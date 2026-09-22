Nearly 60 seniors are still angling for another year on a high-major roster right now, which has created all sorts of uncertainty with college basketball's return looming in just 40 days. The range of potential outcomes is wide for numerous teams who are still trying to figure out who is on the roster and then who is actually able to play.

Monday marked the first day of official practice throughout the Division I ranks. The road to Detroit and the Final Four starts now.

Let's dive into projected starting lineups and the biggest preseason battles for each high-major club entering 2026-27.

ACC

Luke Loucks led Florida State to a 18–15 last season in his first year at Floida State. Getty Images

Boston College

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Zak Smrekar, F Andrija Bukumirović, G Ernest Shelton, C Aly Tounkara, F Colby Duggan, G JB Frankel

Biggest preseason battle: Merrimack transfer Ernest Shelton (35% from 3-point range on 8.4 attempts) profiles as the movement shooter who thrives in a Luke Murray-coached offense. Can he defend and make good enough decisions to crack this BC starting lineup?

California

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Nojus Indrusaitis, C Nicolas Mitrovic, G Jovani Ruff, G Dionycius Bakare, F Amier Ali, Sammie Yeanay

Biggest preseason battle: Does Mark Madsen want to play Semetri (TT) Carr and Jordan Ross together? Both point guards have not been plus 3-point shooters throughout their careers, which could open the door for sharpshooting Pitt transfer Nojus Indrusaitis to become a starter.

Clemson

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Zac Foster (when healthy), F Chase Thompson, G Harris Reynolds, C Will Stevens, F Amare James, F Carter Welling (when healthy)

Biggest preseason battle: Two starting-caliber players are on the mend for Clemson. The Tigers' floor-ceiling combination completely changes when Carter Welling and Zac Foster are back to 100%. The timing is the million-dollar question right now. Foster tore his ACL last December; Welling's torn ACL occurred in March. If Clemson can get to full strength by February, it's a completely different club.

Duke

Projected starting lineup

G Caleb Foster

G John Blackwell

G Dame Sarr

F Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

C Patrick Ngongba

Top reserves: G Cayden Boozer, F Drew Scharnowski, F Cam Williams, G Deron Rippey Jr., G Bryson Howard

Biggest preseason battle: Uh, everything. No role is truly safe for a loaded Duke roster. The most pivotal battles center at point guard and power forward. Only one of Caleb Foster or Cayden Boozer can start, and you can make a strong case on both sides of the aisle. It sounds like Foster holds the slight lead right now, but Boozer's the best facilitator on the roster. At the 4-spot, potential future No. 1 pick Joaquim Boumtje-Boumjte feels inevitable, but five-star Cameron Williams has a tantalizing inside-out skillset, too.

Florida State

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F AJ Swinton (when healthy), F Cooper Schwieger, G Martay Barnes, G Brandon Bass Jr., F Collin Paul

Biggest preseason battle: FSU looks like a real-deal ACC sleeper if freshman big fella Marcis Ponder can win the 5-spot job. The 6-foot-11, 285-pound center is a manchild and can give FSU the interior thump it so desperately needs. This defense could be sneaky-decent with a ball-hawk like Anthony Robinson at the point of attack, Sebastian Rancik shadowing big wings/forwards and Ponder protecting the rim.

Georgia Tech

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Courtland Muldrew, G Nasir Whitlock, F Tylis Jordan, F Kayden Allen, C Moustapha Diop, C Jackson McVey

Biggest preseason battle: Georgia Tech has one of the most unproven center spots in the ACC between Cole Kirouac, top-100 freshman Moustapha Diop and Jackson McVey, who didn't play a second last year at Georgia. Who emerges as a difference-maker?

Louisville

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Adrian Wooley, G De'Shayne Montgomery, C Obinna Ekezie Jr., F Boyuan Zhang, G Isaac Ellis, C Gabe Dynes, F LJ Wells (if eligible)

Biggest preseason battle: Karter Knox and Adrian Wooley are both capable of starting for a Louisville club that should rank inside the top-10 in the preseason polls. Knox provides floor-spacing, size and a bigger body. Wooley is more of a slasher and could help solve some of the creation questions that remain for Louisville. This is all a moot point if Seth Trimble doesn't get an injunction for a fifth year of eligibility.

Miami

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Caleb Gaskins, F DeSean Goode, C Robert Miller III, F Nick Dorn, G Brent Bland, C Egor Ryzhov, G LJ Cason (redshirting due to torn ACL)

Biggest preseason battle: All eyes are on the 4-spot for the U. Malik Reneau led this club in scoring last year and could return for a final year. If not, five-star freshman Caleb Gaskins and Robert Morris transfer DeSean Goode will tangle for the last starting spot. You better bring the physicality and do the dirty work if you want to play for Jai Lucas.

North Carolina

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Maximo Adams, F Alex Samodurov, F Kevin Thomas, G Jaydon Young, G Isaiah Denis, C Cameron Fens (if eligible), F Cade Bennerman, G Angelo Brizzi

Biggest preseason battle: UNC's shiny new backcourt of Terrence Brown, Matt Able and Neoklis Avdalas are all capable of playing on the ball, but who will earn Michael Malone's trust as the primary initiator? Brown, armed with a lightning-quick first step, should have the inside crack at it, but his 17% turnover rate in pick-and-rolls last season is a cause for concern.

NC State

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F RJ Keene, G Darius Adams, F Robert Jurkovic, F Zymicah Wilkins, G Kingston Whitty

Biggest preseason battle: Rebounding is a major question for this NC State frontcourt that will be very reliant on mid-major transfer-ups. Another year of eligibility for Ven-Allen Lubin would help shore up that concern.

