign, Illinois)

The Big Ten was guaranteed at least one representative in the Final Four after Iowa and Illinois advanced to the South Regional final. Illinois was able to outlast Iowa in the Elite Eight to punch a ticket to the Final Four. Still, an Elite Eight appearance in Ben McCollum's first season at Iowa should be considered a massive success.

The final game of the regular season will mark first time they have played each other since. Illinois returns a majority of its scoring production, while Iowa (50.3%) ranks sixth in the Big Ten in that category. The Hawkeyes will have to replace two of their top three scorers in Bennett Stirtz (NBA) and Alvaro Folgueiras (transferred to Louisville). McCollum does return veteran guard Tavion Banks, who played for him at Drake during the 2024-25 campaign.

Big Ten 2026-27 conference schedule

DateMatchup
Dec. 1Rutgers at Indiana
Dec. 1Iowa at Purdue
Dec. 1Oregon at UCLA
Dec. 1Wisconsin at Northwestern
Dec. 2Minnesota at Michigan State
Dec. 2Ohio State at Nebraska
Dec. 2Washington at USC
Dec. 5USC at Oregon
Dec. 6Maryland at Ohio State
Dec. 7Indiana at Iowa
Dec. 8Illinois at Minnesota
Dec. 8Nebraska at Penn State
Dec. 8Purdue at Wisconsin
Dec. 9Michigan State at Maryland
Dec. 9Michigan at Rutgers
Dec. 12Penn State at Illinois
Dec. 12Northwestern at Michigan
Dec. 13UCLA at Washington
Dec. 30Oregon at Ohio State
Dec. 30USC at Purdue
Jan. 2USC at Indiana
Jan. 2Ohio State at Iowa
Jan. 2UCLA at Maryland
Jan. 2Washington at Michigan
Jan. 2Michigan State at Nebraska
Jan. 2Oregon at Penn State
Jan. 2Rutgers at Purdue
Jan. 2Illinois at Wisconsin
Jan. 3Minnesota at Northwestern
Jan. 5Purdue at Illinois
Jan. 5USC at Maryland
Jan. 5Washington at Michigan State
Jan. 5Michigan at Nebraska
Jan. 5UCLA at Rutgers
Jan. 6Wisconsin at Iowa
Jan. 6Penn State at Minnesota
Jan. 6Northwestern at Ohio State
Jan. 6Indiana at Oregon
Jan. 8Purdue at Michigan
Jan. 8USC at Rutgers
Jan. 9Ohio State at Illinois
Jan. 9Maryland at Iowa
Jan. 9Michigan State at UCLA
Jan. 9Indiana at Washington
Jan. 9Minnesota at Wisconsin
Jan. 10Nebraska at Oregon
Jan. 10Northwestern at Penn State
Jan. 12Maryland at Indiana
Jan. 12Minnesota at Michigan
Jan. 12Ohio State at Purdue
Jan. 12Iowa at Rutgers
Jan. 12Michigan State at USC
Jan. 13Illinois at Northwestern
Jan. 13Nebraska at Washington
Jan. 13Penn State at Wisconsin
Jan. 16Michigan at Indiana
Jan. 16Illinois at Maryland
Jan. 16Oregon at Michigan State
Jan. 16Iowa at Nebraska
Jan. 16Rutgers at Northwestern
Jan. 16Washington at UCLA
Jan. 16Wisconsin at USC
Jan. 17Purdue at Minnesota
Jan. 17Penn State at Ohio State
Jan. 19Nebraska at Illinois
Jan. 19Rutgers at Maryland
Jan. 19Oregon at Michigan
Jan. 19Wisconsin at UCLA
Jan. 20Indiana at Minnesota
Jan. 20Purdue at Penn State
Jan. 20Northwestern at Washington
Jan. 22UCLA at Nebraska
Jan. 23Penn State at Iowa
Jan. 23Michigan State at Ohio State
Jan. 23Northwestern at Oregon
