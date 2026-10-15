Entering the 2025-26 college basketball season, the high school class of 2025 was receiving enormous hype. Led by the likes of Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer, that class didn't just exceed expectations; it went above and beyond. Last year's freshman trio, bolstered by depth that included Caleb Wilson and a cast of star point guards, departed college basketball as one of the greatest collections of first-year talent this sport has ever seen.

Naturally, expectations for classes going forward will be high, but fans should pump the brakes entering the 2026-27 season. While this incoming freshman talent certainly is talented, matching the production of last year's class, which included four freshmen on our 2025-26 CBS Sports All-American First Team, will be difficult.

The lone freshman to earn first-team honors on the 2026-27 CBS Sports' All-American team is Stokes, who is also our preseason Freshman of the Year.

Stokes, who finished as the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports and is projected to go No. 1 in the 2027 NBA Draft, is the headliner on Bill Self's Kansas squad.

2026-27 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Teams: Thomas Haugh, Jeremy Fears Jr., Tyran Stokes among top stars Gary Parrish

Stokes is joined by Arizona's Caleb Holt, Arkansas' Jordan Smith Jr., Duke's Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Missouri's Jason Crowe Jr. on the CBS Sports All-Freshman First-Team.

The headliner of CBS Sports All-Freshman Second Team is UCLA forward Nikola Kusturica, who represents the program's best NBA Draft prospect since Lonzo Ball. Also included is Texas' Marcus Spears Jr., who was the top-ranked player in the 2027 recruiting cycle before reclassifying to play college basketball a season early.

Note: The 2026-27 CBS Sports Preseason All-Freshman Teams were voted on by college basketball reporters at CBS Sports, 247Sports and analysts and on-air talent from CBS and CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Preseason All-Freshman First-Team

Tyran Stokes | Kansas | G/F | 6-8

Preseason Freshman of the Year

For the second consecutive year, a player not only lands on our preseason All-American team but is also the CBS Sports' preseason Freshman of the Year. Last season, Darryn Peterson — the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz — earned the honor. This season, it's Stokes, who finished as the top-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting cycle by 247Sports. Part of the reason why Stokes is the favorite to go No. 1 in the 2027 NBA Draft is his blend of power and the ability to get downhill and to the rim, which sets him apart as an offensive player.

Jordan Smith Jr. | Arkansas | G | 6-2

John Calipari has had his fair share of elite freshman guards throughout his coaching career. Most recently, it was Darius Acuff Jr., who finished as arguably the best first-year guard to play for the Hall of Fame coach and went on to go No. 7 in the 2026 NBA Draft. Smith is up next, as the 6-foot-2 combo guard is a projected top-three pick this summer. Smith's ability to attack the basket is one of his strengths.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje | Duke | F/C | 7-2

Duke has had back-to-back national players of the year on the roster, and although it's a long shot that Boumtje Boumtje wins the award this year, he might be the favorite next season. That's because, due to the NBA's draft age requirement, Boumtje Boumtje will have to play two seasons of college basketball. The 17-year-old has a smooth-looking lefty jumper and can impact both ends of the floor.

Caleb Holt | Arizona | G | 6-5

Arizona is replacing a star freshman (Brayden Burries) with another at the same position. Holt impacts both ends of the floor and has plus-size at the guard position, making him an intriguing prospect for the 2027 NBA Draft. Holt has a strong chance to be Arizona's highest-drafted player since Deandre Ayton went No. 1 overall in 2018.

Jason Crowe Jr. | Missouri | G | 6-3

Crowe was the most prolific scorer in high school basketball last season, averaging over 43 points per game. Crowe is Missouri's highest-ranked signee since Michael Porter Jr. The southpaw guard can score at all three levels and should be one of the highest-scoring players in college basketball this season.

CBS Sports Preseason All-Freshman Second-Team

Nikola Kusturica | UCLA | G/F | 6-9

Kusturica was a late addition to UCLA's roster this summer, as the 17-year-old Serbian star committed to play for Mick Cronin over Michigan and Kentucky. Due to the NBA's age requirement, Kusturica will have to play two seasons of college basketball before declaring for the draft. The 17-year-old jumbo wing is coming off a dominant run in the FIBA U17 World Cup, highlighted by a 37-point outburst against Team USA in the championship game earlier this summer.

Bruce Branch lll | BYU | F | 6-8

Branch, the No. 6-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports, is the latest blue-chip recruit coach Kevin Young has landed since arriving in Provo. One of Branch's strengths in high school was 3-point shooting. He should be able to get plenty of clean looks from beyond the arc in BYU's system this season. Branch is a projected top 10 pick this summer.

Marcus Spears Jr. | Texas | F | 6-9

Like Boumtje Boumtje and Kusturica, Spears will have to play at least two seasons of college basketball before declaring for the NBA Draft. The talented wing was the most coveted player in the 2027 recruiting class before reclassifying to play college basketball a year earlier. Spears is part of a loaded Texas roster that has Final Four aspirations.

Miles Sadler | West Virginia | G | 6-0

Sadler, who was the highest-ranked signee in West Virginia program history, is expected to play a significant role from Day 1. Sadler is an undersized guard who can score at will in a variety of ways. He is also a very good passer and can get others involved.

Quentin Coleman | Illinois | G | 6-4

Last season, Keaton Wagler went from an unsung recruit to Illinois' best player and an All-American. As the No. 14-ranked player in the 2026 cycle, Coleman has more recruiting pedigree entering the season than Wagler did last year. Coleman is projected to start at shooting guard on a loaded Illinois roster. His ability to shoot at a high level will make him an instant impact player.