Notre Dame

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Logan Imes, F Bryce Dortch, G Jonathan Sanderson, F Tommy Ahneman, F Devin Brown

Biggest preseason battle: Notre Dame's starting lineup makes sense. Smith is a traditional set-the-table point guard. Roberts and Shrewsberry are both good shooters. Koehler is the stretch 4, and Duncomb is a back-to-the-basket 5-man. The concern is the depth. Notre Dame's second unit is awfully unproven.

Pittsburgh

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G A'lahn Sumler, F Dominique Diomande, F Chase Foster, F Timofei Rudovskii, G Jermal Jones

Biggest preseason battle: Pitt is handing ex-five-star Jalil Bethea the biggest opportunity of his career after flameouts at Miami and Alabama. Can he take the starting role and run with it? He will be pushed by Charleston Southern transfer A'lahn Sumler, who may not be an elite athlete but does everything else very well and looks like a legit high-major player.

SMU

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Oziyah Sellers (if eligible), G Jermaine O'Neal Jr., G Cameron Lomax, C Johan Munch, G Jacob Patrick, F Jakub Szumert

Biggest preseason battle: Will St. John's transfer Oziyah Sellers get eligible and push for a starting role? It's firmly in the range of potential outcomes for a 6-5 guard who can pass, dribble, shoot, cut and defend. Sellers shot 35% from 3-point range on 4.1 attempts last season for the Johnnies, and he could push the defense-first David Terrell or the offense-tilting Rowan Brumbaugh for a major role because Sellers is a useful, two-way player.

Stanford

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Aziz Olajuwon, C Austin Maurer, G Elias Obenyah, G Isaiah Rogers, C Drew Anderson, F Evan Stinson

Biggest preseason battle: Seattle U transfer big man Austin Maurer had some real moments -- namely when he went toe-to-toe with Gonzaga's awesome frontcourt and held his own -- so there's a real opportunity for him to seize one of these starting roles and run away with it.

Syracuse

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Kiyan Anthony, F Mark Morano Mahmutovic, F Francis Folefac, C Tasman Goodrick, F Abdramane Siby, G Ryan Moesch

Biggest preseason battle: Does this roster have enough wiggle to consistently win one-on-one matchups, generate paint touches and create advantages? Or will Syracuse need to scheme things up consistently to create good shots? It could determine just how big the role is for Kiyan Anthony, who profiles as a tough shot-taker (and maker, maybe).

Virginia

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Jan Vide, F Kalu Anya, G Nolan Adekunle, C Favour Ibe, F Silas Barksdale, G Elijah Gertrude

Biggest preseason battle: Both guys will play, but there's only room for one of Jurian Dixon or Christian Harmon in the starting lineup. The mid-major transfers were sharp evaluations, but they both do different things well. Harmon is a jumbo shooter who can play on the ball in a pinch but is at his best as an off-ball spacer. Dixon is closer to a true combo guard who can handle some of the creation duties if Ryan Odom needs it. Whoever makes fewer mistakes will play the most.

Virginia Tech

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Ethan Copeland, C Musa Sagnia, F Kuol Atak, F Sin'Cere Jones

Biggest preseason battle: It looks like there are three guards for two spots in this Virginia Tech starting lineup. Jaylen Curry, Tyler Johnson or Isaiah Elohim are all fighting for two spots. Johnson might be the best spot-up shooter of the trio. Elohim has terrific positional size at 6-5 and the ability to score at all three levels. Curry brings the speed and creativity, although I wonder how good Virginia Tech's defense would be if it has two small guards on the floor together in Curry and Ben Hammond.

Competition is good.

Wake Forest

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: C Xander Pintelon, F Gallagher Placide, G Isaac Carr, F Vinny Chaudhri, F Ring Nyeri

Biggest preseason battle: Getting Justin Abson cleared would be a big deal for a Wake Forest center spot that is a massive question mark. The former Appalachian State and Georgia product is a plus defender; he just didn't get to show it at UGA because he was sitting behind first-round pick Asa Newell and freakshow center Somto Cyril.

Big 12

Randy Bennett takes over at Arizona State after 25 years at Saint Mary's. Getty Images

Arizona

Projected starting lineup

G Derek Dixon

G Caleb Holt

G Ivan Kharchenkov

F RJ Godfrey (if eligible)

C Motiejus Krivas

Top reserves: G JJ Mandaquit, G Cameron Holmes, F Uggi Jarusevicius, G Bryce James, C Evan Otten

Biggest preseason battle: Everything is set for Arizona to smash if RJ Godfrey wins his appeal against the NCAA for a fifth season of eligibility. The chiseled, 6-9 Clemson transfer was built in a lab to play power forward for Arizona. Without him, Arizona may have to tweak its style of play. Ivan Kharchenkov was really good in Year 1, but he will be excellent in Year 2. Kharchenkov is big and strong enough to be a mismatch problem on both ends if Arizona has to slide him down to the 4, but the best version of Arizona includes Godfrey. It's a giant unknown with the season fast approaching.

Arizona State

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: C Ben Defty, F Marcus Vaughns, G JRob Croy, C Nathaniel Garcia, C Filip Malesevic, G Bryce Ford, G Vijay Wallace

Biggest preseason battle: Cal Baptist transfer Jonathan Griman and Boston U transfer Ben Defty are in a real competition for the starting center spot. Griman is more mobile and offers defensive versatility to guard multiple positions. Defty is bigger and more skilled offensively, especially as a playmaker. Both will play aplenty.

BYU

Projected starting lineup

G Rob Wright III

G Collin Chandler

G Bruce Branch III

F Jake Wahlin

F Jaxon Kohler (if eligible)

Top reserves: F Tyler Betsey, F Khadim Mboup, G Dawson Baker, F Dean Rueckert, G Nate Pickens, C Petar Ostojic, F Brody Kozlowski

Biggest preseason battle: BYU's offense should go vroom-vroom with all this shooting surrounding elite paint-touch point guard Rob Wright III, so Kevin Young could tilt defense at the 4-spot with Jake Wahlin. The 6-10 Clemson transfer should be an asset on that end, but sharpshooting Syracuse transfer Tyler Betsey and high-energy forward Khadim Mboup will push for playing time.