Jan. 23Maryland at Purdue
Jan. 23Minnesota at Rutgers
Jan. 23Michigan at USC
Jan. 23Washington at Wisconsin
Jan. 24Illinois at Indiana
Jan. 26Wisconsin at Maryland
Jan. 26Penn State at Michigan State
Jan. 26Washington at Minnesota
Jan. 26Iowa at Ohio State
Jan. 26Nebraska at Purdue
Jan. 26Michigan at UCLA
Jan. 27USC at Illinois
Jan. 27Indiana at Northwestern
Jan. 27Rutgers at Oregon
Jan. 30UCLA at Indiana
Jan. 30Nebraska at Iowa
Jan. 30Ohio State at Michigan
Jan. 30Purdue at Michigan State
Jan. 30USC at Northwestern
Jan. 30Maryland at Penn State
Jan. 30Rutgers at Washington
Jan. 31Wisconsin at Minnesota
Feb. 2UCLA at Illinois
Feb. 2Maryland at Michigan State
Feb. 2Indiana at Penn State
Feb. 3Purdue at Rutgers
Feb. 3Iowa at USC
Feb. 3Oregon at Wisconsin
Feb. 5Illinois at Michigan State
Feb. 6Indiana at Nebraska
Feb. 6Ohio State at Penn State
Feb. 6Northwestern at Purdue
Feb. 6Iowa at UCLA
Feb. 6Minnesota at USC
Feb. 6Michigan at Wisconsin
Feb. 7Washington at Oregon
Feb. 9Northwestern at Indiana
Feb. 9Nebraska at Maryland
Feb. 9Illinois at Michigan
Feb. 9Wisconsin at Ohio State
Feb. 9Minnesota at UCLA
Feb. 10Oregon at Iowa
Feb. 10Rutgers at Michigan State
Feb. 10USC at Washington
Feb. 12Penn State at Nebraska
Feb. 12Illinois at Purdue
Feb. 13Indiana at Maryland
Feb. 13Michigan State at Michigan
Feb. 13Oregon at Minnesota
Feb. 13Iowa at Northwestern
Feb. 13Wisconsin at Rutgers
Feb. 13UCLA at USC
Feb. 14Washington at Ohio State
Feb. 16Northwestern at Illinois
Feb. 16Purdue at Indiana
Feb. 16Michigan State at Iowa
Feb. 16Michigan at Minnesota
Feb. 16Rutgers at Nebraska
Feb. 17Maryland at Oregon
Feb. 17Washington at Penn State
Feb. 17Ohio State at UCLA
Feb. 19Indiana at Wisconsin
Feb. 20Iowa at Michigan
Feb. 20Nebraska at Michigan State
Feb. 20Illinois at Oregon
Feb. 20Penn State at Rutgers
Feb. 20Ohio State at USC
Feb. 20Maryland at Washington
Feb. 21Northwestern at Minnesota
Feb. 21UCLA at Purdue
Feb. 23Michigan State at Indiana
Feb. 23USC at Nebraska
Feb. 23Michigan at Penn State
Feb. 23Illinois at Washington
Feb. 24Minnesota at Maryland
Feb. 24UCLA at Northwestern
Feb. 24Purdue at Oregon
Feb. 24Iowa at Wisconsin
Feb. 25Rutgers at Ohio State
Feb. 26Michigan at Michigan State
Feb. 27Minnesota at Iowa
Feb. 27Nebraska at Northwestern
Feb. 27Penn State at UCLA
Feb. 27Oregon at USC
Feb. 27Purdue at Washington
Feb. 28Wisconsin at Illinois
Feb. 28Ohio State at Indiana
Feb. 28Maryland at Rutgers
Mar. 2Washington at Iowa
Mar. 2Michigan State at Northwestern
Mar. 2Penn State at USC
Mar. 3UCLA at Oregon
Mar. 3Illinois at Rutgers
Mar. 3Nebraska at Wisconsin
Mar. 4Maryland at Michigan
Mar. 4Ohio State at Minnesota
Mar. 5Indiana at Purdue
Mar. 6Iowa at Illinois
Mar. 6Wisconsin at Michigan State
Mar. 6USC at UCLA
Mar. 6Oregon at Washington
Mar. 7Northwestern at Maryland
Mar. 7Minnesota at Nebraska
Mar. 7Michigan at Ohio State
Mar. 7Rutgers at Penn State
Add CBS Sports on Google