Jaxon Kohler has to be eligible or BYU is in hot water.

Baylor

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Isaac Williams, G Elijah Williams, F Evan Chatman, F Caden Powell (if eligible)

Biggest preseason battle: Baylor's offense should be much better this year because it has multiple point guards who can break defenses down and create good shots. But offensive rebounding has become a staple of elite offenses in the last few years. Can Baylor get that if 6-6 Yale transfer Isaac Celiscar is operating as a small-ball 4? If not, it could open an opportunity for high-motor, UAB transfer Evan Chatman to get an even bigger role.

If you can't rebound, you can't win in college basketball.

Cincinnati

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: C Riley Allenspach, F Tyler Tejada, F Eric Mahaffey, G Akai Fleming, G Trevian Carson, G Elijah Perryman, G Javontae Campbell (if eligible)

Biggest preseason battle: It's dumb, boring analysis, but Cincinnati has a lot of good high-major players under new coach Jerrod Calhoun, who loves to weaponize depth. The five-in-five market is a big point of emphasis, with key veterans like MJ Collins and Javontae Campbell pushing for an extra year. The Bearcats' floor gets a lot higher if Campbell and Collins are able to play.

But I'm more focused on style of play. Will Calhoun explore more double-big lineups with Jayden Hastings and Riley Allenspach to counteract all the skilled size in the Big 12?

Colorado

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F David Gomez, C Iaroslav Niagu, G Rider Portela, G Ian Inman, F Goc Malual, G Alex Dickeson

Biggest preseason battle: David Gomez, a Charlotte transfer, quietly has sneaky-good tape, but he only played in two games as a freshman after a foot injury. If the 6-9 forward is fully healthy, he could push Justin Neely or Noah Feddersen for a starting role upfront.

This is the second straight offseason that Colorado has not been able to land a high-major transfer. This roster just isn't Big 12 caliber because CU hoops doesn't have Big 12 money.

Houston

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Corey Hadnot, G Chendall Weaver (if eligible), F Braden East, C Arafan Diane, G Ikenna Alozie

Biggest preseason battle: Houston's outstanding player-development program usually produces a hidden gem. Mercy Miller is the logical breakout candidate, especially since he gets to play with Dedan Thomas Jr., who creates great shots for others in his sleep. I'm curious if another name emerges to push Chase McCarty for the final starting spot.

Iowa State

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Leon Bond III, G Ryan Prather Jr., F Dominykas Pleta, F Taj Manning

Biggest preseason battle: All eyes are on the backcourt. Iowa State legend Tamin Lipsey is seeking another year of eligibility, which would shore up a big position of need after breakout candidate Killyan Toure suffered a preseason shoulder injury. He'll be out until January. If Lipsey can't play, look for Robert Morris transfer Ryan Prather Jr. to get elevated into that spot. He's a 6-5 veteran guard with positional size who rarely turns it over and makes open shots. That's a valuable archetype.

How college basketball's top eligibility battles shape the outlooks for 2026-27 contenders (or pretenders) Isaac Trotter

Kansas

Projected starting lineup

G Taylen Kinney

G Leroy Blyden Jr.

F Tyran Stokes

F Keanu Dawes

C Paul Mbiya

Top reserves: G Kohl Rosario, G Dennis Parker Jr., C Christian Reeves, G Luke Barnett, F Trent Perry, F Davion Adkins

Biggest preseason battle: Kohl Rosario is going to push for a starting gig, thanks to his elite athleticism, defense and rebounding, but at some point, he has to make shots in games. Kansas' defensive projection gets firmer if Rosario becomes one of KU's best five players, but the Jayhawks can't be the best version of themselves offensively without Leroy Blyden Jr. hitting right away. That Blyden-Rosario battle will continue into the regular season but could be watered down if Kansas adds starters like Tre White and Melvin Council Jr. back in the five-in-five market.

Kansas State

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Andrej Kostic, G Montana Wheeler, F Timotej Malovec, F Matt Gilhool, C Papa N'Diaye

Biggest preseason battle: Andrej Kostic was the lone K-State player to stick around after a coaching change ushered out Jerome Tang and brought in Belmont's Casey Alexander. Can he crack this starting lineup? Kostic is a 6-7 shooter who can get red hot in a hurry but has major defensive questions. I don't think Kansas State's defense would be good enough with both Kostic and Jaden Schutt on the floor together, but Alexander is assured to have one net-shredder on the floor at all times for 40 minutes.

Oklahoma State

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Andrija Grbovic, G Kashie Natt (if eligible), G Anthony Felesi, G Jacob Walker, C Ben Ahmed, G/F Jalen Montonati, G Parker Robinson, G Ryan Crotty

Biggest preseason battle: Steve Lutz has done excellent work this spring to build a roster that's just teeming with depth. The Pokes enter the preseason with legitimate dudes at every single position. Kanye Clary will be a starter at point guard. UCF transfer Jordan Burks will start at the wing. Julius Halaifonua looks like the best big man on the roster. After that? It's a pure competition. This is going to be a tournament team. There are just too many competent high-major players on this roster to fall short.

TCU

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Trent Lincoln, F DJ Thomas, G Gavin Sykes, G Ricards Aizpurs, F Milos Sojic, C Ryan Hunt

Biggest preseason battle: Top-rated JUCO product Trent Lincoln and sleeper Long Beach State transfer Gavin Sykes are duking it out to start at the 2-spot with veteran Tanner Toolson. Whoever wins that job will get plenty of open looks when pass-first point guard Brock Harding is on the floor.

Oh, and get ready to learn Xavier Edmonds. He is a mismatch-hunting forward who is primed for a career-best season.

Texas Tech

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, G DaKari Spear, F Bassala Bagayoko, F Josiah Moseley, F Marial Akuentok, G Damarion Dennis

Biggest preseason battle: When All-American JT Toppin gets healed up from a torn ACL, Texas Tech will have the No. 1 offense in America ... if all its dudes can play. Donovan Atwell, Darrion Williams and Jamichael Stillwell are All-Big 12 talents who need some good fortune in the judicial system to suit up. There's just so many unknowns with Texas Tech right now, but the summer buzz on freshman DaKari Spear has been eyebrow-raising. The top-30 guard is forcing his way into the rotation no matter what.

UCF

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Jason Asemota, F Isaiah Malone, G Carmelo Pacheco, G Cayden Vasko, C Churchill Abass

Biggest preseason battle: UCF's forward situation is murky with Mister Dean, Lewis Walker, Jason Asemota and Isaiah Malone battling for two starting spots. I lean Dean (for the defense) and Walker (for his offense).

Utah

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G TJ Burch, F Malek Gomma, F Zati Loubaki, G Lucas Langarita

Biggest preseason battle: Is Babacar Faye healthy and effective enough to be the starting power forward? The talented Western Kentucky transfer missed all of last year with an injury and enters 2026-27 as a major X factor. Transparently, this Utah offseason has been awful. The Utes' best two players (Terrence Brown and Keanu Dawes) transferred away to UNC and Kansas, and Noam Yaacov, its prized international point guard acquisition, was ruled ineligible by the NCAA. Yaacov looked poised to be an All-Big 12 performer at PG1. A healthy Faye would be a breath of fresh air for Alex Jensen after a dreary offseason.

West Virginia

Projected starting lineup

G Miles Sadler

G Finley Bizjack

G Joson Sanon

F Brenen Lorient (if eligible)

C Mo Sylla

Top reserves: F Javan Buchanan (if eligible), G Martin Somerville, F Seydou Traore, G Keonte Greybear, C Aliou Dioum

Biggest preseason battle: Will Brenan Lorient and Javan Buchanan be eligible? If so, West Virginia has the bones of a top-25 team. Both Buchanan and Lorient provide positional size, offensive punch, defensive versatility and plenty of rebounding. If not, the well-traveled Seydou Traore will be thrust into a major role. He has to be a trustworthy, two-way player for Ross Hodge's club to reach the Big Dance.

Big East

UConn freshman guard Junior County will compete for starting spot in the preseason. Getty Images

Butler

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Christian Moore, G Jordan Ellerbee, F Samis Calderon, F Samu Adler, F Herly Brutus

Biggest preseason battle: Jordan Ellerbee or Eduardo Klafke at the 2? Klafke's defense and energy helped get him onto the floor for Ole Miss. That should get him minutes for a Butler rotation that's pretty thin on no-doubt, All-Big East dudes. This team also needs a go-to player. I think it's Serbian product Asim Djulovic, who uses his 6-8 frame to be an asset in backdowns or pick-and-rolls.

Creighton

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Austin Swartz, F Hudson Greer, F Isaac Traudt, G Kayden Edwards, G Katrelle Harmon, F Fredrick King (if eligible), G Brody Robinson (if eligible), C Trevon Carter-Givens

Biggest preseason battle: This is a good Creighton team hiding in plain sight. New coach Alan Huss has legitimately 10 or 11 proven, high-major rotation players who can play real minutes, but point guard is the biggest question right now. San Diego State transfer BJ Davis' decision-making -- both as a shooter and as a passer -- can be a bit of a roller coaster. It could open the door for more minutes for four-star freshman Katrelle Harmon or TCU transfer Kayden Edwards.

DePaul

Projected starting lineup

G Layden Blocker or G Noah Meeusen

G Ade Popoola

G Koree Cotton

F Magoon Gwath

C Fabian Flores

Top reserves: G Kahmare Holmes, F Kruz McClure, C Théo Pierre-Justin, F Amsal Delalić, C Wilson Jacques

Biggest preseason battle: Layden Blocker has been around the block for DePaul, but Arizona State transfer Noah Meeusen is no slouch. The 6-5 guard is a better shooter than he showed last year (31% on 3.3 attempts) but the combination of size, playmaking and attention to detail on defense is very encouraging. It may be only a matter of time until Meeusen is running the show.

Georgetown

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Elmarko Jackson, G Kayvaun Mulready, F Justin Caldwell, F Pedro Pastre, F Gabriel Landeira, F N.J. Benson (if eligible), F Luka Scuka

Biggest preseason battle: The health of point guard Jaland Lowe is of utmost importance for Georgetown's hopes and dreams, but the pecking order of the role players is fascinating. Kansas transfer Elmarko Jackson is the biggest name, but I wonder if Vyctorius Miller, Caleb Williams, Josiah Parker and even Kayvaun Mulready has more gas in the tank. Jackson's decision-making was so shoddy last year, but if he can rediscover his form, there's a spot in the starting lineup with his name on it.

Marquette

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Damarius Owens, F Caedin Hamilton, F Michael Phillips II, F Alex Egbuonu, F Ethan Johnston, G Colin Porter (if eligible)

Biggest preseason battle: Marquette's starting lineup is as close to set in stone as it could be in late September, but the No. 2 scorer behind stud point guard Nigel James Jr. is cloudy. There's room at the inn for anybody, but Louisville transfer Sananda Fru is positioned to be the second-most important player on the team as of now.

Providence

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Ryan Mela, G Ryan Sabol, C Samson Aletan, F Jacob Bannarbie, G Gavin Hightower, G Joe Pinion (if eligible), F Javon Bardwell

Biggest preseason battle: Providence's pecking order hinges on whether Dink Pate can play. The former G League star is facing an uphill climb to be cleared, despite the fact that he did not sign an offered two-way deal with the New York Knicks last season. Choosing to ink with G League Ignite in the first place is a major roadblock.

In the meantime, Providence is also trying to get ex-USF sniper Joe Pinion cleared for another year. That'd be a big shot in the arm for this Friars' offense. Pinion drilled 38% of his triples last season on sky-high volume. There's just a lot of balls in the air for the Friars' rotation right now.

Seton Hall

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Roddie Anderson III, G Kareem Thomas, G Trey Parker, G Mihailo Petrovic, F Terry Copeland, C Abdulai Fanta Kabba

Biggest preseason battle: There are a lot of point guards on this roster to try and replace Budd Clark. Del Jones, Roddie Anderson III, Trey Parker and Mihailo Petrovic will all walk into preseason practices believing they can be the guy. Who wins the job?

St. John's

Projected starting lineup

G Quinn Ellis (if eligible)

G Ian Jackson

G Tounde Yessoufou

F Babacar Sane (if eligible) or F Keyshawn Hall (if eligible)

F Rubén Prey

Top reserves: F Reed Bailey (if eligible), G Lefteris Liotopoulos, C Theo Edema, F Zsombor Maronka, F Lazar Stojkovic, G Avery Brown, G Kyle Cuffe Jr.

Biggest preseason battle: Rick Pitino still doesn't know if his multi-million-dollar point guard (Quinn Ellis) or three of his best four forwards will be eligible. Other than that, everything is fine!

Thankfully, Tounde Yessoufou and Ian Jackson are going to put the ball in the bucket over and over and over again.

UConn

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Colben Landrew, G Junior County, C Oskar Giltay, G Nils Machowski, G Jacob Ross, G Solo Ball (redshirting, currently)

Biggest preseason battle: Will Jayden Ross hold onto the gig as the starting small forward? His athleticism, defense and improved jumper give him a real chance. He also doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective and doesn't have much positional overlap with potential All-American Braylon Mullins. But freshmen like Junior County and Colben Landrew can really hoop.

Villanova

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Darryl Simmons II, G Jake Fiegen, G Adam Oumiddoch, C Nico Onyekwere, F Matt Hodge (when healthy)

Biggest preseason battle: Losing a stud like Acaden Lewis has opened up some questions about Villanova's point guard play. UIC transfer Elijah Crawford and St. Bonaventure transfer Darryl Simmons II should get the first cracks at the job. Crawford is a pick-and-roll connoisseur, while Simmons is more of a scorer first, playmaker second. That makes me think Crawford gets the nod at PG1, while Simmons operates as a bucket-getting sixth man.

Xavier

Projected starting lineup

G Chance Westry

G Tru Washington

G Rubén Dominguez

F Jovan Milicevic

F Michael Nwoko

Top reserves: G Gabriel Pozzato, F Nikolaos Chitikoudis, G Kalek House, F Rolyns Aligbe, F Filip Borovicanin (if eligible)

Biggest preseason battle: Xavier is positioned to be much improved because it got real-deal high-major players with positional size at point guard (Chance Westry) and center (Mike Nwoko). When you have point guard and center figured out, a lot of your problems go away. The 3-spot is still up in the air. Explosive Evansville transfer Gabriel Pozzato is now healthy, but he has to beat out Ruben Dominguez, who fits snugly in this projected starting lineup after shooting 40% from 3-point range last season.

Big Ten

Eric Musselman begins his third season as coach of USC. Getty Images

Illinois

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Jake Davis, C Zvonimir Ivisic, G Lincoln Williams, F Landon Davis, G Ethan Brown, G Lucas Morillo, F Jason Jakstys

Biggest preseason battle: What is the offensive hierarchy without the brilliant Keaton Wagler? David Mirkovic was trending toward being the big man on campus before his summer foot injury. That's opened the door for Andrej Stojakovic and Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks to audition for the keys to an Illinois offense with immaculate spacing, thanks to the nation's best-shooting frontcourt.

Indiana

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Darren Harris, F Trent Sisley, G Prince-Alexander Moody, G Vaughn Karvala, F Sam Alexis (if eligible), F Trevor Manhertz

Biggest preseason battle: Jaeden Mustaf, Darren Harris and one of the freshmen like Prince-Alexander Moody or Vaughn Karvala will duke it out for the final spot in IU's starting lineup. Indiana coach Darian DeVries will get more defense, athleticism and slashing from Mustaf, which could complement a smaller, more offense-tilting backcourt combination of Bryce Lindsay and Markus Burton. But Harris profiles as a big-time shooter, and the Duke transfer has had a strong summer. These freshmen aren't slouches, either. Competition will be fierce.

Iowa

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Ty'Reek Coleman, G Isaia Howard, F Trey Thompson, F Trevin Jirak, F Ethan Harris, G Jaidyn Coon

Biggest preseason battle: Ben McCollum is entering his supersized era in the Big Ten with Cam Manyawu shifting to the power forward slot, and 7-3 Saint Mary's transfer Andrew McKeever entering the fray. Creation is the biggest concern. Illinois State transfer Ty'Reek Coleman has to get up to speed quickly in a demanding offense for Iowa to be the best version of itself.

Maryland

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Bishop Boswell, G Michael McNair, F Robert Jennings, F George Turkson Jr., F Maban Jabriel, G Kaden House

Biggest preseason battle: Style of play is the biggest unknown for Buzz Williams' new-look club. Maryland can go big with Baba Oladotun at the 3 next to a double-big lineup, or the Terrapins could explore a three-guard look with Tennessee transfer Bishop Boswell earning a starting gig, sliding Oladotun down to the 4 and moving Tomislav Buljan to a second-unit role. Since Williams loves offensive rebounding so much, we're projecting the double-big lineup of Buljan and Pharrel Payne to get the first crack.

Michigan

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Jalen Reed, F Quinn Costello, G Ricky Liburd, C Marcus Moller, G Kenny Noland (if eligible), F Oscar Goodman

Biggest preseason battle: A devastating season-ending injury to five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. has created a lot of uncertainty for Michigan at the 3. Roddy Gayle getting a fifth year of eligibility would be a salve, but if that doesn't pop, Mike Boynton will have a full-blown competition on his hands between Ricky Liburd, Quinn Costello and Oscar Goodman to start for the defending champions. If Gayle is not eligible, I'd give Costello the slightest of leans because of the size and shooting.

After the McCoy injury, this Michigan roster is not close to the same level as a year ago.

2026-27 Big Ten basketball schedule: Illinois vs. Michigan State, USC vs. UCLA among five top conference games Cameron Salerno

Michigan State

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Kur Teng, G Carlos Medlock Jr., F Kaleb Glenn, C Ethan Taylor, F Jesse McCulloch, G Jasiah Jervis

Biggest preseason battle: I feel pretty safe about this starting lineup projection, but MSU has some dawgs on this second unit, notably freshman Carlos Medlock Jr. and now-healthy forward Kaleb Glenn, who could push for starter minutes. Lowering the turnover rate has been a major point of emphasis for Tom Izzo and this Michigan State staff. Surrounding the brilliant Jeremy Fears with more guys who can actually make clean reads would be ideal.

Minnesota

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Bobby Durkin, F Grayson Grove, G Malachi Palmer, G Nolan Groves, G Winters Grady, F Nolen Anderson, G Kai Shinholster

Biggest preseason battle: Pretty self-explanatory on the Minnesota front. If Cade Tyson is eligible, Minnesota looks poised to make a real run at an at-large bid with one of the top scorers in the Big Ten running it back. If he's shelved, Durkin would get elevated to the first unit.

Nebraska

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Connor Essegian, G Cale Jacobsen, F Damon Wilkinson, G Taj DeGourville, C Leo Curtis, F Colin Rice, G Jacob Lanier

Biggest preseason battle: This is a nice-looking starting lineup for Nebraska, featuring maybe the best shooter in the sport in Pryce Sandfort and a high-feel supporting cast. Fred Hoiberg's offense should have very few issues humming. It's all about the defense after losing its four strong defenders from a top-10 unit. That could open up more playing time for Cale Jacobsen, who can really defend and knows Nebraska's no-middle defensive scheme like the back of his hand.

Northwestern

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Colin Smith, G Aleksej Kostic, F Okku Federiko, F Jayden Hodge, F Ryan Soulis

Biggest preseason battle: Does Northwestern have an All-Big Ten player? Maybe returning sophomore point guard Jake West can take that mantle? Chris Collins is going to have to flex his muscles to elevate a roster with significant mid-major flavor. Seven of Northwestern's eight transfers hail from the mid-major ranks. A sign of the times for a team with one of the smallest NIL budgets in the Big Ten.

Ohio State

Projected starting lineup

G Justin Pippen

G Juni Mobley

F Anthony Thompson

F Amare Bynum

F Josh Ojianwuna

Top reserves: G Jimmie Williams, G Curtis Givens III, F Andrija Jelavic, G LJ Smith, C Ivan Njegovan

Biggest preseason battle: Ohio State's roles look well-defined on paper. This offense could be outstanding, especially if five-star freshman Anthony Thompson pops. Josh Ojianwuna's health is the major concern. The big fella from Baylor has been fully cleared, but he hasn't played a game since Feb. 5, 2025, due to a brutal leg injury. If Ojianwuna has a setback, OSU would likely sniff around some small-ball lineups with Jelavic operating as a space-the-floor, small-ball 5.

Oregon

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Andrew Meadow, F Taylor Bol Bowen, F Pharaoh Compton, G Wei Lin, G Jerry Easter II, F Tajh Ariza, C Malique Ewin (if eligible)

Biggest preseason battle: Oregon has so many wings on the roster. Who earns Dana Altman's trust? Also, former prized recruits like Jasper Johnson and Dwayne Aristode have parachuted to Oregon for second chances to be go-to players, but they're about to be pushed by hungry vets who want to take their jobs.

Penn State

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Roko Prkacin, G Dasonte Bowen, C Tim Oboh, F Thomas Allard, F Francois Wibaut

Biggest preseason battle: Who will start at the 4? Penn State hopes rugged, athletic Josh Reed gets a fifth year of eligibility in the ongoing five-in-five saga, but if not, the Nittany Lions will likely have a heavy international flavor with 23-year-old Roko Prkacin operating as the leading candidate. The Croatian native has been a plus rebounder at every stop internationally.

Purdue

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Gicarri Harris, G Luke Ertel, G Antione West Jr., F Raleigh Burgess, G Jacob Webber, C Sinan Huan, F Enzo Shahrvin

Biggest preseason battle: Matt Painter is currently pondering whether Purdue's best chance at success includes starting Gicarri Harris in a three-guard lineup, or if the Boilermakers need to go a bit bigger with Jack Benter at the 3, Princeton transfer Caden Pierce at the 4 and steeple Daniel Jacobsen as the starting center to just be serviceable on the glass.

Keep an eye on Luke Ertel. It's only a matter of time until the freshman gunslinger makes his presence felt in a big way.

Rutgers

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Jamichael Davis, F Will Sydnor, F Darin Smith Jr., G Kaden Powers, C Dorin Buca, F Diego Garavaglia

Biggest preseason battle: There's stiff competition for minutes at both guard spots. Rasheed Jones can shoot the cover off the rock (36% from 3-point range at Coastal Carolina), and Lino Mark closed his freshman season awfully strong. That's why they get the first nod to complement Tariq Francis, who should always have the green light. But Jamichael Davis and Kaden Powers will push for starting roles in this backcourt.

UCLA

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Filip Jovic, G Azavier Robinson, F Brandon Williams, G Eric Freeny, F Joe Philon, F Sergej Macura, G Gunars Grinvalds

Biggest preseason battle: UCLA's starting lineup projection is pretty straightforward. The bigger question is the hierarchy. Phenomenal freshman Nikola Kusturica will play like a future NBA lottery pick eventually, but it will take time for a 17-year-old to adjust to the college game. Is Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty the best player on the roster? Or will Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. have something to say about that? UCLA's pecking order is a heated competition.

USC

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Christian Collins, G Jalen Cox, F Darius Ratliff, F Adonis Ratliff, G Jadis Jones, G Isaac Bruns, G Aaron Hunkin-Claytor, F Joshua Hughes

Biggest preseason battle: Who emerges in this packed frontcourt? UConn transfer Eric Reibe is still on the mend after a July foot surgery. That could give opportunities for prized freshmen like Christian Collins and the Ratliff twins to make a case that they should be featured. Embracing the dirty work will be paramount because this talented USC backcourt is going to shoot ... a lot.

Washington

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Steele Venters, C Mady Traore, G Tayshawn Comer (if eligible), F Wini Braga, G Parker Friedrichsen, G Tristan Devers, G Jasir Rencher

Biggest preseason battle: Who is the man? Wesley Yates III should command a major usage rate, but he has to make better decisions if he wants to be the driver of a functional, effective offense. LeJuan Watts, Ryan Beasley and Lathan Sommerville will want the ball in their hands, too.

Wisconsin

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Jack Janicki, C Victory Onuetu, G Hayden Jones, F Will Garlock, G Zach Kinziger, G Jackson Ball, G Braeden Carrington (if eligible)

Biggest preseason battle: It's pretty cut and dry for the Badgers at this point. Trey Autry, a sweet-shooting George Washington transfer, is penciled in as the starting shooting guard, but Greg Gard could explore lineups with Jack Janicki replacing Autry to add a bit more defensive thump. Be prepared: this squad is going to launch a million 3-pointers.

SEC

Rick Barnes led Tennessee to an Elite Eight appearance last season. Imagn Images

Alabama

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: C Jamarion Davis-Fleming, F Keitenn Bristow, G Qayden Samuels, G Jaxon Richardson, F Cole Cloer, G Anderson Diaz

Biggest preseason battle: Nate Oats is itching to see how this new-look frontcourt shakes out. Alabama successfully accomplished its offseason goal of getting bigger, which should mean the arrow defensively points higher, but there's no dude in the middle. Brandon Garrison and Drew Fielder are the most proven guys in the rotation right now, but Alabama has options behind 'em. Plus, we know Oats is never afraid to go smaller.

Arkansas

Projected starting lineup

G Jordan Smith Jr.

G Jeremiah Wilkinson

G Billy Richmond III

F Miikka Muurinen

F Cooper Bowser



Top reserves: F JJ Andrews, G Abdou Toure, G Davion Thompson, C Maper Maker, C Paulo Semedo, C Caleb Ourigou, C Ilia Frolov, F Isaiah Sealy

Biggest preseason battle: Five-star wings JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure are currently projected to be second-unit studs, but one of them could certainly vault into the starting lineup. Toure will use defense to push Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson at the 2. The eligibility concerns around Miikaa Murrinen could open a spot for Andrews to get more work. It's a first-world problem for John Calipari.

Auburn

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Mantas Rubstavicius, C Bukky Oboye, F Adam Olsen, G George Kimble III, G Caleb Williams, G Kolby King (if eligible), G Simon Walker

Biggest preseason battle: Steven Pearl will have a galore of flexibility this season. The 5-spot will be an ongoing tussle between massive French big man Narcisse Ngoy and Santa Clara transfer Bukky Oboye, but I'm more curious if Auburn trots out some bigger lineups with a double-big lineup, featuring Owen Freeman next to a center, or if Lithuanian sharpshooter Mantas Rubstavicius cracks the starting 5 in a traditional three-guard look.

Florida

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Urban Klavzar, G Isaiah Brown, F CJ Ingram, G AJ Brown, F Domen Petrovic, G Alex Lloyd

Biggest preseason battle: Who is the best option to start at the 2 if Denzel Aberdeen cannot get an injunction? Urban Klavzar would have the inside track after shooting 41% from 3-point range a season ago, but Isaiah Brown won't go quietly.

Florida's roles are pretty self-explanatory at this point, though. It helps when you retain three NBA players.

Georgia

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Freddie Dilione V, F Brady Dunlap, F Andrew Osasuyi, G Kemo Millender, C Hakeem Weems

Biggest preseason battle: I like the idea of this starting five for the Dawgs, but Penn State transfer Freddie Dilione V was one of the top transition scorers in the Big Ten last year. That makes him a solid fit with a UGA offense that wants to play at breakneck pace again. Dilione or Marcus "Smurf" Millender seem destined to be one of the SEC's most productive sixth men.

Kentucky

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: C Franck Kepnang, F Justin McBride, F Braydon Hawthorne, G Kam Williams, G Trent Noah, G Jerone Morton, G Mason Williams

Biggest preseason battle: Zoom Diallo, Alex Wilkins, Milan Momcilovic and Malachi Moreno project to be stone-cold locks for the first unit. The 4-spot is up in the air. Ousmane N'Diaye and Justin McBride will be competing for that job, but if Kam Williams is fully healthy and shooting the basketball as he can, Mark Pope could be tempted to go offense-tilting with that starting unit and just accept the fact that UK might not rebound as well as it needs to some nights.

LSU

Projected starting lineup

G Donovan Dent (if eligible)

G Skyy Clark (if eligible)

F Saliou Niang (if eligible)

F RJ Luis (if eligible)

F Brice Dessert (if eligible)

Top reserves: C Michael Ruzic (if eligible), F Marcio Santos (if eligible), F Mo Dioubate, G Divine Ugochukwu, G Austin Nunez, C Gilad Levy

Biggest preseason battle: Will Wade versus the NCAA is the only battle that matters now. If this team can get cleared, LSU will be a top-25 lock.

Mississippi State

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Tristan Reed, F Kendyl Sanders, G King Grace, C Tee Bartlett, C Gai Chol, F Cameren Paul, F Jalyn Collingwood, G Willie Burnett III

Biggest preseason battle: Freshman big man Tristan Reed -- the younger brother of former All-Big East center Tarris Reed -- is physically ready to play in the SEC from the jump. Can he prove to this Mississippi State coaching staff that he's ready to go right now? Reed could force Chris Jans' hand into some double-big lineups to buff up the rebounding and two-way paint presence.

Missouri

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F Jaylen Carey, G Kennard Davis, F Toni Bryant, C Luke Northweather, C Trent Burns, G Jordan Crawford, G Aidan Chronister, G CJ Gunn (if eligible)

Biggest preseason battle: Mark Mitchell's chase for a fifth year of eligibility could make-or-break Missouri's appeal as a top-15 team in the country. That projected starting lineup is nasty, especially if five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr. lives up to the offseason hype. A Crowe-Mitchell 1-2 punch can go get 25 apiece whenever they want, and Missouri has buffed up its perimeter size, physicality and rebounding with sharp offseason moves.

If Mitchell can't play, Missouri likely tabs Tennessee transfer Jaylen Carey to go throw his weight around in the paint. Carey is a hoss who eats rebounds for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Oklahoma

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Pop Isaacs, G Tyler Hendricks, G Dayton Forsythe, F Alec Blair, G Quincy Wadley, F Gage Mayfield, C Kai Rogers

Biggest preseason battle: Xzayvier Edwards and Duke Brennan determine whether Oklahoma is a tournament team or not. Dead serious. Both fifth-year seniors are excellent two-way options at major positions of need for this roster. With them in the fold, Oklahoma has a little bit of everything it needs to compete in this bear of a league. Without 'em, Oklahoma loses serious bite. I don't know if it can rebound without Brennan or get enough stops without a lockdown perimeter defender like Edwards.

Ole Miss

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Ben Henshall (if eligible), F Santiago Trouet, F Christian Brown, F Dasear Haskins, C Stefan Cicic, G Yohance Connor, F Corey Stephenson (if eligible)

Biggest preseason battle: Australian product Ben Henshall was a big late coup for Chris Beard. The 6-6 guard is already 22 years old and impressed at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine with his shot-making and ability to play on or off the ball. He's talented enough to dispatch Ilias Kamardine from the first unit if everything pops.

For a while, Ole Miss looked poised to finish in the SEC basement again, but not after landing Ben Henshall and Florida big man Micah Handlogten. Beard needs both to be eligible, though, which is easier said than done.

South Carolina

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Shane Blakeney, G Marcus Johnson, C Jakub Necas, F Grant Polk, F Hayden Assemian

Biggest preseason battle: What is the backcourt hierarchy? George Mason transfer Kory Mincy is the most proven piece of all of them, but four-star freshman Marcus Johnson, Alabama transfer Davion Hannah and productive Drexel transfer Shane Blakeney will be battling for a featured role. Hannah gets the early nod. He showed flashes in limited minutes as a role player for Nate Oats last season.

Tennessee

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: F DeWayne Brown II, G Tyler Lundblade, F Braedan Lue, G Troy Henderson, F Ralph Scott, F Jalen Washington (if eligible), F Christian Fermin, F Chris Washington Jr.

Biggest preseason battle: Does Rick Barnes want to play big or small? Sophomore bruiser DeWayne Brown II or Vanderbilt transfer Jalen Washington could leap into this starting lineup if the new-look Vols want to trot out a double-big lineup. It would likely push Dai Dai Ames to the bench as a bucket-getting sixth man.

If they play big, is there enough creation? If they play small, is there enough rebounding? I like the idea of this Tennessee roster, but there's a lot to figure out before the Vols can be lumped into the national championship contender tier.

Texas

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Mikey Lewis, F Marcus Spears, G Amari Evans, G Bo Ogden, G Joe Sterling, F John Clark, G Mantas Laurencikas, C Lewis Obiorah, F Coleman Elkins

Biggest preseason battle: Can five-star reclassified freshman Marcus Spears Jr. supplant Auburn transfer Elyjah Freeman for a starting gig? Spears is only 17 years old, but he has a mature approach to the game, centered around defense and a revving motor. This Texas club is loaded, but it can seriously start dreaming of a national championship run if a five-star like Spears is ahead of the curve.

Texas A&M

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G Jordan Pope (if eligible), F Zach Clemence, F Jalen Shelley, G Tyshawn Archie, G Lukas Walls, C Jamie Vinson, G Neiko Mundey, F Josh Irving

Biggest preseason battle: Bucky McMillan could explore some tall, skilled lineups with 6-11 sharpshooter Zach Clemence operating next to Mackenzie Mgbako and Cade Phillips if Rylan Griffen doesn't get good news in his quest for a fifth year of eligibility. Clemence drilled 40% of his 3-pointers last season, and he'd open up the paint for PJ Haggerty's slashing drives.

Vanderbilt

Projected starting lineup

Top reserves: G T.O. Barrett, G Gabe Nesmith, G Chandler Bing, G Ethan Mgbako, G Ant Brown Jr.

Biggest preseason battle: A new roster is always a puzzle to find the best ways to win. I'm fascinated if defense becomes the calling card for this Vanderbilt roster. There are some shooting questions, but All-American point guard Tyler Tanner is such a wizard with the rock that it might not matter if three starters (Sebastian Williams-Adams, Berke Buyuktuncel and Bangot Dak) all shoot under 30% from beyond the arc. Freshman Gabe Nesmith would be the most likely guy to supplant Sebastian Williams-Adams or Bangot Dak if Mark Byington believes he needs a bit more perimeter shot-making for Vandy to be the best version of itself.